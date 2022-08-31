ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop the Samsung Labor Day 2022 sale for discounts on top-rated TVs, appliances, laptops and tablets

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0Xcc_0hcUjpZk00
The Samsung Labor Day 2022 sale has incredible deals on earbuds, TVs and more. Reviewed/Samsung

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Labor Day 2022 is just days away and the savings are here now. From mobile devices to appliances , all of the essentials you need are on sale. The Samsung Labor Day 2022 sale has a wide variety of top-rated devices for wallet-friendly prices that you don't have to wait until Monday, September 5 to access.

Shop Samsung Labor Day deals

Samsung makes tablets, earbuds and appliances that have all ranked high in our tests and reviews. With these limited-time Labor Day deals, you can get your hands on must-have tech for prices that won't break the bank. There are also other offers going on at the same time: Reserve the new 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K UHD gaming screen this weekend and get a $200 instant Samsung credit before pre-orders start on Monday, September 22 .

Labor Day 2022: Shop the 70 best sales at Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon

Labor Day appliance sales: Shop deals at Lowe’s, Walmart and Best Buy

One great way to save now is by grabbing the top-rated Samsung QN90A TV. Samsung has a 65-inch model available now for $1,599.99—that's a whopping $1,000 discount from its list price of $2,599.99. When we tested the QN90A, we were impressed by its picture, beautiful design and dazzling brightness. We were so blown away that we named it the best Samsung TV of 2022 .

If you're looking for other tech as well, whether it fits on your lap or in your home, check out more of these amazing Samsung deals available just in time for Labor Day 2022.

The best Labor Day deals at Samsung

  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live from $69.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $50 to $80)
  2. Samsung 14-Inch 32GB Galaxy Chromebook Go from $74.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $10 to $275)
  3. Samsung Class Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV from $899.99 (Save $200 to $1,100)
  4. Samsung 50-Inch Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,399.99 (Save $200)
  5. Samsung 65-Inch Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,599.99 (Save $1,000)

Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide

Samsung Labor Day TV deals

Samsung TVs rank high on our list of the best TVs we've ever tested , so these deals can help you get the most out of your favorite content. If you watch movies in a bright room, the Samsung QN90B is a great choice and on sale for $1,399.99 in its 50-inch size. This particular TV is incredibly bright and is a great showcase for HDR content, along with next-generation games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSzMN_0hcUjpZk00
Get a better view of your favorite shows and movies with these Samsung TV deals available in time for Labor Day. Samsung/Reviewed

Samsung Labor Day laptop and tablet deals

If you need to get your online work done outside the office, Samsung has you covered with Labor Day laptop and tablet deals. You can take notes without the need for a notebook via the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet , now available for as low as $129.99. If you're headed back to school and need to get work done without breaking the bank, you can get a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go laptop for less than $100 right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28wgLn_0hcUjpZk00
Take computer power on the go with these Labor Day deals on Samsung laptops and tablets. Samsung/Reviewed

Samsung Labor Day appliance deals

If you want to update the tools that make your home run smooth, Samsung has you covered with these appliance deals. From compact microwaves to spacious refrigerators , you'll get quality features and a touch of style with the developer's devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwKmk_0hcUjpZk00
Whether you need large storage space or compact cooking power, these Samsung appliance Labor Day deals help you shop smart. Samsung/Reviewed

Samsung Labor Day mobile deals

You can experience revolutionary technology with Samsung mobile devices. Enjoy your favorite songs anytime you want with a set of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds , on sale for as low as $69.99. When we tested the wireless headphones, the Buds Live impressed us with its unique design and good feature set. If you need a little more at your fingertips, there's the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone available for as low as $399.99. Even better, purchases of the advanced Galaxy S phone can upgrade their storage from 128 gigabytes to 512 gigabytes totally free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O9NMh_0hcUjpZk00
Enjoy Samsung mobile tech in smartphones and earbuds with these Labor Day deals. Samsung/Reviewed

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is a federal holiday that celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Observed annually on the first Monday of September, this year the holiday falls on Monday, September 5 . Labor Day weekend has unofficially became known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials , appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

What are the best Labor Day 2022 deals?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals are on home appliances like washers, dryers, refrigerators and more.

Be sure to bookmark this page, and check back frequently, to be the first to shop the best Samsung Labor Day deals available across all categories.

When do Labor Day 2022 sales start?

Most Labor Day sales started around early to mid-August. Right now, Labor Day 2022 deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances are in full swing. Today, you can shop amazing deals from the likes of Walmart , Amazon , Best Buy and more.

Back-to-school sales: 55+ back-to-school sales now available at Amazon, Target and Best Buy

Should I shop for Samsung Labor Day deals?

Absolutely! Samsung makes some of the best tech on the market so any chance to grab them for low prices is a special occasion. Everything from smartphones to washing machines are easy-to-use, stocked with features and have touches of style to stand out. Be sure to shop fast, as these prices are only around for a limited time.

Shop Samsung deals

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Digital Trends

This 55-inch OLED TV from Samsung is $500 off for Labor Day

Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a great time to buy a new 4K TV for your home theater, and Samsung has discounted its 55-inch S95B OLED 4K TV an impressive $500. This brings the price down to $1,700 from its regular price of $2,200, and makes for one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find right now. You can get the price down even further if you have eligible devices to trade in, and Samsung is even including free shipping, which is a nice bit of savings with this 4K TV being such a large piece of tech.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Free TV! Lots of free channels are coming to your Samsung TV

Can’t get enough TV? It’s hard to resist with all the streaming options out there. You know about the big names like Netflix, Prime and Hulu, but there’s another service you may be overlooking. This platform just added over 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows that you...
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

Lenovo Labor Day sale - get a 2-in-1 laptop for only $126

Lenovo is now involved with this year's Labor Day sales with a respectable selection of discounted laptops. These include $248 off a 300e Gen 2 with an 11-inch touchscreen, as well as nearly $600 off a Lenovo ThinkBook. We think the best deal is the Lenovo 300e Gen 2 for...
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

The Best Labor Day 2022 TV Deals to Shop at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More

Labor Day traditionally signals the end of summer, but with fall comes the perfect time to get cozy and catch up on our favorite TV shows and new movies. You may have been waiting for Labor Day to shop all the best TV deals to upgrade your at-home viewing experience. Labor Day sales are in full swing this week, with major retailers like Amazon, Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy releasing big TV deals.
TV SHOWS
NBC News

The best Labor Day tech sales in 2022: Laptops, TVs and more

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Monday is Labor Day, and in addition to spending the unofficial end of summer grilling in the backyard or tanning at the beach, you can shop sales on everything from tech, to mattresses, to furniture. If you’re in the market for a new TV for football Sundays this fall, or for a new eReader or iPad for evenings by the fireplace, now is the time to look.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This cheap 65-inch TV just got even cheaper — only $550 this week

The 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV already provides great value for money with its sticker price of $900, so it’s an even more attractive purchase now that it’s part of Best Buy’s 4K TV deals. After a $350 discount, it’s yours for an affordable $550 — a price that you won’t often see when you look through retailers’ 65-inch TV deals. This offer will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of the bargain price while you still can.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

T-Mobile Keeps Giving Customers More Free Stuff

T-Mobile is in a generous mood these days. It can’t seem to even stop giving. While smaller options such as Mint Mobile are available, the mobile carrier world is dominated by three big names: AT&T (T) , Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS) , and the competition for new customers is fierce. Cell-phone users are notoriously not a loyal bunch, but contracts that can last for two to three years can often tie up a potential customer.
SMALL BUSINESS
