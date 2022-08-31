Read full article on original website
Pittsfield Co-op Named one of Fast 50 Banks
The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank has been named one of the 50 Fastest Growing Commercial Lenders in Massachusetts and the first of all banks headquartered in the Berkshires. The Fast 50 is compiled from data collected by the Warren Group, publisher of The Banker & Tradesman magazine. The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank is on the list of the 50 fastest growing lenders for the first six months of 2022, compared with the same period in 2021.
New Brewery is Moving Into Downtown Pittsfield Spot Off North Street
There is a brewery that is literally in the process of making its way into the Berkshires. And its location couldn't be any more central to the region as it is moving into downtown Pittsfield on North Street. As someone living near the spot, with an affinity for craft beer,...
Berkshire region real estate sales
3 Apremont Street: Aimee L. Kupiec and Erica J. Viens of Adams to Nicole M. Jannicelli, $135,000 on 08/19/2022. 11-13 Temple Street: Wayne Arnold of Adams to Wenninger Family LP, $190,000 on 08/17/2022. 41 E Jordan Street: Carrie S. Wolfzahn and Joshua G. Wolfzahn of Adams to Walter Rogowski and...
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – More than a house, Mary Jane White and Brandon White of Cohen + White Associates offer you a welcoming and enchanting environment on 68+ private acres in a most convenient location with a private pool.
Adams Theater Fundraiser Gains $20K First Week
ADAMS, Mass. — A fundraiser for the Adams Theater has brought in more than $20,000 in donations and pledges since it began last week, as progress on the theater's renovation continues. Contributions to the fundraiser will support costs associated with theater programming for the 2023 season. Yina Moore, founder...
Lenox Fall Art Walk Sept. 10 to 11
LENOX, Mass. The town of Lenox will host the 2022 Fall Art Walk event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 10 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 11. The event is a collaboration with the Lenox Chamber of Commerce, the Lenox Cultural District and Gordon Fine Arts. This is the 5th Lenox Art Walk to be held.
Berkshire Adventures Guild Opens in North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The community welcomed a new hobby game store, Berkshire Adventures Guild, to Eagle Street on Friday morning. The hobby that was once limited to tabletops has grown in popularity over the years due to the increased accessibility digital platforms like YouTube and Twitch have provided.
Weekend Outlook: Artwalks, Concerts, and More.
Berkshire County and areas surrounding are hosting a variety of events this warm Labor Day Weekend, including artwalks, concerts, ghost tours, and more. Historic Eagle Street will be closed to traffic from 5 to 9 on Friday for music, food and events. Beer and wine will be served by Desperado's...
BRTA Looking for Snow Removal Services
The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority (BRTA) is requesting quotations from qualified firms to perform snow removal services from November 1, 2022, through May 5, 2023. The RFQ was issued on September 1, 2022. To request a copy of the RFQ package, please contact the BRTA at info@berkshirerta.com. Quotes must be...
Community Honors Loved Ones on Overdose Awareness Day
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County had 62 fatal overdoses last year, 33 occurring in Pittsfield. Community members marked National Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday with a memorial at the Common and a vigil at Park Square. The event — organized by Living in Recovery — aimed to memorialize those...
Mechanicville candy store opens expanded store
A local candy store held its grand reopening on Friday. The Park Avenue Confectionary in Mechanicville moved down the road to a newly renovated and expanded store.
Warren County Bikeway stretch to close for paving
If you're taking a bike ride from Lake George into Queensbury and back next week, take caution. A stretch of the Warren County Bikeway will be closed for re-paving next Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7-8.
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
West Side Legends to Host Soap Box Derby
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The West Side Legends is hosting its first West Side Super Soap Box Derby on Saturday, Sept. 3, from noon to 3 with a rain date of Sept. 4. Check-in for the event starts at noon and the first race starts at 12:30 p.m. It will be held at the corner of Columbus and Robbins avenues. The racers will zoom down Robbins Avenue and the finish line will be at Southern Avenue.
Pittsfield Police Board Quits in Protest
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Five members of the Police Advisory Review Board have resigned, leaving only Lt. Col. Thomas Grady of the Sheriff's Department on the panel. Chair Ellen Maxon confirmed on Thursday that being barred from reviewing the report on the fatal police shooting of Miguel Estrella was the final straw.
Saratoga Springs home of late philanthropist up for sale
Just weeks after the death of Ronald Riggi, the Saratoga Springs home of the late philanthropist and businessman and his wife, Michele, is up for sale. It’s known as Palazzo Riggi. The home is complete with six bedrooms, seven full and six half bathrooms. The 1.3 acre estate was...
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys
As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
SVMC Deerfield Campus Adds Family Nurse Practitioner
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Lisa Moulton, family nurse practitioner, has joined SVMC Deerfield Valley Campus, part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) and Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC). With the appointment, Moulton also rejoins the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. Moulton will serve current patients. The practice is not accepting new patients...
The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
Whitingham residents clash with selectboard, ATV club
A large crowd gathered at the Whitingham Municipal Center on Wednesday, August 24, debating a controversial ATV ordinance. Photo by Gig Zboray.
