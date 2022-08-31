Read full article on original website
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Explores Dabi's Inner Joker
My Hero Academia has plenty of characters to love, and at this point, some of its villains have become bigger than its heroes. Characters like Toga prove the point easily enough, but no baddie can touch Dabi when it comes to popularity. Of course, this means there are millions of fans who love the blue-flame user. And now, one cosplayer is tapping into the villain's insane side with a gorgeous cosplay.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Star Wars: New Andor Trailer Confirms Franchise's Timeline
Star Wars: Andor is finally premiering on Disney+ this month, and it will follow Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The upcoming series has already been confirmed to have two seasons, and a new video shows Luna teasing the movie's place in the franchise. "Before a new hope emerges in a galaxy far far away. Before the creation of a devastating weapon known as the Death Star. And before a team of rebels known as Rogue One unite for the first time. An unsuspecting thief named Cassian Andor will be thrust onto a journey that sparks the birth of a Rebellion and sets in motion everything you've come to know," Luna explains.
ComicBook
DC FanDome Canceled This Year, Says Warner Bros. Discovery
The virtual fan convention DC FanDome won't be taking place this year. Originally launched in 2020, DC FanDome was a virtual convention that covered DC content consisting of comics, TV shows, and movies, with stars and creators holding virtual panels to discuss their many projects. DC FanDome has also served as the first place fans could see trailers for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and more. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. Discovery has canceled this year's DC FanDome, according to Popverse. ComicBook.com can also confirm the latest update to DC FanDome.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Reveal Their D23 Announcement Hopes
This year's San Diego Comic-Con was the first in-person event since the global pandemic started nearly three years ago, and Marvel Studios gave its fans plenty of feast on. In addition to dating several known properties, Kevin Feige and company unveiled new projects like Thunderbolts and Daredevil: Born Again. Fast forward a couple of months and D23 is already on our doorstep, with more reveals sure to take place.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Leans Back With Female Dio
Dio Brando has been dead since the conclusion of Stardust Crusaders, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's third story arc that introduced Jotaro Kujo as well as Stands in general. While the vampire is no longer physically threatening the Joestar bloodline, his shadow looms large in the latest arc of the anime adaptation, Stone Ocean. Now, one cosplayer has brought back the creature of the night that was the first antagonist threatening the Joestars in the Hirohiko Araki created anime franchise.
ComicBook
Richard Roat, Seinfeld and Friends Actor, Dies at 89
Richard Roat, a beloved character actor known for his work on projects like The Doctors, Friends, and Dallas, has passed away at the age of 89. The news was broken in a statement from his wife, Kathy Roat, who revealed that he passed away on Friday, August 5th in Orange County, California. Born on February 1, 1933 in Hartford, Connecticut, Roat was an accomplished actor of the stage and screen, with over 135 acting roles on film, television, and on Broadway. This included onstage stints on Broadway and at The Public Theatre in Central Park, The Huntington Hartford Theatre in Los Angeles and the Pasadena Playhouse. He also was an accomplished entertainment tax preparer, a job he held for over 50 years.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Artist Turns Mirko Into a Playboy in New Sketch
My Hero Academia's sixth season will be focusing on the War Arc, a battle that will see Class 1-A's young heroes fighting against Shigaraki and his villainous forces in the Paranormal Liberation Front. While familiar faces like Deku and his fellow classmates at UA Academy will take center stage, expect some professional heroes to also be featured in the war against the strongest villains in Hero Society. Mirko have some major battles in this season and an official artist for the Shonen franchise has imagined the Rabbit Hero as a different sort of bunny.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Makes Major Change And Fans Aren't Thrilled
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has had to make some big changes for its anime adaptation, with many changes arriving as a result of copyright issues when it comes to its characters and Stands' names. Now, another big change has ruffled Joestar fans' feathers as an original English translation was changed for a fan-favorite Stand name that was used for the West. Sports Max and his Stand have received quite the change in these newest episodes on Netflix.
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings: Who is Morgoth in The Rings of Power?
Like Peter Jackson's first movie in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Amazon Prime Video's The Rings of Power TV series begins with a huge expository montage. Central to that opening sequence is the history of the Elves and what brought them to Middle-earth, specifically that their war with Morgoth was key to them arriving on the continent and even the larger plot of the entire series. Despite being the main antagonist of the conflict, which defined the entire First Age of Middle-earth, there's not much about Morgoth that is revealed in the show. Luckily J.R.R. Tolkien's mythology is very dense, so we've got the answers.
ComicBook
HBO Drops Game Of Thrones House Of The Dragon Episode One For Free As Rings Of Power Releases
HBO Max is dropping House of the Dragon's first episode for free in response to Amazon releasing Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings series has been highly-anticipated by most fantasy fans. It's been a wild time for fandoms in that space with both new Game of Thrones content and all these other offerings. Amazon is betting big on the Tolkien series cutting through. HBO is doing the same with House of Dragon due to the massive shakeups at Warner Bros. Discovery. It's no secret that CEO David Zaslav has made it his mission to make the prequel series as popular as possible. HBO set a record for marketing spent in their history when promoting the show. That investment seems to have paid off with record viewing numbers for the program across the world. Now, the task will be keeping eyeballs on the series as the weeks stretch on. Zaslav sounded confident about it in a recent memo sent to staff before the premiere.
ComicBook
Marvel’s She-Hulk Reveals New Look at the Wrecking Crew
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to get wrecked. The Marvel Studios series about superhuman lawyer turned superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), already introduced She-Hulk's rival — super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) — and zen reformed supervillain Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), the Abomination. Between her Avenger cousin heading into space on a return trip to the planet Sakaar, new law firm GLK&H recruiting the hulk lawyer to handle Blonsky's high-profile case, and a certain superhero putting Blonsky's parole in legal peril, a supervillain team-up is the last thing Jen needs.
ComicBook
Malcom in the Middle Star Frankie Muniz Reveals What Happened to Dewey Actor After Show Ended
Malcolm in the Middle was one of the most beloved sitcoms of the 2000s and some of the show's actors are still major stars today, most notably, Bryan Cranston, who went on to play Walter White in Breaking Bad, a role he recently reprised in the final season of Better Call Saul. Malcolm in the Middle followed the daily lives of a dysfunctional family in the fictional town of Star City as told by the family's middle child, Malcolm, who was played by Frankie Muniz. Muniz is still working today and hilariously voiced himself in an episode of Harley Quinn back in 2019. Muniz has some projects in the works, but some of the other young stars from Malcolm in the Middle are no longer pursuing acting. In fact, fan favorite Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey, has not acted since 2010. Recently, Muniz did an interview with Malcolm France (via Lad Bible) and revealed he's not sure what Sullivan, who is now 31, is up to these days.
ComicBook
New Walker Independence Trailer Released
It's just over a month before Walker Independence debuts on The CW, but the network has released a new trailer for the upcoming prequel to Jared Padalecki's Walker, this one focusing on Abby Walker's (Katherine McNamara) determination to get justice for her murdered husband. In the trailer, which you can check out for yourself below, Abby arrives in Independence, Texas prepared to take on the new sheriff — the man she believes is responsible for her husband's death.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Breaks a Piece of TV History on WB Lot
Ryan Reynolds had a bit of a mistake today when he broke a piece of TV history. While visiting the Warner Bros. lot, the Deadpool actor came across a plaque for Two Guys, A Girl, and A Pizza Place. Now, longtime fans will remember that he starred in the sitcom many moons ago. A lot of people discovered Reynolds from that massively popular TV show and he was able to use it as a springboard for more opportunities. If you want to see the moment for yourself, fire up Hulu's Welcome to Wrexham. During the intro the first episode, the star and Rob McElhenney are walking around the lot seeing the sights. Reynolds immediately recognizes Soundstage 20, where he shot the show back in the 90s. While admiring the work, the MCU actor's co-star poured some cold water on the revelation. He told his fellow football club owner that the sign was plastic. Needless to say, Reynolds tested it out for himself and now it's got a bit of cosmetic work coming on.
ComicBook
New Rick and Morty Season 6 Poster Has Us Worried
Rick and Morty is just a few days away from its return, and season six is shaping up to be one of the franchise's best to date. Of course, the series will continue its updates on Rick Sanchez as he and Morty carry out adventures across time and space. And now, a new poster for season six has surfaced that has fans worried about two of their favorites.
ComicBook
Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals Another Major God in Deleted Scene
Thor: Love and Thunder introduced entire new leagues of gods and cosmic entities into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but apparently we were supposed to get even more of them than we saw! A new Thor 4 deleted scene called "Looking for Zeus" has been released online, and it shows Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and his teammates Korg (Taika Waititi) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) coming to Omnipotent City to seek an audience with Zeus – only to be accosted by Zeus's son, Dionysus.
ComicBook
Emily Blunt's Western Series The English Reveals First Trailer for Amazon Prime
One Media has released the first trailer for The English, an upcoming Western series starring Emily Blunt as a grieving mother who wants revenge on the man she believes killed her son. The series is described as "an epic chase Western that takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love," and is set for a release on Prime Video in November. The six-part, prestige TV series will also be headed to the U.K., although not on Amazon (there, it will air on BBC).
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Star Omri Katz "Would Have Loved" to Return as Max in Sequel
Omri Katz won't be lighting another Black Flame Candle in Hocus Pocus 2. Katz starred in the 1993 original Hocus Pocus as Max Dennison, the virgin who unwittingly resurrects a coven of 300-year-old witches when he lights a magic candle on Halloween night. The evil Sanderson Sisters (Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker) have until sunrise to steal the lives of Salem's children and stay young forever — or turn to dust. While Max, younger sister Dani (Thora Birch), and Allison (Vinessa Shaw) aren't appearing in the sequel about a new teen trio who must save Salem on All Hallow's Eve, Katz supports the Disney+ movie's "new direction."
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Shows Off Super Saiyan God Goku
Super Saiyan God was the first major transformation of Dragon Ball Super for the Z-Fighters, with Goku learning the form as a way to keep up with the god of destruction, Beerus. While countless transformations have been introduced since SSG's arrival to the Shonen franchise, including Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct, the red-haired form remains a fan-favorite, as demonstrated by this new cosplay which gives Son Goku quite the makeover in his godly state.
