Shia LaBeouf Denies ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Firing; Video Shows Olivia Wilde Begging Him to Stay

Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf has taken to the press to defend himself against Don’t Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde . LaBeouf, who Wilde claims to have fired from the film in 2020 (and replaced with Harry Styles ), has spent the past several years amassing a reputation for being hard to work with and fighting allegations of sexual assault from previous partners. Now, he refutes Wilde’s claim with a leaked video appearing to show Wilde begging him to stay on the project.

Was Shia LaBeouf fired from Olivia Wilde film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’?

L: Shia LeBeouf | Amanda Edwards/WireImage, R: Olivia Wilde | Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

In April of 2020, Wilde announced Shia LaBeouf and Black Widow’s Florence Pugh as the stars of Don’t Worry Darling . By September, Styles had replaced LaBeouf who exited citing a scheduling conflict. Now, Wilde claims to have fired LaBeouf, per Variety .

“[LaBeouf] has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances,” the director explained. Wilde goes on to say she strives to create “a safe, trusting environment” on set.

In response, LaBeouf sent Variety a collection of text messages written between him and Wilde from August 2020. In them, Wilde appears to thank LaBeouf for his forthrightness with her. She says she is “gutted” about what appears to be his departure from the project. LaBeouf claims to have quit the project on August 17, 2020.

LaBeouf’s rebuttal to Wilde’s claims also included a video that has since been leaked on Instagram . In the video, which LaBeouf claims Wilde sent him on August 19, 2020, Wilde appears to implore LaBeouf to reconsider his departure from the film. “I feel like I’m not ready to give up on this yet,” Wilde says. She hints there may have been conflict between LaBeouf and Pugh. The director ends the video by asking, “What do you think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?”

LaBeouf’s submitted materials also included an email he allegedly sent to Wilde following the article’s publication. In it, the actor tells Wilde, “I quit your film… Firing me never took place, Olivia. And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape… It is not the truth.”

FKA Twigs’ lawsuit against ex Shia LaBeouf

Rumors about LaBeouf’s alleged aggressive and abusive behavior began long before Wilde’s statements in her Variety interview, however. In early December 2020, LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend and co-star in Honey Boy, FKA Twigs, filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf alleging sexual abuse. The allegations are detailed in the New York Times and include verbal and physical abuse, sexual abuse, and attempted strangulation. Twigs also alleges that LaBeouf knowingly infected her with an STD.

The actor is joined in her claims by others who have claimed abuse and/or mistreatment by LaBeouf including musician Sia, songwriter Katy Rose, and stylist Karolyn Pho (per Variety ).

LaBeouf has thus far denied any and all accusations but has apologized for the hurt he has caused in the past.

GQ notes that “since Twigs came forward, LaBeouf’s acting output has dropped off precipitously.” However, it should be noted that, while news of LaBeouf’s departure from Don’t Worry Darling broke in September 2020, the rumors that he had been fired did not begin until December 24, 2020… two weeks after Twigs filed on December 11.

Shia LaBeouf’s claimed Catholic conversion while preparing for new film, ‘Padre Pio ‘

Recently, LaBeouf has also been making headlines claiming a faith conversion while researching for his upcoming film, Padre Pio. The film follows the life and works of Pio, an Italian saint, at the end of World War I.

LaBeouf, who met Padre Pio director Abel Ferrara through a spiritual Zoom group (per EW ), reportedly lived in the parking lot of a monastery to research the role and the experience led to his conversion. Since then, the previously agnostic LaBeouf has been very forthcoming with details on his new faith and has made many statements about the questionable behavior in his past.

Regarding LaBeouf’s departure from Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde has yet to issue a statement regarding LaBeouf’s recent claims. However, a recent article from The Hollywood Reporter points to more interesting evidence in the now-viral feud: Though she claims to have fired LaBeouf from Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde then attempted to work with LaBeouf again on a music video shortly thereafter.

