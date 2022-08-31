ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Kalamazoo, MI
WNEM

Police identifying suspect, woman found dead in officer-involved shooting

BANGOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are identifying the suspect of an officer-involved shooting who died at a hospital, and a woman who was found dead before the shooting. Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments in Bangor Township on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3:25 a.m. Police found the 27-year-old victim, identified as Bethany Taylor, dead in her apartment, according to Michigan State Police.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

2 critically injured in 3 Kalamazoo shootings

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Friday night was a busy one for Kalamazoo police, with officers responding to three separate shootings across the city, two of which caused serious injuries. At about 8:02 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Trimble Avenue.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
BRISTOL, IN
abc57.com

Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
STURGIS, MI
MLive

MLive

