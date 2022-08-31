The Daily Money: Federal student debt repayments resume in January, but you should prepare now

Not only is it Wednesday, readers, but the final day of August. It's Brett Molina back with your Daily Money headlines as we inch closer to the holiday weekend.

Baseball is in full swing, and football is about to make its glorious return. If you attended any sporting events in the last year, then you likely noticed more tickets available on your smartphone.

It's just the beginning. More pro and college teams are embracing biometric entry into events instead of the traditional paper ticket . Teams say the practice protects fans from people trying to sell fake tickets. On the downside, good luck trying to maintain a cool ticket stub collection chronicling those memories.

Student loan repayments: Get ready now

Part of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan was extending the moratorium for making payments on federal debt until Dec. 31. Although many borrowers are still months away from payments resuming, it's important to prepare now .

What steps can you take? If you haven't made a student loan payment in a while, double check with your loan servicer how much you owe and your monthly payment. Also, check that interest rate. If it's too high, you might be able to refinance and save money. Another option: make payments before the moratorium lifts. Because the pause includes a 0% interest rate, payments made before Jan. 1 goes fully toward the principal of the loan.

📰 More stories you shouldn't miss 📰

Zoom towns slow down. Housing markets that flourished during the pandemic because they attracted remote workers have been hit by "brutal" prices .

Filing for unemployment? You may qualify even if you quit your job .

An important new law in California. State will require companies to reveal pay by race and gender .

A solution for cell phone dead zones. SpaceX, T-Mobile try satellites .

USA TODAY exclusive. Universal Orlando peels back curtain on Halloween Horror Nights 31 .

🍔 Today's Menu 🍔

Chicken sandwiches are the hottest item in fast food right now. Wingstop has entered the fray with its own fried chicken sandwich , which features two toasted buns, pickles, and available in all of the chain's dozen wing flavors, from lemon pepper to mango habanero. The more chicken sandwiches, the merrier.

