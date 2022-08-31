Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings: Who is Morgoth in The Rings of Power?
Like Peter Jackson's first movie in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Amazon Prime Video's The Rings of Power TV series begins with a huge expository montage. Central to that opening sequence is the history of the Elves and what brought them to Middle-earth, specifically that their war with Morgoth was key to them arriving on the continent and even the larger plot of the entire series. Despite being the main antagonist of the conflict, which defined the entire First Age of Middle-earth, there's not much about Morgoth that is revealed in the show. Luckily J.R.R. Tolkien's mythology is very dense, so we've got the answers.
ComicBook
HBO Drops Game Of Thrones House Of The Dragon Episode One For Free As Rings Of Power Releases
HBO Max is dropping House of the Dragon's first episode for free in response to Amazon releasing Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings series has been highly-anticipated by most fantasy fans. It's been a wild time for fandoms in that space with both new Game of Thrones content and all these other offerings. Amazon is betting big on the Tolkien series cutting through. HBO is doing the same with House of Dragon due to the massive shakeups at Warner Bros. Discovery. It's no secret that CEO David Zaslav has made it his mission to make the prequel series as popular as possible. HBO set a record for marketing spent in their history when promoting the show. That investment seems to have paid off with record viewing numbers for the program across the world. Now, the task will be keeping eyeballs on the series as the weeks stretch on. Zaslav sounded confident about it in a recent memo sent to staff before the premiere.
ComicBook
Emily Blunt's Western Series The English Reveals First Trailer for Amazon Prime
One Media has released the first trailer for The English, an upcoming Western series starring Emily Blunt as a grieving mother who wants revenge on the man she believes killed her son. The series is described as "an epic chase Western that takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love," and is set for a release on Prime Video in November. The six-part, prestige TV series will also be headed to the U.K., although not on Amazon (there, it will air on BBC).
ComicBook
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Premiere Glitches for Prime Users
After years of being in the works, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has officially arrived. The first two episodes of the highly-anticipated live-action series arrived on the platform a few hours earlier than previously planned, launching at 9/8c. But as it turns out, the return to Middle Earth wasn't smooth for everybody, as some Prime Video users were experiencing glitches when the episodes launched. For some users, the streaming service very briefly locked up Episode 1 — but allowed them to play Episode 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Reveal Their D23 Announcement Hopes
This year's San Diego Comic-Con was the first in-person event since the global pandemic started nearly three years ago, and Marvel Studios gave its fans plenty of feast on. In addition to dating several known properties, Kevin Feige and company unveiled new projects like Thunderbolts and Daredevil: Born Again. Fast forward a couple of months and D23 is already on our doorstep, with more reveals sure to take place.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #439 Features a Unique Word
Today's Wordle features a word that's rather unique, or will at least challenge players to think outside of the box. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Mirage Leak Reveals First Images
A new leak associated with Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the reported title of the next entry in Ubisoft's long-running action-adventure series, has given us a glimpse of what the game will look like. While Ubisoft itself has yet to confirm that Mirage is a real game, numerous leaks have suggested that the title will be announced later this month at an Assassin's Creed-focused event that the publisher is holding. Prior to that formal reveal, though, we've now got a better idea of what Assassin's Creed Mirage will actually look like.
ComicBook
Star Wars: New Andor Trailer Confirms Franchise's Timeline
Star Wars: Andor is finally premiering on Disney+ this month, and it will follow Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The upcoming series has already been confirmed to have two seasons, and a new video shows Luna teasing the movie's place in the franchise. "Before a new hope emerges in a galaxy far far away. Before the creation of a devastating weapon known as the Death Star. And before a team of rebels known as Rogue One unite for the first time. An unsuspecting thief named Cassian Andor will be thrust onto a journey that sparks the birth of a Rebellion and sets in motion everything you've come to know," Luna explains.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
DC FanDome Canceled This Year, Says Warner Bros. Discovery
The virtual fan convention DC FanDome won't be taking place this year. Originally launched in 2020, DC FanDome was a virtual convention that covered DC content consisting of comics, TV shows, and movies, with stars and creators holding virtual panels to discuss their many projects. DC FanDome has also served as the first place fans could see trailers for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and more. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. Discovery has canceled this year's DC FanDome, according to Popverse. ComicBook.com can also confirm the latest update to DC FanDome.
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons Apologizes for Hadozee Lore, Issues Errata for Spelljammer Books
The Dungeons & Dragons design studio has formally apologized for the inclusion of offensive material found in the recently released Spelljammer: Adventures in Space boxed set. "We wanted to acknowledge and own the inclusion of offensive material within our recent Spelljammer: Adventures in Space content," a statement released late on Friday read. "We failed you, our players and our fans, and we are truly sorry." The statement noted that the Hadozee lore was not "properly vetted" before publication and that the design team had initiated a review of the situation. The full statement can be found here. An errata for the Spelljammer: Adventures in Space boxed set was formally issues alongside the statement, containing several minor mechanical changes, including one to the Hadozee's Glide ability.
ComicBook
Disney Considering Amazon Prime-Like Service With Disney+, Theme Parks, and Merch
With Disney+ having such a successful run since its release, the Walt Disney Company is exploring the idea of creating a membership for fans similar to Amazon Prime. Disney's membership program would give fans discounts or special perks in an effort to encourage consumers to spend more money on their streaming services, theme parks, resorts and merchandise. The program mimics Amazon Prime's, which gives members free shipping, discounts at Whole Foods, and access to their streaming service for a month or an annual fee. While The Wall Street Journal notes that talks are in the very early stages, internally, top executives are calling the service Disney Prime. Disney Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Kristina Schake released a statement on the news.
ComicBook
Harry Potter Fans Get Hogwarts Legacy Rewards by Importing House, Wand Early
Harry Potter fans who are looking forward to the new Hogwarts Legacy game got an opportunity this week to go ahead and start fleshing out their profile in the game to a degree. In doing so, players also can earn some easy rewards that'll be usable once the game actually releases. This early feature for Hogwarts Legacy follows a trailer released recently during Gamescom as well as the unveiling of the game's Collector's Edition.
ComicBook
Smallville Creators Reveal WB Execs Wanted to Make Controversial Change for Superman's Parents
When Jonathan Kent was depicted as less-than-perfect in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, DC fans lost their minds, giving one of the first clear indications that the movie was going to be a controversial take on the Superman mythology. Years before that, though, Smallville could have presented Jon and Martha Kent as a lot less likable, if Warner Bros. TV had their way. In the latest episode of Talkville, a Smallville rewatch podcast hosted by series stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum, executive producers Miles Millar and Alfred Gough appeared, and shared some behind-the-scenes tales from the early days of the series.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Breaks a Piece of TV History on WB Lot
Ryan Reynolds had a bit of a mistake today when he broke a piece of TV history. While visiting the Warner Bros. lot, the Deadpool actor came across a plaque for Two Guys, A Girl, and A Pizza Place. Now, longtime fans will remember that he starred in the sitcom many moons ago. A lot of people discovered Reynolds from that massively popular TV show and he was able to use it as a springboard for more opportunities. If you want to see the moment for yourself, fire up Hulu's Welcome to Wrexham. During the intro the first episode, the star and Rob McElhenney are walking around the lot seeing the sights. Reynolds immediately recognizes Soundstage 20, where he shot the show back in the 90s. While admiring the work, the MCU actor's co-star poured some cold water on the revelation. He told his fellow football club owner that the sign was plastic. Needless to say, Reynolds tested it out for himself and now it's got a bit of cosmetic work coming on.
ComicBook
Elvis Now Streaming on HBO Max
Elvis is finally streaming on HBO Max as fans pour into the service to see Baz Luhrmann's interesting biopic. Warner Bros. Discovery announced the news on social media to a chorus of cheers. Austin Butler brings The King to life in the film. Tom Hanks is also here as Colonel Tom Parker too. In the earlier moments of the summer, Elvis managed to hold off Top Gun: Maverick for top spot at the box office during its debut. (That's a pretty big deal considering the fact that the Tom Cruise sequel basically ate everything's lunch over the last three months.) But, now people can enjoy Elvis from the comfort of their homes. The reviews of the film on Rotten Tomatoes praise Butler's performance and with this director, you can expect some beautifully composed shots. Check out their fun post announcement for HBO Max down here.
ComicBook
Everything Coming to Tubi in September 2022
As August comes to a close, it's time to look ahead to what will be offered on the various streaming services in September 2022. Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 40,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio, has released its complete list of content available starting on September 1st. Among its offerings are Tubi Originals, 125+ local and live news, sports and entertainment channels, and 400+ entertainment partners. Three of those Tubi Originals include Time Pirates, Rush For Your Life, and Suburban Nightmare: The Menendez Brothers.
Comments / 0