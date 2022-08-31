ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 2

Related
PetsRadar

Here’s our five favorite celebrity rescue dogs on International Dog Day 2022

International Dog Day is here once again and what better way to celebrate than to welcome a new fur friend into your home? With thousands of pups living in shelters across the country desperately awaiting the arrival of their forever family, if you've been thinking of getting a canine companion, now could well be a great time to take the leap.
PETS
buzznicked.com

Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable

Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Tiny Tim
One Green Planet

Heartbreaking Story of a Senior Dog Freed From Chains After Years

In a heartbreaking rescue story, this dog was chained up for years and found in the middle of nowhere in Greece. When her rescuers arrived, she was so happy for human contact and to be freed from the heavy chain. For many pet owners, it’s difficult to imagine abandoning a beloved pet, but this was the sad reality for this poor girl. Fortunately, there is a happy ending to her story!
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Pet Dogs#For The World#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption#People Magazine#People Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious

I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

This Dog Was Too Injured To Move From A Moving Train, But His Brave Friend Came To Rescue Him

When this dog’s canine friend got injured and stranded on the tracks, he stayed with her under the passing trains for two days, saving the pooch from certain death. A group of animal rescuers from Uzhgorod, Ukraine, received a call saying two dogs were spotted on the railway track. Denis Malafeyev, who shared the touching story on Facebook, wrote: “When we arrived, it turned out that one of the dogs, the female, was injured and couldn’t move.” All this time, the healthy canine was trying to protect her. “The male dog heard the sound of the approaching train, came close to the female dog and laid down next to her… Both of them pushed their heads towards the ground, and let the train pass”.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Dog's 'Flabbergasted' Reaction to Owner Petting Cat Has Viewers in Stitches

Footage of a dog's jealous reaction to seeing a cat come over to her owner for a cuddle is proving all too relatable for pet owners online. A clip of Sam the German Shepherd's "flabbergasted" response to the feline was posted to TikTok by user thatshepherdsam. At the time of writing, the clip had garnered over 1.2 million views with many commenting on how they have experienced something similar with their dogs.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Fox Puts Filthy Juke Moves on Enormous Golden Eagle to Avoid Getting Snatched Up

In the outdoors, it is a battle of instinct, skill, and sometimes a little bit of luck. This golden eagle was swiping at the air going after this fox. In a video straight out of a nature documentary, a red fox has to defend itself from one of the largest airborne predators in the United States. With sharp talons and keen eyesight, it isn’t often that these raptors miss.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Dog's Annoyed Reaction to Being Forced to Leave Her Grandparents' House Is Priceless

When we were kids, visits to our grandma and grandpa's house are always the best. It would be a full day of fun, and we were finally free from the nagging of our parents for a couple hours. Apparently, dogs feel the same way about spending the day at their grandparents' house, and one Golden Retriever is proving it.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Husky Singing His 'Little Human' to Sleep Couldn't Be More Precious

Big siblings are truly a gift, whether they have two feet or four paws. Just take this gorgeous red and white Husky boy, for example. Not only does he love snuggling up to his newborn human sibling, but he sings them to sleep, too. Yep, he loves to sing for his family's new baby, and it's even more precious than you think.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy