Police arrest man nearly 1 year after Kalamazoo Twp. deadly shooting
Officers arrested a man Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened nearly a year ago, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department.
Kalamazoo Township police make arrest in year-old homicide
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalmazoo Township police have arrested a 22-year-old man for a fatal shooting that happened almost a year earlier. Police said that Jayshaun Lamar Bishop, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Friday, Sept. 2 on charges of open murder, felony firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
‘It never should have happened’ suburban family says after daughter dies in West Michigan hit-and-run
LISLE, Ill. — The family of a 21-year-old college student who was killed in a West Michigan hit-and-run crash last Saturday, is questioning why the person who did it was out on bail after being arrested for driving under the influence. Police told the Gansberg family the driver who hit their daughter, Kaylee, was out […]
18-year-old in hospital after Kalamazoo shooting
An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot Friday night in Kalamazoo’s Eastside neighborhood, police said.
KDPS: Multiple shots fired leaves one man hospitalized in critical condition
Kalamazoo police are investigating multiple reports of shots fired that left one man hospitalized in critical condition.
WNEM
Police identifying suspect, woman found dead in officer-involved shooting
BANGOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are identifying the suspect of an officer-involved shooting who died at a hospital, and a woman who was found dead before the shooting. Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments in Bangor Township on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3:25 a.m. Police found the 27-year-old victim, identified as Bethany Taylor, dead in her apartment, according to Michigan State Police.
2 critically injured in 3 Kalamazoo shootings
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Friday night was a busy one for Kalamazoo police, with officers responding to three separate shootings across the city, two of which caused serious injuries. At about 8:02 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Trimble Avenue.
Police release names of Bay County homicide victim and suspect killed by deputy
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released the names of a Bangor Township mother killed in her apartment and her alleged killer, who was in turn shot to death by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. The Michigan State Police confirmed 27-year-old Bethany K. Taylor was killed inside her...
Sheriff: Teens identified, accused of robbing Ottawa Co. church
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says investigators identified three teenage suspects who are accused of stealing from a church two nights in a row.
Wyoming man now charged with murder after police find woman’s body in his apartment
WYOMING, MI -- Prosecutors have issued a warrant for murder against a Wyoming man after a woman was found dead in his apartment. Yenly Garcia, 44, was previously described as a person-of-interest by police. His whereabouts are not known and police are asking for the public’s help to locate him.
Grand Rapids officer who unintentionally fired gun acquitted on careless discharge count
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A Grand Rapids police officer accused of negligence for unintentionally firing his gun while on duty in December has been found not guilty of a misdemeanor. Gregory Bauer was charged with careless discharge of a firearm causing property damage after his Glock 17 handgun fired Dec....
Family mourns mom, 6-year-old killed in apparent murder-suicide in Portage
Three people are dead- including a child- after what authorities believe was a murder-suicide in Portage on Tuesday night.
WWMT
A Murder-Suicide: Man shoots woman and 6-year old child in Portage, then shoots himself
PORTAGE, Mich. — A man shot and killed a woman and child on Tuesday night, and then shot himself, according to Portage Department of Public Safety. Three other children escaped the home when they heard the gunshots, police said. New Information: Three dead in Portage, including a child, in...
Person-of-interest in Kent County woman’s death tried to use her bank card at ATM, records show
WYOMING, MI -- A person-of-interest in the shooting death of a 33-year-old Kent County woman tried to use her bank card at an ATM days after she went missing, court records show. Wyoming police, in a probable cause affidavit, said Yenly Garcia, 44, tried to use the card of Mollie...
2 hospitalized after Ottawa Co. crash
Two people went to the hospital Friday evening after a crash in Holland Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
abc57.com
Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
recordpatriot.com
West Michigan family confirms body found in drain pipe is missing man Erik Johnson
A body found by construction workers in a Coopersville storm drain has been confirmed to be 28-year-old Erik Johnson who disappeared on Aug. 13. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said Johnson's remains were visible from a manhole at a construction site and were discovered around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Center St. and Sunset St.
abc57.com
Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
Kent County woman found shot to death in Wyoming man’s apartment
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A Wyoming man is described as a ‘person of interest’ in the shooting death of a Kent County woman, whose body was found in his apartment. Wyoming police said they are looking for 44-year-old Yenly Garcia. The body of Mollie Schmidt, a 33-year-old mother...
Police investigate 2 car crash in Eaton County
The at-fault driver was given a citation for disregarding a stop sign.
MLive
