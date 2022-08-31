It’s a big day for Tolkien nerds, goblincore bbs, and Stephen Colbert. Tonight, after years of cloaked development, Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will take viewers back to Middle-Earth—or at least, a version of it. “Everything that is happening in this TV show is happening in the Second Age, roughly 6,000 years before Peter Jackson’s trilogy takes place,” Don Marshall, one of TikTok’s leading Tolkien creators, tells VICE. “From what I’ve seen from the first two episodes [in advanced screenings], it’s trying to stand on its own. And I think that’s a good thing.” As Tolkien-Tok’s self-proclaimed “obscure Lord of the Rings facts guy,” Marshall boasts over half-a-million followers on the platform (to say nothing of his *chef’s kiss* “Yeet Isildur” T-shirt), and he agreed to help us brush up on our lore knowledge before the first episodes drop.

