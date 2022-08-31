Read full article on original website
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Norwalk, CT
longisland.com
Nohara Ramen Opens in Great Neck
A new ramen place, Nohara, opened up recently in Great Neck. Nohora replaces Hello Ramen, which closed just this year. Their most popular dishes include Tonkotsu Ramen, with pork bone, egg bamboo, fish cake, kikurage, red ginger, pork belly and scallions ($15.95) and the Tan Tan Ramen, with ground pork, egg, bokchoy, bean sprouts, cucumber, scallions, crushed peanut, and shio soup on the side ($14.95).
greaterlongisland.com
The Wayward restaurant replaces beloved Cricket’s in Sayville
GreaterSayville coverage is funded in part by The Winston, a rustic space for entrepreneurs and intimate gatherings at 249 W. Main Street in downtown Sayville. Click here to learn more. Nearly a year after a beloved Sayville restaurant shuttered its doors for good, its trendy replacement has opened in its...
longisland.com
Five Fun Things to Do Over Labor Day Weekend
We've got some great ideas on how you can send off summer this Labor Day weekend on Long Island. Huntington Lighthouse Musicfest - The only music fest in the world held on top of a working lighthouse in the middle of the water. Date/Time/Location: Saturday, September 3, 11am-sundown, Huntington Harbor.
greaterlongisland.com
The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Smithtown closes for good
The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Smithtown has shut its doors permanently. First opened in 2017, this was the third location of the Maryland-based franchise planned to open on Long Island. The first two opened in East Meadow and Franklin Square. People began talking about the restaurant closing...
greaterlongisland.com
Aldi opens in Bohemia, now has 10 Long Island locations
GreaterSayville coverage is funded in part by The Winston, a rustic space for entrepreneurs and intimate gatherings at 249 W. Main Street in downtown Sayville. Click here to learn more. Aldi celebrated its grand opening last week at 5147 Sunrise Highway in Bohemia, located in the Sayville Plaza where Kmart...
northforker.com
‘It’s corn’ is the Internet’s catchiest song. Here’s where to enjoy it on the North Fork￼
You can’t miss the giant ear of corn outside of Bayview Market & Farms in Aquebogue. (Credit: Tara Smith) We can’t be the only ones craving corn lately for some reason — and no, not just because it’s in season and delicious at the moment. For that, we can thank Corn Kid.
Man, 52, jumps to his death from 18th floor of 57-story 'Jenga' glass tower in Manhattan's trendy Tribeca neighborhood
A 52-year-old man jumped to his death from the 18th floor of a 57-story building in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood Friday. Calls regarding the jump at 56 Leonard Street near Church Street came in at around 12:30pm, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD. The city's EMS officials responded to the...
Take a spin on an all-time favorite - Nunley's Carousel has reopened in Garden City
The carousel has 41 horses -- each has their own name. There's only one lion - Lakeside the Lionhes is the oldest of the bunch, built in 1897.
greaterlongisland.com
Lidl opens in Commack; supermarket chain now has 23 stores on Long Island
Dozens of shoppers came down to celebrate Lidl’s grand opening in Commack on Wednesday. The festivities kicked off at 8 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the first 100 customers receiving special gift cards ranging from $5 to $100. Located in the Mayfair Shopping Center at 210 E. Jericho...
5 Stunning Long Island Wineries That Are Worth The Trip From NYC For A Perfect Fall Afternoon
Long Island extends from New York City to Montauk, with the tip of the island splitting into a North and South Fork, and these forks, along with western Suffolk County, are home to 57 distinct wine producers. The very first Long Island vineyard was planted in 1973 in Cutchogue, and the island is now home to a rich wine region and is the most diverse wine region in the U.S. Long Island’s harvest season is between September and October, and believe it or not, that means harvest season has officially arrived! And while a warm, summer day at a vineyard...
therealdeal.com
Ronkonkoma mega-development to drop arenas
The massive Midway Crossing redevelopment is set to cross arenas off its list. Engineer John Cameron said JLL would be willing to strike the two arenas from its $2.8 billion megaproject in Ronkonkoma, Newsday reported. Elected officials and Suffolk County residents opposed the venues because of traffic concerns. Legislator Trish...
longisland.com
Fundraiser Set for Long Island-Filmed Award-Winning TV Series
Fresh off wins for Best LGBTQIA+ Series from the Love Wins International Film Festival in Patchogue and Directors Choice for Best Series from the Austin Revolution Film Festival in Texas, as well as many other awards and nominations over the last year, the writer/director of the TV Series Couple of Guys is already looking ahead.
Popular Store Closing Last Hudson Valley Location; Nearly 50 Years
A popular retail store that has been the anchor of a mall in the Hudson Valley announced plans to close for good. Sears confirmed plans to close its last remaining Hudson Valley location. Sears in Middletown, Kingston, Poughkeepsie, White Plains Closed. In recent years, Sears has closed down stores in...
longisland.com
History in Motion with Wings, Wheels and Warbirds at American Airpower Museum
The American Airpower Museum (AAM) is proud to announce its “History in Motion with Wings, Wheels and Warbirds” spectacular on Labor Day Weekend, Saturday, September 3rd, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Museum, Hangar 3, 1230 New Highway, Farmingdale, NY. Come to the Museum and celebrate the history of Aviation and Automobiles! Get up close and personal with vintage Biplanes, Model A and T Fords, plus AAM’s fleet of World War II aircraft. Great photo ops for aviation and automobile enthusiasts alike.
longisland.com
Jogger Stabs Driver 11 Times After Confrontation on the Road
Suffolk County Police arrested a Ronkonkoma man who seriously injured an East Setauket man by stabbing him in Centereach last night. A 49-year-old man was driving a vehicle, with three passengers, into the entrance of Shell Gas, located at 1992 Middle Country Road, as Matthew Ulloa was jogging westbound past the entrance. Ulloa yelled at the driver and continued jogging westbound on Middle Country Road. The driver then drove into the gas station, pumped gas into the vehicle, and then drove it back out to the roadway, also heading westbound. When the vehicle approached the jogger, the driver parked and exited his vehicle to confront Ulloa. A physical confrontation ensued, and Ulloa stabbed the man eleven times with a knife, in front of 2410 Middle Country Road, at approximately 8:10 p.m.
longisland.com
Girl Scouts Create Rock Garden in Memory of Covid-19 Victims
Members of Girl Scout Troop 3200 from Manorville unveiled a commemorative rock garden they built at Neville Park in Center Moriches recently to commemorate the victims of Covid-19. It was created as their Girl Scout Silver Award project to “commemorate the lives of the many we lost to the COVID...
Greenlawn Firemen’s Fair to Get Underway With Parade
The Greenlawn Firemen’s Fair gets underway Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. with a parade along Broadway to the fairgrounds at the fire department. Billed as the state’s longest-running fireman’s fair, the event will feature food, family fun and raffles.
brickunderground.com
5 houses for rent in Brooklyn and Queens if you want more space but can't afford to buy
If your dream is to live in a house, there are lots of arguments you could make for renting a house in New York City instead of following a more traditional plan of saving up and buying in the suburbs. It's a shortcut to getting the benefits of more space and privacy—while living close to what NYC has to offer.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Honors Heroes On One Year Anniversary of Hurricane Ida
On the one year anniversary of Hurricane Ida, Governor Kathy Hochul honored seven New Yorkers for their heroic actions in the aftermath of the storm, which flooded homes and roads, caused billions of dollars in damages and killed 18 New Yorkers. Governor Hochul also issued a proclamation honoring September 1, 2022 as Hurricane Ida Remembrance Day. The event took place at Elmcor Youth & Adult Activities in Queens alongside local community leaders and partners in government.
worldatlas.com
The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York
New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
