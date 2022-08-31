Tom Cruise Net Worth: The World’s Richest Actor?

Is Tom Cruise the richest actor in the world? The Top Gun: Maverick star has appeared in highly successful movies for decades, and his most recent addition to the “Top Gun” franchise certainly put him back in the spotlight.

Cruise has amassed an impressive fortune — but it hasn’t come without its share of adrenaline-inducing highs and rock-bottom lows (who can forget his infamous moment on Oprah’s couch? ). We’re here to discuss all things Tom Cruise and provide answers to every burning question about how he makes — and spends — his millions, including:

How much does Tom Cruise make a year?

How much does Tom Cruise make for each movie?

How does Tom Cruise spend his money?

How much has Tom Cruise spent studying Scientology?

Tom Cruise at the “Top Gun: Maverick” Royal Film Performance in London in May 2022

How did Tom Cruise make his money?

Cruise knew from a young age that he wanted to be an actor. Born and raised in upstate New York, Tom Cruise’s teenage years saw him move quite a bit before ultimately graduating high school in New Jersey. From there, he moved to New York City to pursue acting, landing his first major movie role in 1983’s “Risky Business.” After that, Cruise’s acting career exploded, having starred in some of the highest-grossing movies of all time. In addition to acting, Cruise has actually worked as a producer on many of the films he’s starred in, including “Mission: Impossible,” and he has producer credits in 23 different titles, per IMDb .

So, what is Tom Cruise’s net worth in 2022? Today, the “Mission: Impossible” actor is worth an estimated $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth .

Tom Cruise’s Movie Earnings Through the Years

Over his 40-year acting career, IMDb reports that Cruise has had roles in 50 movies; some films have seen much more success than others. In total, his films have globally grossed a whopping $9.5 billion at the box office, per The Sun . Tom Cruise’s net worth is directly tied to his movies — but the question is on everyone’s mind: How much does Tom Cruise make per movie? (Spoiler alert: It varies!)

Tom Cruise gives a thumbs up in ‘Top Gun’ | Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty Images

How much did Tom Cruise make in ‘Top Gun: Maverick?’

Top Gun: Maverick might be Tom Cruise’s highest-paying movie to date. The film grossed more than $1.2 billion worldwide, which means that, including the cut of the profits Cruise received after the film’s release, he’ll likely pull in more than $100 million total, per Business Insider . So, what could Cruise potentially do with such a big paycheck? For one, he could purchase an F-16 fighter jet (though he flies an F-18 in the film), or he could remake the original Top Gun a whopping six times–the original film cost about $15 million to produce.

How much did Tom Cruise Make for each of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies?

Surprisingly, his income for each movie varies greatly, with “Mission: Impossible 2” being Cruise’s biggest paycheck — a whopping nine-figure salary, according to Cosmopolitan . But how much did Tom Cruise make for the other “Mission: Impossible” films? Let’s break it down.

Tom Cruise movies: The early years

Tom Cruise knew by his late teenage years that he wanted to be an actor. And all things considered, it didn’t take him too long to land his first movie role.

Tom Cruise’s first movie role was in ‘Endless Love’

After deciding that he wanted to pursue an acting career, Cruise had to work toward landing his first role. It happened with “Endless Love,” where he played the supporting role of Billy. Men’s Health reports that Cruise was paid $30,000 for his appearance. Though his salary was small, the payoff was big: It helped put Cruise on the map to become the successful actor he is today.

What did Tom Cruise make for his 1983 films, ‘Risky Business’ and ‘All the Right Moves’?

“Risky Business” proved to be one of Cruise’s most famous roles. His iconic white button-down scene is just one of the reasons he was paid $75,000, per Cosmopolitan. While it’s a relatively low salary, it was one of Cruise’s most important roles in that it solidified his ability to be an adaptable actor.

“All the Right Moves” followed shortly after, also in 1983, and reports suggest he made about the same amount.

Tom Cruise in 1983’s ‘Risky Business’ | Warner Brothers/Getty Images

Tom Cruise movies: An overnight success

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ salary

Tom Cruise earned $2 million for the first Top Gun movie (a pretty far cry from what he took home for his Top Gun: Maverick performance).

What did Tom Cruise make for ‘Cocktail’?

Tom Cruise earned $3 million for his 1988 performance in Cocktail.

What did Tom Cruise make for ‘Rain Man’?

Cruise earned a total of $3 million for Rain Man, according to Parade .

Tom Cruise’s earnings for ‘Born on the 4th of July’

Born on the 4th of July was Tom Cruise’s first Oscar nomination — for “Best Actor.” While he didn’t earn an Oscar, Parade reports that the movie did earn him a $3 million salary.

Tom Cruise and Willem Dafoe on the set of ‘Born on the 4th of July’ | Universal Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty Images

What did Tom Cruise make for ‘ Days of Thunder’?

Cruise pocketed a whopping $9 million for “Days of Thunder,” per Parade, which was his largest salary to date at the time of its release.

Tom Cruise races in ‘Days of Thunder’ in 1989 | ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group/Getty Images

Tom Cruise’s salaries for 1992’s ‘Far and Away’ and ‘A Few Good Men’

As Cruise continued to build his name as an A-list actor, his salaries continued to grow. For the 1992 film “Far and Away,” Cruise took home $13 million. That same year, he earned another $12.5 million in “A Few Good Men,” according to the LA Times .

Tom Cruise’s ‘ The Firm’ salary

The 1993 film “The Firm” saw Cruise in the role of Mitch McDeere — and he also saw a $12 million pay day.

Tom Cruise’s ‘ Interview with the Vampire’ salary

Tom Cruise’s Interview with a Vampire was his only movie of 1994. Cruise earned about $15 million, per Parade — a substantial salary increase from his previous few movies.

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt star in Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles. (Photo by Francois Duhamel/Sygma via Getty Images)

What did Tom Cruise make for ‘Jerry Maguire’?

Tom Cruise’s Jerry Maguire role earned him a major pay bump compared to his earlier films. Entertainment Weekly reports the actor received $20 million for the role.

Tom Cruise’s ‘Magnolia’ salary was much less than we thought

It turns out actors aren’t always after the money. In 1999, Cruise was actually paid a mere $100,000 to appear in the film, and Insider reports that it was actually because he wanted to work with director Paul Thomas Anderson, who he shared a connection with when the two worked together on the film “Eyes Wide Shut.” (Cruise earned $20 million for that earlier 1999 role — just a small pay cut, right?)

Tom Cruise movies: The 2000s and Beyond

Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg on the set of ‘War of the Worlds’ in 2004 | James Devaney/WireImage

What did Tom Cruise make for ‘Vanilla Sky’?

Parade reports that Cruise eared $20 million for “Vanilla Sky,” but his earnings didn’t stop there. He also negotiated a certain percentage of backend earnings, which means when the movie profited, it added to his income. Once Cruise made it big as an actor, this became a regular practice for him.

What was Tom Cruise’s ‘Minority Report’ salary (2002)?

Interestingly, Cruise did not earn a flat salary for this role. According to IMDb , he agreed to forego a salary in an effort to keep the film to a relatively low budget of $100 million. Don’t worry, Cruise still was paid out of the film’s gross, instead — he earned 15% of the gross profit ($358 million), or about $54 million.

Tom Cruise earned $25 million for ‘The Last Samurai’ in 2003

Cruise earned about $25 million for this flick, per Parade, but he also reportedly earned a profit percentage. However, Showbiz Cheat Sheet could not find accurate information on his total salary for the film. The following year, Cruise starred in “Collateral,” though there was not accurate salary information available for that film, either.

Tom Cruise and the Cast of The Last Samurai in 2003 | SGranitz/WireImage

What did Tom Cruise make for ‘War of the Worlds’?

Cruise’s “War of the World’s” (2005) salary was as high as his “Mission: Impossible 2” salary — a whopping $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The movie is also one of his highest-grossing films of all time.

Tom Cruise’s ‘Lions for Lambs’ salary

Cruise’s salary information for this film wasn’t ready available, so it’s unclear how much he made. However, the 2007 “Lions for Lambs” is one of Cruise’s lowest-grossing films, earning just $6.7 million in its opening weekend, per Entertainment Weekly , and it also had just a $35 million budget, so Cruise likely didn’t make too much.

What did Tom Cruise make for ‘Tropic Thunder’ in 2008?

Everyone remember Tom Cruise dancing in “Tropic Thunder.” Despite the movie’s popularity, Showbiz Cheat Sheet could not find accurate information for Cruise’s “Tropic Thunder” salary.

Tom Cruise poses with his ‘Tropic Thunder’ castmates in 2008 | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tom Cruise’s 2010 ‘ Knight and Day’ salary isn’t fully known

Some reports peg Cruise’s salary for this film around $11 million, though there wasn’t enough accurate information to confirm that number. It was also reported that Cruise did not earn a profit percentage from this film.

What did Tom Cruise make for‘Rock of Ages’?

As time goes on, Cruise’s salaries become more of a mystery. There isn’t much information for 2012’s “Rock of Ages,” but we do know that it only had a $75 million budget and grossed $59 million at the box office. As a result, Cruise likely didn’t make as much as other movies.

What did Cruise make for ‘Jack Reacher’ that same year? Also a mystery — and the same can be said for the film’s sequel, which came out in 2016.

Tom Cruise and Russell Brand pose at the European premiere of ‘Rock of Ages’ in 2012 | Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Tom Cruise’s ‘Oblivion’ salary

According to The Richest , Cruise took home a cool $20 million paycheck for this 2013 film.

What did Tom Cruise make for ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ (2014)?

Cruise’s estimated salary for this Sci-Fi film was $23 million, per The Richest, though Showbiz Cheat Sheet could not confirm the salary.

Tom Cruise attends a promotional event for ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ in Japan in 2014 | Jun Sato/WireImage

Tom Cruise’s ‘The Mummy’ (2017) salary is unclear

Like several other movies of his from the 2010s, Cruise’s “The Mummy” salary is unknown. We do know, though, that movie performed below par at the box office, resulting in a nearly $100 million loss, per Deadline .

“American Made,” which was also released in 2017, didn’t profit too well either, based on Parade’s numbers; Cruise’s salary is unknown.

Tom Cruise the Producer

Tom Cruise attends a ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ event in Seoul, South Korea, in 2022 | Han Myung-Gu/GC Images

Though he’s known as one of the world’s highest paid actors, Cruise has actually made plenty of money from his role as a producer on a number of films. Cruise’s first role as producer was in “Mission: Impossible” back in 1996, and from there, he wound up producing nearly 20 movies, some of which he starred in, such as the other “Mission: Impossible” films, “Vanilla Sky,” and “Jack Reacher.”

For a number of films, Cruise was purely behind the scenes, including “Without Limits” (1998), “The Others” (2001), and “Shattered Glass” (2003), where he was the executive producer.

Tom Cruise vs. Brad Pitt Net Worth: Who’s Richer?

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in 1998 | Ron Galella/Getty Images

How does Tom Cruise’s net worth stack up against other celebrities? According to Celebrity Net Worth , movie star and film producer Brad Pitt has an estimated net worth of $300 Million. He is one of the world’s highest-paid actors, with a minimum salary of $20 million per film project.

Pitt earned just $6,000 for his role in the 1991 movie Thelma & Louise . His salary continued to increase exponentially after that film. By 1993, he earned $500,000 for the film Kalifornia , and in 1995, he was paid $4 million for Se7en . Pitt’s first $10 million paycheck was for the 1996 movie Sleepers .

His base salary per movie increased to $17.5 million for Fight Club , Troy , and Meet Joe Black . Pitt earned $20 million For Mr. & Mrs. Smith , in which he famously co-starred with Angelina Jolie. It’s worth noting that Jolie made $10 million for the film, and her net worth is $120 million – less than half of her ex-husband’s.

Of course, despite Pitt’s successful career, he’s worth only about half of what Cruise is worth. Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise likely won’t work together again, either; Pitt once hinted that the two didn’t have the best relationship.

Tom Cruise vs. Dwayne Johnson Net Worth: Who’s Richer?

Tom Cruise; Dwayne Johnson | The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins; Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Similarly to Tom Cruise, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has also made plenty of money in acting, but he’s also an entrepreneur and former professional wrestler. The Rock is worth an estimated $800 million (per Celebrity Net Worth ).

Johnson is one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world, earning at least $100 million from his movies and endorsement deals in a typical year. By September 2012, “The Rock” had a net worth of $75 million, making him the wealthiest wrestler in the world.

By 2018, he was earning $20 million per movie for films like Skyscraper . Between June 2017 and June 2018, the actor earned $125 million, making him the highest-paid actor on the planet at the time. His huge social media following allows him to charge as much as $4 million to promote his movies.

A large portion of his net worth comes from his 30-40% stake in Teremana Tequila, a brand valued at about $2 billion. Johnson could potentially make over $1 billion from the tequila company, out-earning what he has made from his entire entertainment career.

Johnson is worth about $200 million more than Cruise.

Tom Cruise vs. Leonardo DiCaprio Net Worth: Who’s Richer?

Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio pose at the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House in London in 2016 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Leonardo DiCaprio got his start in acting as a young teen, and he’s since become a household name. DiCaprio has an approximate net worth of $260 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth . He is an actor, producer, activist, and philanthropist.

From 1995 and 2020, DiCaprio earned over $300 million from salaries and backend points alone. Although his salary for the 1997 movie Titanic was just $2.5 million, the actor eventually earned $40 million for the film thanks to his 1.8% cut of gross backend points.

The success of Titanic allowed DiCaprio to set his salary for the 2000 movie The Beach at $20 million. He also earned $20 million per film for Catch Me If You Can , The Aviator , The Departed , and Blood Diamond . Between his salary and gross backend points, the actor made nearly $60 million for the 2010 movie Inception .

DiCaprio has also made millions from endorsement deals, real estate investments, and venture capital stakes. Despite his various income streams, he’s worth less than half of what Cruise is worth.

Tom Cruise vs. Tom Hanks Net Worth: Who’s Richer?

Tom Cruise; Tom Hanks | Han Myung-Gu/WireImage; Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty Images

Actor, director, producer, and writer Tom Hanks has an estimated net worth of $400 million (per Celebrity Net Worth ). He is one of the highest-paid and most famous stars in Hollywood — but he isn’t worth more than Tom Cruise.

Hanks has the most consistent box office success of any entertainer. His domestic lifetime box office gross has totaled more than $4.6 billion. Globally, his total box office gross is about $9.7 billion, which is just slightly more than Cruise’s $9.5 billion.

Hanks consistently earns a minimum of $25 million per movie. By trading salary for gross backend points, he earned $120-150 million for Forrest Gump alone. He made about $70 million for his starring role in The Da Vinci Code trilogy.

He and his wife, Rita Wilson, own about $150 million in real estate.

Tom Cruise vs. Elon Musk Net Worth: Who’s Richer?

Tom Cruise; Elon Musk| Jeff Spicer/Getty Images; Gotham/Getty Images

Though Tom Cruise out-earns many of his fellow actors, there is one person whose net worth he isn’t near surpassing: The world’s richest person, Elon Musk. According to Celebrity Net Worth , Musk has an approximate net worth of $198 Billion. The inventor, investor, and businessman is best known as the CEO and CTO of SpaceX, the CEO and chief product architect of Tesla Motors, and the chairman of SolarCity.

As of June 2022, Musk’s net worth surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’, making him the richest person in the world (per USA Today ).

Musk’s net worth increased substantially in 2020, growing by $142 billion. In a 2019 legal deposition, the businessman claimed he is cash-poor because 99% of his wealth is attributable to shares in SpaceX and Tesla. The deposition also revealed that Musk’s base salary at Tesla, which he declines most years, is $56,380.

Who are Tom Cruise’s ex-wives?

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise at a ‘War of the Worlds’ event in 2005 | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Who was Tom Cruise married to ? The actor has been married three times. To start, Mimi Rogers and Tom Cruise wed in 1987, and Cruise became a student of Scientology through her. They were married until 1990, the same year he made the movie Days of Thunder with Nicole Kidman. Tom Cruise’s divorce from Rogers would be one of three.

The chemistry between Cruise and Kidman was apparently as undeniable off screen as it was on screen, and they tied the knot after a brief courtship – also in 1990. They were a popular couple in the ‘90s, and they eventually adopted children, Isabella and Connor. But they announced their separation in 2001.



Following his divorce from Kidman, Cruise dated Penelope Cruz before entering a relationship with Katie Holmes. Cruise and Holmes married in 2006, had Suri Cruise the same year, and divorced in 2012. (per Biography ). How does Tom Cruise’s net worth compare to each ex-wife?

Who’s the Richer Tom Cruise Ex? Katie Holmes or Nicole Kidman?

Who is the richer Tom Cruise ex: Katie Holmes or Nicole Kidman?

Kidman is reportedly worth an estimated $250 million (per Celebrity Net Worth ). Cruise’s divorce from Nicole Kidman divorce was pretty high-profile, but Kidman moved on within a few years and married Australian country music star Keith Urban in 2006, and they have two daughters. The couple owns high-dollar real estate around the world. As for Tom Cruise’s net worth vs. Nicole Kidman’s? Cruise is worth $350 million more.

Since 1990, Kidman has earned an estimated $180 million from her movie salaries alone and more than $350 million from acting. She reportedly brought home $1 million per episode for making HBO’s The Undoing with Hugh Grant.

Notably, those numbers don’t include money earned from endorsements. Kidman reportedly made $12 million for a three-minute commercial she once recorded for Chanel No. 5.

Meanwhile, Holmes has an approximate net worth of $25 million (per Celebrity Net Worth ). Cruise’s Katie Holmes divorce was especially high-profile, considering he jumped on Oprah’s couch to declare his love for her.

Holmes shot to fame as angsty teen Joey Potter on Dawson’s Creek in the late ‘90s. During her six seasons on the iconic show, she went from earning $30,000 to $175,000 per episode.



And Holmes eventually turned her notability as a character on a television drama aimed at high schoolers into a film career. She starred in movies like “Disturbing Behavior” and “The Gift.”

Does Tom Cruise pay child support? Yes, but only for one of his three kids. Connor and Isabella are both adults, but Suri Cruise is Tom Cruise’s youngest daughter, and since she’s only 16, he’s still paying child support for her.

The Hollywood Reporter shared that Holmes was granted full custody of Suri in her divorce from Cruise. Their 2012 divorce settlement didn’t include spousal support for Holmes, but Cruise agreed to pay $400,000 per year in child support until Suri turns 18 in 2024. The sum of child support paid to Holmes will total $4.8 million over 12 years.

Cruise is also required to pay medical, education, and other expenses. Still, The Hollywood Reporter noted the total was “significantly less than a judge could have ordered if the case went to trial.”

Celebrity Net Worth reported that Holmes chose not to fight over support in order to maintain control of Suri’s upbringing. They reportedly signed an airtight prenuptial agreement before marriage.

What does Tom Cruise spend money on?

Tom Cruise at the UK ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere in 2022 | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise owns real estate around the globe

Tom Cruise certainly has plenty of money to spend, and he’s made some major purchases through the years. Where does Tom Cruise live? All over the country, apparently. According to realtor.com , Cruise owns real estate all around the United States. In 2017, he purchased a Clearwater, Florida, penthouse condo for $9.6 million, plus three others in the same building that totaled to nearly $1.5 million. The building is situated close to the Church of Scientology headquarters . Cruise previously owned a Telluride, Colorado, mansion, which he sold for $39.5 million in 2021.

Back when Cruise was married to Katie Holmes, he paid $30.5 million for a Beverly Hills estate; he also previously owned a Hollywood Hills mansion, which he later sold for $11.4 million. He also previously owned a place in New York City’s East Village, which he sold for $3 million in 2013.

Tom Cruise’s car collection is worth at least $2 million

Tom Cruise waves in his Bugatti Veyron at a ‘Mission: Impossible III event in California in 2006 | E. Charbonneau/WireImage for Paramount Pictures CA

In addition to a massive real estate portfolio, Cruise also owns a pretty serious vehicle collection. The Sun reports that he drives a $1.7 million Bugatti Veyron one of only about 450 ever made, per Motortrend . Cruise also owns a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette, which cost him roughly $100,000, as well as a $100,000 Vyrus 987 C3 4V model motorcycle. (He is actually rumored to own numerous motorcycles.)

Tom Cruise’s private jet is worth $36 million

Those who thought Cruise’s car collection was worth a pretty penny might be even more surprised to know that he is the proud owner of a Gulfstream IV jet, which he paid about $36 million for, according to GoBankingRates . The aircraft can hold two pilots in the cockpit, plus up to 19 passengers. The plane can travel nearly 5,000 miles in one trip, so it can comfortably take Cruise from New York to Europe, or make a round trip from California to the Caribbean. Tom Cruise’s planes don’t stop at just the jet, though; he also reportedly owns a military airplane.

Tom Cruise has reportedly spent at least $500,000 on Scientology

Tom Cruise speaks at a Church of Scientology event in Spain in 2004 | Pierre Philippe Marcou/AFP/Getty Images

Tom Cruise’s religion has always been a topic of conversation. Cruise has been open about his belonging to the Church of Scientology — a religious practice that isn’t cheap. There are estimates from outlets such as Café Mom that suggest Cruise has spent upward of $500,000 to climb the Scientology ladder, though Showbiz Cheat Sheet could not independently verify how much Cruise has spent on his religion. However, former Scientologists, such as Leah Remini, have been vocal about a similar cost to reach the highest Scientology level. Café Mom also suggests that supplies, such as a course or a textbook, can cost anywhere from $650 to $4,000.

Tom Cruise FAQs

Tom Cruise attends a ‘The Mummy’ event in Australia in 2017 | Don Arnold/WireImage

Frequently Asked Questions About Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is one of the world’s richest actors, and his money situation is quite intriguing, between banking $100 million for Top Gun: Maverick to spending nearly $40 million on a private jet. Here are a few more burning questions fans might want to know about Tom Cruise’s net worth.

Did Tom Cruise come from money?

Tom Cruise and his mother walk the red carpet in 2009 | Steve Granitz/WireImage

Cruise was born to an electrical engineer father and a schoolteacher mother, according to Biography . His parents had steady but rather ordinary jobs, and it appears he was raised with a relatively standard lifestyle. However, Cruise did move around quite a bit growing up; his parents eventually got divorced, and he lived full-time with his mother. Cruise’s mother eventually remarried, and he graduated high school in northern New Jersey before later moving to New York City to pursue an acting career.

How much does Tom Cruise pay for security?

Like many superstars, Cruise needs to protect himself from potentially rogue fans. As a result, he’s willing to shell out big bucks for heavy security. According to SheKnows , Cruise spends an estimated $2.6 million annually on security. Within that all-encompassing cost, Cruise also reportedly pays four full-time security guards to protect his every move, per GetLicensed .

How much does Tom Cruise pay for his kids’ security?

Tom Cruise carries Suri Cruise in Manhattan in 2012 | James Devaney/WireImage

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman share two kids(Connor and Isabella), and he and Katie Holmes share one daughter (Suri). Though Showbiz Cheat Sheet couldn’t find accurate information on his older kids’ security, TheRichest suggests Cruise pays an estimated $50,000 per week to protect his youngest child, Suri, from the paparazzi. That alone adds up to $2.6 million annually, so it likely is in addition to the security Cruise pays for himself.

What was Tom Cruise’s biggest purchase?

Cruise is no stranger to expensive purchases, but it appears the most he’s ever paid for one single item appears to be the $36 million he shelled out for his private jet. Though Tom Cruise has houses scattered across the country, none of his properties amount to the incredibly 19-passenger jet.