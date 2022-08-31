Read full article on original website
PlayStation Acquires Savage Game Studios, Establishes Mobile Division
Sony opened a PlayStation Studios Mobile Division this week featuring its latest acquisition, Savage Game Studios.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding 11 More PS5 and PS4 Games in September
Sony has revealed that a staggering 11 games from PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will be coming to PlayStation Plus later this month. As expected, PS Plus Essential subscribers can look to add three new games to their library (Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem) starting next week on September 6th. And while this lineup might be pretty solid in its own right, PS Plus members subscribed to the Premium and Extra tiers of the service are going to get a big haul this month.
ComicBook
Z-Man Games Reveals Dueling Deck-Building Game Challengers
Z-Man Games and 1 More Time Games have pulled the curtain back on their next project, and it's a fast-paced card dueling deck-building game titled Challengers. Challengers combines the approachability and fun of card duels with the tactical mechanics of a deck builder, and will include over 70 unique characters to build your team with, all with special abilities that can result in potent card combinations as you assemble your deck. Players will participate in duels with other players, drafting character cards and making tough choices as they build their decks in between rounds. After seven rounds the two players with the most trophies and fans will battle to become the one true Champion. Challengers will first be available at SPIEL 22 in Essen, Germany and will launch in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, and Germany in November.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Tier, Pricing Info Revealed
Following a leak that suggested a new Xbox Game Pass tier was on the way, Microsoft has gone ahead and confirmed that news by unveiling "Game Pass Friends & Family." This new tier effectively adds an expanded account sharing option for Xbox Game Pass subscribers which allows for up to four different people to be added to one subscription for a total of five Xbox Game Pass accounts including your own. Pricing info has also been revealed for this new Xbox Game Pass tier, though its availability is currently limited.
ComicBook
Controversial Steam Developer Removed from Store After Latest Outburst
A developer known more for its outbursts on Steam rather than the games it created has been removed from Valve's platform entirely following a transphobic post masquerading as a set of patch notes. Domina, the game most closely associated with developer Dolphin Barn Incorporated, is no longer sold on Steam following a ban which removed the developer from its own forums. The developer's only other game on Steam has been affected by this as well and is no longer sold either.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Surprisingly Happy With Final Free Xbox 360 Game
For years at this point, most Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been generally pretty disappointed with the service's offering of monthly free games. As Microsoft has started to more heavily support Xbox Game Pass, the free titles that come to Xbox's Games with Gold program have started to dwindle. Now, that disappointment has only become greater as Microsoft is soon set to discontinue free Xbox 360 games from the service at the start of October. Luckily, many Xbox Live Gold members have at least found that these 360 additions are going out on a high note in September.
ComicBook
Netflix With Ads Could Be Launching Sooner Than Expected
Netflix's heavily-debated ad-supported plan might be arriving a lot earlier than we'd thought. According to a new report from Variety, the streaming service is moving up the launch of its cheaper, ad-supported plan to November 1, 2022, as opposed to the previously-teased time frame of early 2023. According to sources cited in the report, the new plan will be available in the United States, Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, and additional countries when it does launch. If this does end up being the date of launch, it would fall over a month before Disney+'s similarly-announced ad-supported plan would launch in the U.S. The news was first reported in the Wall Street Journal.
ComicBook
DC FanDome Canceled This Year, Says Warner Bros. Discovery
The virtual fan convention DC FanDome won't be taking place this year. Originally launched in 2020, DC FanDome was a virtual convention that covered DC content consisting of comics, TV shows, and movies, with stars and creators holding virtual panels to discuss their many projects. DC FanDome has also served as the first place fans could see trailers for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and more. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. Discovery has canceled this year's DC FanDome, according to Popverse. ComicBook.com can also confirm the latest update to DC FanDome.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Reveal Their D23 Announcement Hopes
This year's San Diego Comic-Con was the first in-person event since the global pandemic started nearly three years ago, and Marvel Studios gave its fans plenty of feast on. In addition to dating several known properties, Kevin Feige and company unveiled new projects like Thunderbolts and Daredevil: Born Again. Fast forward a couple of months and D23 is already on our doorstep, with more reveals sure to take place.
Human uses AI to win art competition, fooling judges and angering actual artists
'I’m not going to apologize for it. I won, and I didn’t break any rules.'. Jason Allen lives in Colorado, and last week lit the fuse on a debate that's going to run and run: he used AI software to create art, submitted it to the Colorado State Fair fine arts (opens in new tab) competition, and took first prize. Needless to say, some people don't like the idea.
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons Apologizes for Hadozee Lore, Issues Errata for Spelljammer Books
The Dungeons & Dragons design studio has formally apologized for the inclusion of offensive material found in the recently released Spelljammer: Adventures in Space boxed set. "We wanted to acknowledge and own the inclusion of offensive material within our recent Spelljammer: Adventures in Space content," a statement released late on Friday read. "We failed you, our players and our fans, and we are truly sorry." The statement noted that the Hadozee lore was not "properly vetted" before publication and that the design team had initiated a review of the situation. The full statement can be found here. An errata for the Spelljammer: Adventures in Space boxed set was formally issues alongside the statement, containing several minor mechanical changes, including one to the Hadozee's Glide ability.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Mirage Officially Revealed by Ubisoft
Ubisoft officially confirmed the title of its new Assassin's Creed game this week by unveiling Assassin's Creed Mirage, the next mainline game in the acclaimed open-world series. The name of the game was revealed alongside the first official image from Assassin's Creed Mirage which features the familiar Assassin's Creed archetype of a hooded assailant, though as expected based on what we've heard from past leaks, it's all framed in a setting we haven't yet seen the game's visit. Ubisoft also confirmed that more on the game will be shared later this month during the Ubisoft Forward event.
TechCrunch
Disdain for NFTs in video games is part of a slow green revolution
But NFTs aside, the video game industry is often left out when we talk about industries that have a major impact on the environment. However, some in the industry have been taking steps to ensure that the industry goes greener. With indie development growing more commonplace these days, the number...
zycrypto.com
rct AI Develops new DRL Model, Surpasses Real Player-level, Offers the Best-Ever Blockchain-based Gaming Experience
The digital world has been dynamic for as long as it has existed. Meanwhile, AI has often strived to keep pace with the ever-changing digital world. The race has resulted in the ever hot-discussion regarding AI creation, production, and its interactions with human beings. Inspired by the AI/human part of...
