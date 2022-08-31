Read full article on original website
Jackson churches host water distributions to help neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizations across the Jackson-metro area are working to provide water to neighbors in need during the capital city’s water crisis. With thousands of people being affected by the water crises, local churches are working to distribute water in several areas across the city. Doug and Felicia Williams, creators of the Sharing […]
Unsafe water challenges Jackson, Miss., restaurant owners, who must look elsewhere
A boil-water notice, which has been in effect since July, is forcing many restaurant owners to travel to nearby cities to obtain water and ice. It's costing them considerable time and money.
WAPT
Young adults help out by delivering water to Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. — A group of Jackson students finishing up high school saw a need when they heard that some people weren't able to make it to water distribution sites. The West Jackson Community Development Corporation YouthBuild made a list of residents and delivered water to their homes. "We...
Lowe’s, Salvation Army to distribute free water in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Lowe’s announced the company, along with Salvation Army volunteers, will host a water distribution event in West Jackson on Thursday, September 1. The distribution will take place at the Lowe’s location at 2250 Greenway Drive at 1:00 p.m. Volunteers will distribute water while supplies last. According to the company, […]
WAPT
Jackson Zoo partners with other Metro cities to provide water for the animals
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Zoo is making accommodations for the animals during thecity's water emergency. "We did get a message that some of the animals could be affected," said Parks and Rec Director Ison Harris. The zoo's water pressure has been dodgy, but Harris said they haven't lost...
Water, MREs to be distributed in Jackson on Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator John Horhn announced 38,000 bottles of water and 4,000 Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs) will be distributed on Friday, September 2. The distribution will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Vergie P. Middleton Community Center, 3971 North Flag Chapel Road. Horhn, with assistance from Humana, District 67 state […]
WTOK-TV
Want to reach out to our neighbors in Jackson? Here are ways to help
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association announced that it will take donations of bottled water and deliver them to Jackson on Sept. 9. If you would like to donate, you can do so by dropping off water at several local agencies. Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie said...
WLBT
City of Jackson distributes drinking water to three locations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “It shouldn’t have come to this. It should have never gotten to this day.”. As the capital city’s water issues have been declared a federal emergency, the city of Jackson has kicked water distribution into high gear. “We have three locations that we’re...
Water, flooding issues may force neighbors out of homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many people around the city are still without running water. A longtime Jackson neighbor said the recent heavy rain, flooding and not having water may soon force her out of her home. “I’m feeling sad about that,” she said. Teresa Jamison is worried more about her house falling on top of […]
WAPT
Challenges continue at O.B. Curtis Water Plant as PSI improves
The city of Jackson announced Saturday that the O.B. Curtis Water Plant made significant gains overnight and into Saturday morning. Officials said the plant output increased to 86 PSI with the approaching goal of a minimum of 87 PSI. Even though the pressure is going up, officials said they know...
A Mississippi mom of 3 shares how water crisis is hurting her family
A crumbling infrastructure, neglected water system and severe flooding has left more than 180,000 people living in Jackson, Mississippi without access to safe drinking water. One mom of three is sharing how the crisis is impacting her and her family. Cassandra Welchlin, 49, a mom social worker, is a proud...
fox8live.com
Hammond charity United By BBQ feeds those in need in Jackson, Mississippi
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A good neighbor-a found treasure. Volunteers in Hammond took a trip about 2.5 hours directly north on I-55 Friday (Sept. 2) to help out people in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently facing a city-wide water crisis after recent flooding around the areas of Pearl River. Running...
WLBT
Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The temporary solution to Jackson’s water crisis is using only bottled water… that’s now creating yet another environmental crisis for the city. As a result, people are now trying to find out how to keep empty water bottles off the streets, as thousands of Jackson residents stock up on cases in their homes.
alabamanews.net
Selma Churches Respond to Water Crisis in Jackson, Mississippi
Thousands of people in Jackson, Mississippi — are now living without drinking water. There’s an effort is underway in Selma — that aims to lend a helping hand — to a neighbor in need. A group of Selma churches have organized a water drive — in...
Mom and son share videos of daily life with no clean water in Jackson, Mississippi
The city of Jackson, Mississippi, has been without clean water for days. Rozetta Womack has resorted to storing water in tubs so it can be boiled and safely used by her and her son.
WLBT
Homeowner’s yard signs change as water crisis escalates
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson resident is sending a message to city leaders that give his neighbors a laugh and something to think about. We first introduced you to the Riverview Drive homeowner last week. The citywide water emergency caused the frustrated taxpayer to create a new sign of...
WAPT
Water well at Mississippi Fairgrounds operating in response to Jackson emergency
JACKSON, Miss. — A well installed this year at the Mississippi Fairgrounds is being used to respond to Jackson's water emergency. The Fairgrounds are serving as a staging area and as one of the seven water distribution sites. "On the south side of the Coliseum, we are serving as...
WKRG
Former City Councilman holds water drive for Jackson residents
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin is holding a water drive to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. He is holding the drive at Uniforms R Us off Government Boulevard. Martin’s motivation to planning the drive was the fact...
Police respond to reports of person waving gun out of car window. Find juvenile with stolen firearm at Mississippi convenience store..
Officers responding to reports of a person waving a window out a car window at a Mississippi convenience store found a juvenile with a stolen firearm. On Tuesday, Vicksburg police officers responded to the Speed Mart at 2320 Washington Street in reference to a person holding a weapon out the window of a vehicle on Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.
National Guard to distribute water in Jackson starting September 1st
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced the super sites for water distribution in Jackson will be up and running on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The Mississippi National Guard will help distribute the water at the locations, which will be released soon. Six hundred guardsmen and 123 vehicles will help distribute […]
