ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Big Brother 24’: Kyle and Alyssa Kiss After Breakup, Fans Are Disappointed

By Nicole Weaver
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The showmance of Big Brother 24 is full of highs and lows. Fans react to Alyssa Snider jumping into bed with Kyle Capener hours after breaking up with him.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Aug. 31, 2022.]

Alyssa dumped Kyle on ‘Big Brother 24’ live feeds

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Confronts Kyle for His ‘Nice Girl’ Comment and Distrust in Minority Allies

In the afternoon of Aug. 30, Alyssa and Kyle talked about their relationship. This is the same day he went to different houseguests to apologize for his racist gameplay .

“So I think I need to watch the show, and I need to see the conversations that have happened,” she told him. “And I need to see what was real and what was said and not said before I can decide if this is a relationship I want to be in because when I tell you that I love you, I don’t say it lightly.”

She told him that he never fought for her, and in the end, he would have chosen himself over her in the game. Kyle claimed he lied a lot in the game, but his feelings for her are genuine.

“I don’t think we should leave this game in a relationship,” Alyssa told him. So their relationship ended.

Kyle and Alyssa kept flirting after the breakup​​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYcMr_0hcUkArW00
‘Big Brother 24’ houseguest Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider | CBS

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Michael Calls out Alyssa for Crying About Kyle’s Offensive Plan

Kyle was lying in bed in the early morning of Aug. 31. Alyssa was talking to him about how Terrance Higgins was defending him to other people in the house.

They started flirting and talking about their first kiss and hug. Kyle asked if she’ll give him a hug when he leaves, and she said yeah. “I was wondering if we’re gonna kiss,” Alyssa said. “Kiss?” Kyle asked. “What?”

“I’m like just one last one,” Alyssa said. “On the live? No,” Kyle replied. Alyssa wondered aloud when was their last kiss.

“That’s depressing,” she said. “Should we have one last kiss, or is that out of the cards?” Kyle didn’t answer and tried to figure out when was their last kiss.

Alyssa lied down in bed with him. “Just two friends hanging out,” she told him. “Please don’t come to jury because honestly, if you come to jury, then I’m not gonna be able to wait,” he told her.

They discussed possibly seeing each other over the holidays after the show. The former couple then started cuddling, and Alyssa kept kissing him.

‘Big Brother’ fans are disappointed in Alyssa

Many fans wondered if the breakup would stick. Reddit fans reacted to the former couple not lasting a full day until snuggling again.

“I really hope she watches this back and works on herself as much as she believes Kyle should,” one fan wrote.

“Remember when we thought Alyssa had found an ounce of self respect?” another person asked.

“Yeah…. I’m gonna need Alyssa to go chat with the therapist when she wakes up and then have the ‘that was a mistake’ convo with Kyle. Poor girl has so much work to do. She has to have every man like her,” a third fan commented.

“Well you see, she told him that she needs to stop fixing broken men. So he went on his apology and contrition tour, and fixed himself! So now it’s all green lights ahead in Alyssa-land,” another fan replied.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Did Michael and Brittany Get Blowback for Outing Kyle’s Bias?

Comments / 8

truth gets censored
1d ago

Really would like to know why Paloma left the show. Michael and Taylor are the true racist along with the cookout. Kyle only said what most would think in the same situation. Setting at home we know how all participants are playing. The participants don't know whether there is other alliances. Last season should not have been aired. It will be part of every season going forward.

Reply(1)
3
Shey
3d ago

She has proved that she cannot do without a man..I wonder how her parents feel seeing that.

Reply(1)
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Big Brother#Cbs
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives Fans TRASH Robyn Brown in Wake of Explosive Trailer

Christine Brown has finally come out and said it. On an upcoming episode of Sister Wives, as teased in the just-released TLC trailer, the mother of six admits that she left Kody Brown, at least in part, due to his feelings for Robyn Brown. “To Kody, Robyn [Brown]’s more important,”...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
US Magazine

‘Bachelor’ Stylist Defends Rachel Recchia’s Dress After Backlash: ‘For All That Think I Hate Her’

Clearing the air! Bachelor franchise stylist Cary Fetman had some words for trolls after they criticized Rachel Recchia‘s most recent outfit on The Bachelorette. During the Monday, August 15, episode of the ABC series, Recchia, 26, rocked a red princess-sleeve mini dress for a one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross. While the date proved to be a romantic one with the suitor, 25, admitting he was “falling in love” with Recchia, fans were more focused on the Chicago native’s look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Eileen Davidson Says a Heartfelt Farewell: ‘We All Love You and Will Miss You Terribly’

It’s time for a goodbye. Outside of plotting with Phyllis and Nikki to take Diane down a peg or two, we haven’t been seeing a whole lot of Ashley lately on The Young & the Restless. Of course, unlike Phyllis’ single-minded vendetta, Ashley’s concerns are a bit more about protecting her family, and that, we’re sure, is something Eileen Davidson could understand in her own life!
TENNIS
The List

The Young And The Restless Star Robert Newman Reveals Why He Was Relieved When Ashland Died

When Robert Newman took over the role of Ashland Locke after Richard Burgi was let go from "The Young and the Restless," fans liked him instantly, according to Daily Soap Dish. Ashland and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) have had a tumultuous relationship on the show, but after he rescued her from a car crash, she admitted that she was in love with him (via Soaps in Depth). Ashland was shocked considering all the bridges he had burned in Genoa City. The two decided to start a business and move to New York. However, Victoria double-crossed him, swindled him out of his fortune, and fled home (via Soaps in Depth).
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

171K+
Followers
113K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy