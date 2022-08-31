Schools pay millions aiming for home-field wins: 3 charts show which teams

No. 1 ranked Alabama is a six-touchdown favorite over Utah State this Saturday, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Even though Utah State went 11-3 last season, including the Mountain West Conference championship and bowl victory, the Football Power Index gives Aggies a 0.7% chance of defeating the Crimson Tide at home.

So why would either agree to such an uneven matchup?

Regardless of whether the Aggies win or lose, the Utah State athletic program will leave Tuscaloosa $1.91 million richer while Alabama will start the season with a nearly guaranteed win – again.

USA TODAY Sports used public-records requests to obtain contracts for nearly 300 non-conference college football games scheduled by Bowl Subdivision teams this season. In total, nearly $175 million will be paid out for those games, which don't include roughly 30 between schools that, for various reasons, do not have to disclose contract terms.

It also doesn't include $5 million that Georgia Tech is getting for moving their Atlantic Coast Conference home game against Clemson to Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium or money that Nebraska and Northwestern are receiving for playing their Big Ten opener in Dublin, Ireland, rather than at Northwestern, as originally scheduled.

Biggest college non-conference payouts in 2022

In the coming weeks, there will be a total of 55 games for which Power Five schools — the wealthiest in college sports — will shell out at least $1 million to its opponent.

The biggest spender: Michigan, whose home stadium has a listed capacity of nearly 108,000, which gives it plenty of opportunity to sell enough tickets to more than cover the combined $5.5 million it will pay to Colorado State, Hawaii and Connecticut.

Notre Dame will play $4.5 million to bring Marshall, California and UNLV to South Bend, Ind. Alabama will pay out $3.8 million during September for its two non-conference home games that month — against Utah State and Louisiana-Monroe.

Which schools are cashing in?

Three schools will reap a combined $12.4 million this season from playing Power Five programs on the road: Kent State, $5.2 million; Louisiana-Monroe, $3.97 million; and New Mexico State, $3.25 million.

Paying to host gets more expensive

USA TODAY Sports' analysis tracked nine more non-conference games this year than in 2021. What's eye-opening is how much more schools are paying to play host.

There are a dozen more games with payouts of at least $1.5 million this year than there were last year. There are almost two dozen more games with payouts between $250,000 and $500,000 than there were a year ago.

Here's a complete list of all 297 the games and their respective payouts from the USA TODAY Sports analysis.

2022 college football guarantee payouts for non-conference games

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Schools pay millions aiming for home-field wins: 3 charts show which teams