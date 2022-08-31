‘Big Brother 24’: Kyle and Alyssa Kiss After Breakup, Fans Are Disappointed

The showmance of Big Brother 24 is full of highs and lows. Fans react to Alyssa Snider jumping into bed with Kyle Capener hours after breaking up with him.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Aug. 31, 2022.]

Alyssa dumped Kyle on ‘Big Brother 24’ live feeds

In the afternoon of Aug. 30, Alyssa and Kyle talked about their relationship. This is the same day he went to different houseguests to apologize for his racist gameplay .

“So I think I need to watch the show, and I need to see the conversations that have happened,” she told him. “And I need to see what was real and what was said and not said before I can decide if this is a relationship I want to be in because when I tell you that I love you, I don’t say it lightly.”

She told him that he never fought for her, and in the end, he would have chosen himself over her in the game. Kyle claimed he lied a lot in the game, but his feelings for her are genuine.

“I don’t think we should leave this game in a relationship,” Alyssa told him. So their relationship ended.

Kyle and Alyssa kept flirting after the breakup​​

‘Big Brother 24’ houseguest Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider | CBS

Kyle was lying in bed in the early morning of Aug. 31. Alyssa was talking to him about how Terrance Higgins was defending him to other people in the house.

They started flirting and talking about their first kiss and hug. Kyle asked if she’ll give him a hug when he leaves, and she said yeah. “I was wondering if we’re gonna kiss,” Alyssa said. “Kiss?” Kyle asked. “What?”

“I’m like just one last one,” Alyssa said. “On the live? No,” Kyle replied. Alyssa wondered aloud when was their last kiss.

“That’s depressing,” she said. “Should we have one last kiss, or is that out of the cards?” Kyle didn’t answer and tried to figure out when was their last kiss.

Alyssa lied down in bed with him. “Just two friends hanging out,” she told him. “Please don’t come to jury because honestly, if you come to jury, then I’m not gonna be able to wait,” he told her.

They discussed possibly seeing each other over the holidays after the show. The former couple then started cuddling, and Alyssa kept kissing him.

‘Big Brother’ fans are disappointed in Alyssa

Many fans wondered if the breakup would stick. Reddit fans reacted to the former couple not lasting a full day until snuggling again.

“I really hope she watches this back and works on herself as much as she believes Kyle should,” one fan wrote.

“Remember when we thought Alyssa had found an ounce of self respect?” another person asked.

“Yeah…. I’m gonna need Alyssa to go chat with the therapist when she wakes up and then have the ‘that was a mistake’ convo with Kyle. Poor girl has so much work to do. She has to have every man like her,” a third fan commented.

“Well you see, she told him that she needs to stop fixing broken men. So he went on his apology and contrition tour, and fixed himself! So now it’s all green lights ahead in Alyssa-land,” another fan replied.

