Jazzy Poms begin fall term

DanceSensations’ Jazzy Poms welcomes the fall term with classes in the Palm Ridge dance room beginning Sept. 6, continuing into November.

Registration for dance classes is payable by tuition for the term, while dance exercise classes operate on a punch card basis. Club membership is required.

Classes, offered at different levels and open to both new and experienced students, include Tap, Jazz, Musical Theatre, Ballet, Clogging, Precision Tap, Hula, Basic Ballroom, East Coast Swing, Stretch, Tai Chi and Pilates.

Schedules and registration forms are available in the dance room, at dancesensations.scwclubs.com or by leaving a message at 623-236-8526.

The club is preparing for its Nov. 17-20 “Holiday Magic” variety show, but continues to welcome new members.