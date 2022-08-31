Read full article on original website
Two inmates on the run in Cocke County
Cocke County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for Christopher Lee Webb and Eric Scott Ballard.
FOX Carolina
Man pleads guilty to killing 1, injuring 2 after trying to flee deputies
HAYWOOD,N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Jackson County man pleaded guilty on Thursday to killing one person and injuring two others after he drove into oncoming traffic while trying to flee from law enforcement. According to the district attorney’s office, the chase started when a Haywood County detective spotted 21-year-old Dalton...
my40.tv
Man also charged in meth toxicity death of Haywood County 2-month-old
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case of a baby who died from a meth overdose, officials said. Austin Clonts is charged, along with Ashley Grasty, in the death of Grasty's 2-month-old son in November 2020. As New...
Sheriff’s office seeking help, 3 teens missing in North Carolina
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three runaway teens.
themaconcountynews.com
Arrests for September 1, 2022
The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests August 20 – 25. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Franklin Police Department. August 20. Marcus Tyler Stamey, was charged with driving while impaired....
my40.tv
Mother charged in connection with baby's death as investigation into house fire continues
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Charges have been filed against a Haywood County mother in connection to the death of her infant son, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Ashley Grasty is charged with involuntary manslaughter. While it was initially reported that her 2-month-old boy died in a...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens County
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. According to deputies, 32-year-old Christopher Jesus Martinez was last seen at the Dream Center in Easley on August 21 and is known to frequent the Holly Springs area in Pickens. Deputies say Martinez...
Asheville schools temporary locked down after teen shot in the area
Asheville City schools were placed on temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a teen was shot in the area.
FOX Carolina
Retired K-9 from Haywood Co. passes away after 8 years of service
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office announced that a retired K-9 recently passed away. Deputies said K-9 Lenny passed away on August 29, 2022. According to deputies, Lenny served with the criminal suppression and patrol units from 2013 to 2021. The Sheriff’s Office posted...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Charges have been filed against a Haywood County mother in connection with the death of her two-month-old son in 2020. It was initially reported the child died in a house fire on McCracken Road. The DA's office now says a pathologist determined the child was dead before the fire from toxicity stemming from methamphetamine.
wvlt.tv
Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for ‘prowler with firearm’
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on a “prowler with a firearm.”. The person was spotted at 6135 Sky High Ct. in Whitesburg, HCSO officials said. According to neighbors, the man was heard knocking and tapping on windows...
Missing Morristown woman found safe
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman previously reported missing by the Morristown Police Department has been found safe. Police had been looking for Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47. According to the Morristown Police Department, Ivy notified an acquaintance on Saturday that her vehicle had broken down in south Morristown, but when the individual arrived […]
my40.tv
'He didn't just kill her, he tortured her,' woman says of granddaughter's killer
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County man has pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby. On Aug. 26, Dylan Brian Green stood before Haywood County Superior Court Senior Resident Judge Bill Coward and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Chloe Evans. Green, who was Chloe’s mother’s boyfriend at the time, took the plea deal two months before he was scheduled to stand trial for the baby's death.
Sylva Herald
Frenchie’s opens at Uncle Bill’s
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador team held a ribbon cutting/grand opening ceremony on Aug. 25 for their new chamber members at Frenchie’s. Located in booths 55-59F at Uncle Bill’s Flea Market (5427 U.S. 74, Whittier), Frenchie’s specializes in a mixture of new and used furniture from antiques and collectibles to mid-century finds with home and garden decor items intermixed with furniture old and new. They are open Monday through Thursday by appointment and Friday and Saturday, 9-4 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page, call 497-3071 or email drebeor@gmail.com. From left are chamber ambassadors Marne Harris, Frenchie’s owner Doug “Frenchie” Rebeor, chamber ambassadors Chelsea Allman, Patrick Dowling and special honorary ambassador Jack Dowling.
Johnson City police release new details on early Sunday morning shooting in downtown
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have released new information about a shooting that took place over the weekend in downtown Johnson City. The Johnson City Police Department announced Monday that investigators were attempting to identify a suspect accused of striking another person with a gun and firing a round early Sunday morning near the […]
my40.tv
One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
theonefeather.com
EBCI looks to clear ‘nuisance buildings’ from Cherokee
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) now has the ability to abate and demolish ‘nuisance buildings’ on the Qualla Boundary. Resolution No. 341 (2022) was passed by Tribal Council this July, opening the door to this process. This created a $150,000 line item for the General Fund of the EBCI for the purpose of abatement and demolition of commercial buildings deemed a ‘nuisance’. Buildings could be added to this list if they are dilapidated or being neglected and used for illegal activity.
Smoky Mountain News
Western counties receive ‘GREAT’ news on broadband
The latest round of state grants for broadband infrastructure have landed, and represent a big win for six Western North Carolina counties that have been left on the wrong side of the digital divide. “The broadband money is being distributed to providers currently and more money is available,” said Sen....
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pan for Real Gold at Lucky Strike in Western North Carolina
Have you ever panned for gold? Parts of Western NC are known for gems and gold mining and Lucky Strike in Marion, NC has both. We tried our hand at gold panning, and here’s how it went!. During our wonderful stay at Gold River, a glamping campground in Western...
