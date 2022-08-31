ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronkonkoma, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Nohara Ramen Opens in Great Neck

A new ramen place, Nohara, opened up recently in Great Neck. Nohora replaces Hello Ramen, which closed just this year. Their most popular dishes include Tonkotsu Ramen, with pork bone, egg bamboo, fish cake, kikurage, red ginger, pork belly and scallions ($15.95) and the Tan Tan Ramen, with ground pork, egg, bokchoy, bean sprouts, cucumber, scallions, crushed peanut, and shio soup on the side ($14.95).
GREAT NECK, NY
greaterlongisland.com

The Wayward restaurant replaces beloved Cricket’s in Sayville

GreaterSayville coverage is funded in part by The Winston, a rustic space for entrepreneurs and intimate gatherings at 249 W. Main Street in downtown Sayville. Click here to learn more. Nearly a year after a beloved Sayville restaurant shuttered its doors for good, its trendy replacement has opened in its...
SAYVILLE, NY
longisland.com

Five Fun Things to Do Over Labor Day Weekend

We've got some great ideas on how you can send off summer this Labor Day weekend on Long Island. Huntington Lighthouse Musicfest - The only music fest in the world held on top of a working lighthouse in the middle of the water. Date/Time/Location: Saturday, September 3, 11am-sundown, Huntington Harbor.
RIVERHEAD, NY
greaterlongisland.com

The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Smithtown closes for good

The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Smithtown has shut its doors permanently. First opened in 2017, this was the third location of the Maryland-based franchise planned to open on Long Island. The first two opened in East Meadow and Franklin Square. People began talking about the restaurant closing...
SMITHTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Ronkonkoma, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Aldi opens in Bohemia, now has 10 Long Island locations

GreaterSayville coverage is funded in part by The Winston, a rustic space for entrepreneurs and intimate gatherings at 249 W. Main Street in downtown Sayville. Click here to learn more. Aldi celebrated its grand opening last week at 5147 Sunrise Highway in Bohemia, located in the Sayville Plaza where Kmart...
SAYVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pizzeria#A Small Place#Cooking#Food Drink#Italian
greaterlongisland.com

Lidl opens in Commack; supermarket chain now has 23 stores on Long Island

Dozens of shoppers came down to celebrate Lidl’s grand opening in Commack on Wednesday. The festivities kicked off at 8 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the first 100 customers receiving special gift cards ranging from $5 to $100. Located in the Mayfair Shopping Center at 210 E. Jericho...
COMMACK, NY
Secret NYC

5 Stunning Long Island Wineries That Are Worth The Trip From NYC For A Perfect Fall Afternoon

Long Island extends from New York City to Montauk, with the tip of the island splitting into a North and South Fork, and these forks, along with western Suffolk County, are home to 57 distinct wine producers. The very first Long Island vineyard was planted in 1973 in Cutchogue, and the island is now home to a rich wine region and is the most diverse wine region in the U.S. Long Island’s harvest season is between September and October, and believe it or not, that means harvest season has officially arrived! And while a warm, summer day at a vineyard...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Ronkonkoma mega-development to drop arenas

The massive Midway Crossing redevelopment is set to cross arenas off its list. Engineer John Cameron said JLL would be willing to strike the two arenas from its $2.8 billion megaproject in Ronkonkoma, Newsday reported. Elected officials and Suffolk County residents opposed the venues because of traffic concerns. Legislator Trish...
RONKONKOMA, NY
longisland.com

Fundraiser Set for Long Island-Filmed Award-Winning TV Series

Fresh off wins for Best LGBTQIA+ Series from the Love Wins International Film Festival in Patchogue and Directors Choice for Best Series from the Austin Revolution Film Festival in Texas, as well as many other awards and nominations over the last year, the writer/director of the TV Series Couple of Guys is already looking ahead.
BELLMORE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
longisland.com

History in Motion with Wings, Wheels and Warbirds at American Airpower Museum

The American Airpower Museum (AAM) is proud to announce its “History in Motion with Wings, Wheels and Warbirds” spectacular on Labor Day Weekend, Saturday, September 3rd, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Museum, Hangar 3, 1230 New Highway, Farmingdale, NY. Come to the Museum and celebrate the history of Aviation and Automobiles! Get up close and personal with vintage Biplanes, Model A and T Fords, plus AAM’s fleet of World War II aircraft. Great photo ops for aviation and automobile enthusiasts alike.
FARMINGDALE, NY
longisland.com

Jogger Stabs Driver 11 Times After Confrontation on the Road

Suffolk County Police arrested a Ronkonkoma man who seriously injured an East Setauket man by stabbing him in Centereach last night. A 49-year-old man was driving a vehicle, with three passengers, into the entrance of Shell Gas, located at 1992 Middle Country Road, as Matthew Ulloa was jogging westbound past the entrance. Ulloa yelled at the driver and continued jogging westbound on Middle Country Road. The driver then drove into the gas station, pumped gas into the vehicle, and then drove it back out to the roadway, also heading westbound. When the vehicle approached the jogger, the driver parked and exited his vehicle to confront Ulloa. A physical confrontation ensued, and Ulloa stabbed the man eleven times with a knife, in front of 2410 Middle Country Road, at approximately 8:10 p.m.
CENTEREACH, NY
longisland.com

Girl Scouts Create Rock Garden in Memory of Covid-19 Victims

Members of Girl Scout Troop 3200 from Manorville unveiled a commemorative rock garden they built at Neville Park in Center Moriches recently to commemorate the victims of Covid-19. It was created as their Girl Scout Silver Award project to “commemorate the lives of the many we lost to the COVID...
CENTER MORICHES, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Honors Heroes On One Year Anniversary of Hurricane Ida

On the one year anniversary of Hurricane Ida, Governor Kathy Hochul honored seven New Yorkers for their heroic actions in the aftermath of the storm, which flooded homes and roads, caused billions of dollars in damages and killed 18 New Yorkers. Governor Hochul also issued a proclamation honoring September 1, 2022 as Hurricane Ida Remembrance Day. The event took place at Elmcor Youth & Adult Activities in Queens alongside local community leaders and partners in government.
QUEENS, NY
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York

New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy