Homeless Man Attacks Cambridge Restaurant Worker With Electric Guitar: Police

A restaurant worker was hospitalized after a homeless man allegedly attacked him with an electric guitar after being told he could not sit outside the establishment, authorities said.

James Wright was arrested following a fight that happened at The Halal Guys restaurant on White Street in Porter Square around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, WHDH reports.

Investigation determined the employee was punched in the head after he told Wright and another man they could not sit outside of the restaurant, Cambridge Police said in a report.

“They were kinda yelling back and forth with the guy from Halal,” a witness told WHDH. “I guess they had just been inside and he told them that they needed to leave, I don’t know for what reason.”

After being punched, the employee was then hit twice in the head with an electric guitar, police said. The employee was taken to a local hospital for a head injury.

Cambridge Police Spokesman Jeremy Warnick told WHDH the employee attempted to fight back, injuring the second suspect as a result.

“Our officers did determine that the employee that was assaulted, as a matter of defense, he ended up pistol-whipping one of the assailants in the head,” Warnick said.

That suspect, a 34-year-old Somerville resident, was also in need of hospital care.

Wright has since been charged with two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, police said. He was arraigned on Tuesday, WHDH reports. The second suspect was also summoned for assault and battery, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and determine whether more charges are possible, WHDH reports.