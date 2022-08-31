ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Thank Gandalf, 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' has that Middle Earth magic

By Kelly Lawler, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

It’s good to be back in Middle Earth . And yes, it does really feel like Middle Earth.

Here are a few things you may have heard about Amazon Prime Video’s much-ballyhooed adaptation of material from J.R.R. Tolkien’s seminal “The Lord of the Rings” books: The show isn’t really about the hobbits you know and love; it doesn't involve Peter Jackson, who directed the films; and it cost an astronomical amount of money.

All those things are true. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (two episodes Thursday, then weekly on Fridays, ★★★ out of four) is inspired by a small amount of appendix material Tolkien wrote. Frodo and friends are nowhere to be found, because it's set 4,000 years before their arrival. And estimates put the cost somewhere around half a billion dollars .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZKW2_0hcUkMSE00
Morfydd Clark plays elf Galadriel, who was portrayed in the "Rings" films by Cate Blanchett. Galadriel is thousands of years old and on a mission to wipe our evil from Middle Earth. Amazon

But there is more to "Rings of Power" than its internet reputation – much more. Novice producers and creators J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have created something that looks, sounds and smells like the "Lord of the Rings" we know and love. The somewhat flawed series can't yet touch those impeccable films, but it scratches the surface. And if nothing else, the gorgeously rendered "Rings" is the most transportive current series on TV.

One of the primary questions anyone approaching "Rings" might have is what story, exactly, the Amazon series is telling. Simply put, it's the story of Middle Earth's "Second Age," the time period that led to the creation of the rings of power and the rise of big bad Sauron. Ancient elves like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark here, Cate Blanchett in the Jackson films) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo, and Hugo Weaving in the films) are young whippersnappers (only a few thousand years old) compared with their movie versions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HTa2U_0hcUkMSE00
Owain Arthur plays dwarf Prince Durin IV in "The Rings of Power." The new series shows the dwarves under the mountains at their height. Amazon

The series does a good job laying all this out. The first episode has a lot of narration that quickly covers Middle Earth's first age (chronicled in Tolkien's encyclopedia-like book "The Silmarillion," which Amazon does not have the rights to adapt) and explains why people are worried about Sauron bringing evil to Middle Earth. In addition to the elvish stories, it follows the goings-on of the dwarves; men in the shabby Southlands; men in the advanced island of Númenor; and the Hobbit-like Harfoots, a migratory barefooted people with curly hair.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': How to watch the series

There are 20 or so major characters to keep track of, but many fantasy fans are quite used to location-jumping series with huge casts. There are, however, moments when the sheer scope of the story can be overwhelming and confusing, when characters act without much reasoning or when clunky exposition gets in the way of a scene.

Most of the actors are a delight, particularly Ismael Cruz Córdova as elf Arondir, in forbidden love with a human (Nazanin Boniadi); and the actors playing dwarf royalty Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) and his wife, Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete). Unfortunately, Clark and Aramayo are woefully miscast as Galadriel and Elrond, possessing neither the magnetism and imperiousness nor the great height elves require.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RekWM_0hcUkMSE00
Nazanin Boniadi as Southlands human Bronwyn and Ismael Cruz Córdova as the elf Arondir. The pair have a forbidden love they hide from their communities. Amazon

The real star, however, is Middle Earth, Númenor and all the other locations that the series brings to life. Jackson famously used the unique terrain of New Zealand to film his six movies, and the show was shot there as well. But technology has advanced to a degree that makes this version of Tolkien's world feel gargantuan. Every frame is packed with detail, and there is a magical quality to the cinematography. I feel a pang of regret that most people will see "Rings" on small screens, because it is a feast for the eyes.

It's important to address the elephant – or rather, dragon – in the room. Amazon pursued "Rings" in part as a response to the success of HBO's "Game of Thrones." In the time it took to get "Rings" on the screen, "Thrones" ended and sparked its own spinoff, the prequel "House of the Dragon," which premiered Aug. 21.

The rival fantasy series will be brought up in the same breath ad nauseam, but they are such diametrically opposed series it's really not fair to compare them. "Dragon" is a story of the politics of one country, "Rings" is about a threat to the entire world. "Dragon" is about a battle within one family; "Rings" is about the battle between good and evil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Y1le_0hcUkMSE00
Markella Kavenagh plays Nori Brandyfoot, a young Harfoot. The Harfoots are ancestors of the Hobbits, a migratory people who travel in caravans. Amazon

There's something in each that you can't get from the other, and in particular I am attracted to the rigid sense of right and wrong "Rings" espouses. In the troubling, complicated times we live in, there is refuge in Tolkien's world, where the bad guys are monsters who snarl and literally burn in the light of day (the series deserves immense credit for making its orcs genuinely frightening). That's not to say "Rings" lacks complexity or moral quandaries, but rather that it doesn't live exclusively in those gray areas the way "Dragon" does.

As someone who has seen the Jackson films a dozen or so times, I might be just the right sucker to fall for Amazon's take on Tolkien. Where "Rings of Power" really succeeds for me is in reminding me why I love the author's work in the first place. It whisks me away to Middle Earth, and I'm delighted to be there.

And isn't that really the point of fantasy?

More: 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' storms into Comic-Con with 'serious' dwarves, epic trailer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Review: Thank Gandalf, 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' has that Middle Earth magic

CNN

'The Lord of the Rings' delivers spectacle but lacks the dramatic power to rule them all

Having invested hundreds of millions in mounting a series version of "The Lord of the Rings," Amazon has gotten its money's worth in production values but not storytelling, with a handsome prequel that could leave all but the most devoted Hobbits feeling more bored than lord. "The Rings of Power" should be a source of considerable curiosity, but amid an onslaught of big-budget streaming fare, this seems undeserving to rule them all.
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

A new ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel quietly confronts an uncomfortable legacy

J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels are often seen as a rebuke to fascism. But like other fascist rebukers of his day, Winston Churchill for example, his “Middle-earth” fantasy world is not free from racist philosophy. The new Amazon Prime series, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which is based on Tolkien’s work, makes a deliberate effort to quietly confront that uncomfortable legacy through its casting choices. It’s an admirable decision, but it’s limited by the deeply ingrained ideas of racial difference and racial determinism in Tolkien’s world.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The top 10 most influential Elves in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and Middle-earth

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes us back a few thousand years, back to the time when Elves ruled supreme over Middle-earth and held sway in all the lands. The show itself named Elven legends such as Galadriel, Elrond, Gil-galad, and Celebrimbor as protagonists that lead its ensemble, so might be a good idea to take a look at the history of Arda’s creation and review the role the Eldar played in shaping Middle-earth and defending the virtues of what the Valar had created against the evil of Morgoth, the Black Foe of the World.
TV SERIES
Star 93.9

The Best X-Rated and NC-17-Rated Movies in History

It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: To delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
MOVIES
