Movies

Variety

Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films

Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
MOVIES
EW.com

Bros' Billy Eichner clarifies quote about 'disposable' LGBT streaming movies: 'I truly am so sorry'

Bros writer-star Billy Eichner has responded to a wave of backlash over his recent comments about how LGBTQ romantic comedies have been treated by Hollywood. The Billy on the Street host received intense flak on social media following Wednesday's release of his Variety cover story, in which the comedian spoke about his upcoming Universal Pictures romantic comedy's unique place in Hollywood among the predominantly heterosexual love stories funded by major studios for theatrical release.
MOVIES
EW.com

Hot girl court is in session: How She-Hulk got Megan Thee Stallion for that ah!-mazing cameo

Warning: This article contains spoilers about episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. When Tatiana Maslany agreed to play Jennifer Walters a.k.a. She-Hulk, never in a million years did she imagine it would lead to her twerking alongside Megan Thee Stallion. "But I hoped it would," the actor jokes with EW. "That's why you take a big Marvel gig. That's why you do it."
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

‘The Sandman’ Drops Surprise Episode on Netflix

The Sandman stealthily released an extra episode on Netflix. As a bonus, it’s also a two-parter. Fans of the comics and the show alike are waiting patiently for more of the show, but hopefully, this unexpected detour holds them over until Season 2 comes out. The show is currently the most successful on the entire streaming platform and for good reason. Fans have been waiting a long time to see an adaptation. Most reviews are good, but not perfect. At the very least, it’s a capable adaptation, if not a stellar one. The new episode features appearances from David Tennant, Michael Sheen, and James McAvoy.
TV SERIES
TVLine

A Christmas Story Sequel, With Original Film Stars, Gets HBO Max Release Date

Ralphie’s coming home for the holidays. A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the 1983 cult classic A Christmas Story, will be released Thursday, Nov. 17 on HBO Max, our sister site Deadline reports. The ’70s-set movie sequel, which hails from screenwriter Nick Schenk (Gran Torino, Cry Macho), will see original child actor Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. He’ll be joined by fellow original film stars Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and R.D. Robb (Schwartz). In A Christmas Story Christmas, an adult Ralphie “returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver...
MOVIES
EW.com

Milli Vanilli biopic first look teases controversial music duo's looming vocal storm

Girl, you know it's true: A Milli Vanilli biopic is on the way, and the studio behind the planned project has unveiled a first look at its stars. Lead actors Tijan Njie and Elan Ben Ali appear in the new photo as Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, the faces of the ill-fated German-French pop duo who notched three No. 1 singles in the United States in the late '80s. It was later revealed that the pair had taken credit for vocals actually provided by several other singers, including John Davis, who died in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘Echoes’ Beats ‘The Sandman’ as Kevin Hart-Mark Wahlberg Comedy ‘Me Time’ Debuts as No. 1 Film

The Michelle Monaghan vehicle “Echoes” was the most-viewed title on Netflix during the Aug. 22-28 viewing window, its first full week of availability after premiering on Aug. 19. With 68.5 million hours watched, the limited series passed Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman,” which was watched for 53.8 million hours in the same period and had held the No. 1 position on the English-language series chart for the three weeks prior. “Me Time,” the comedy film starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, debuted as the second-most-watched title of the week and the No. 1 movie. Racking up 59.2 million hours watched in its...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk shares surprising plans following the show's end

Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad favourite Bob Odenkirk wants to dip his toes back into action cinema. Just last year, he took a career detour by starring in the brutal Nobody, which saw his family man character Hutch Mansell absolutely tear through the Russian mob, and by the sounds of it, he's now got a thirst.
MOVIES
CNET

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Ending Explained, Plus Home Release Dates

Thor: Love and Thunder was hotly anticipated, but unfortunately, reactions to the flick have been mixed (CNET's Sean Keane called it "disappointingly shallow"). It's still a good time though. So how does the ending tie up the action-packed movie, and how does it set up future adventures for the god of thunder?
MOVIES

