The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador team held a ribbon cutting/grand opening ceremony on Aug. 25 for their new chamber members at Frenchie’s. Located in booths 55-59F at Uncle Bill’s Flea Market (5427 U.S. 74, Whittier), Frenchie’s specializes in a mixture of new and used furniture from antiques and collectibles to mid-century finds with home and garden decor items intermixed with furniture old and new. They are open Monday through Thursday by appointment and Friday and Saturday, 9-4 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page, call 497-3071 or email drebeor@gmail.com. From left are chamber ambassadors Marne Harris, Frenchie’s owner Doug “Frenchie” Rebeor, chamber ambassadors Chelsea Allman, Patrick Dowling and special honorary ambassador Jack Dowling.

