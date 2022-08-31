Z-Man Games and 1 More Time Games have pulled the curtain back on their next project, and it's a fast-paced card dueling deck-building game titled Challengers. Challengers combines the approachability and fun of card duels with the tactical mechanics of a deck builder, and will include over 70 unique characters to build your team with, all with special abilities that can result in potent card combinations as you assemble your deck. Players will participate in duels with other players, drafting character cards and making tough choices as they build their decks in between rounds. After seven rounds the two players with the most trophies and fans will battle to become the one true Champion. Challengers will first be available at SPIEL 22 in Essen, Germany and will launch in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, and Germany in November.

HOBBIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO