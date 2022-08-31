Read full article on original website
Ever since its announcement, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a subject of mass debate. It’s based on the appendices of Tolkien’s trilogy, as opposed to the trilogy itself, and set during the Second Age, an era for which we have a detailed chronology of historical events but far less knowledge of how said events transpired. And alongside well-loved characters like Elrond and Galadriel, it is introducing its own original players with Arondir, Bronwyn, and more.
Amazon’s long-awaited, much-hyped The Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power is finally here. The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered on Prime Video last night, introducing us to new characters in Tolkien‘s world like Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), and star-crossed lovers Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi). So what comes next in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? Will Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) discover Sauron before its too late? What is the offer Elrond (Robert Aramayo) made friend Durin IV (Owain Arthur)? And who discovers Galadriel and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) at sea? We need to watch the next episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to find out!
Amazon spent the equivalent of a small nation’s GDP to revive The Lord of the Rings, and the fruits of that expenditure ($465 million for its first season alone) are suitably magnificent. An original saga set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved epics (based on the author’s Rings appendices), Prime Video’s The Rings of Power is a kindred aesthetic spirit to Peter Jackson’s film trilogies, even as it charts an all-new prequel path designed to play out over multiple sprawling seasons. It’s fantasy writ exhilaratingly large, although at the start, what’s so impressive about showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay’s streaming effort (September 2) is its balance between the glorious and the vile, the romantic and the brutal, the euphoric and the despairing, and the grand and the intimate.
“The world is changed,” Cate Blanchett’s Galadriel said in the prologue of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. “I feel it in the water. I feel it in the earth. I smell it in the air.” Twenty-one years later, Amazon’s mega-expensive series set within J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth is imminent—not unlike a certain dark sorcerer’s rise to power. Fans of the books and the movies have been waiting years for a return to the beloved fantasy world, but The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power might not be what they’re expecting.
Whether he's traveling through Middle-earth or checking his DMs, Ismael Cruz Córdova does not concern himself with the opinions of trolls. The The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor, who is the first person of color to portray an elf in the fantasy franchise, says he has received a constant barrage of "pure and vicious hate speech" online daily for the past two years, coinciding with the time that the Prime Video show's cast was first announced.
J.R.R. Tolkien didn’t just love maps — he ascribed the entire world-building success of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings to his cartographical exercises. And it’s no surprise that the new Amazon series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power honors Tolkien’s achievement in rendering Middle-earth in map form.
Having invested hundreds of millions in mounting a series version of "The Lord of the Rings," Amazon has gotten its money's worth in production values but not storytelling, with a handsome prequel that could leave all but the most devoted Hobbits feeling more bored than lord. "The Rings of Power" should be a source of considerable curiosity, but amid an onslaught of big-budget streaming fare, this seems undeserving to rule them all.
The climax of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s first episode is a doozy. Weary warrior Galadriel spends the whole episode wrestling with a weighty decision, and in the final scene she makes a pivotal choice in a riot of light and music and ocean waters. It’s beautiful. It’s moving!
It’s a big day for Tolkien nerds, goblincore bbs, and Stephen Colbert. Tonight, after years of cloaked development, Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will take viewers back to Middle-Earth—or at least, a version of it. “Everything that is happening in this TV show is happening in the Second Age, roughly 6,000 years before Peter Jackson’s trilogy takes place,” Don Marshall, one of TikTok’s leading Tolkien creators, tells VICE. “From what I’ve seen from the first two episodes [in advanced screenings], it’s trying to stand on its own. And I think that’s a good thing.” As Tolkien-Tok’s self-proclaimed “obscure Lord of the Rings facts guy,” Marshall boasts over half-a-million followers on the platform (to say nothing of his *chef’s kiss* “Yeet Isildur” T-shirt), and he agreed to help us brush up on our lore knowledge before the first episodes drop.
“I want my Game of Thrones.” This was reportedly the demand that Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos made of the development team at Amazon Studios five years ago. At the time, the online retail colossus’ streaming video service was best known — to those customers even aware that they got original TV shows free with their Amazon Prime subscription — for quirky boutique comedies like Transparent, or dad-friendly book adaptations like Bosch. But Bezos, by many accounts, wanted bigger. He wanted a world-shaking hit akin to Thrones, HBO’s beloved (at the time) take on George R.R. Martin’s violent fantasy novels. This being an...
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. When you start watching "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, there's one name you'll hear over and over: Morgoth. But if you're a casual Lord of the Rings fan, you might wonder who the mysterious villain — who's been vanquished before "The Rings of Power" begins — is. Here's the backstory you need to know and what it means for the series going forward.
The first episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are finally available on Amazon Prime Video, and already there are major talking points for fans to pore over. In The Independent’s review of the first episode, reviewer Kevin E G Perry calls it “a spectacle-filled return to a lovingly rendered Middle-earth that promises to deliver an awfully big adventure”.One character’s snap decision towards the end of episode one sets up a significant part of this adventure. (Beware: the rest of this article contains spoilers for the first episode of The Rings of Power.)In the...
Stanley Kubrick once famously said that J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy of novels was unfilmable. - 'True colors' - "The Rings of Power" is set in Tolkien's "Second Age" -- a period of history in his fictional Middle Earth world thousands of years before the events of "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings."
The first two episodes of "The Rings of Power" are drop-dead gorgeous, though plagued by pokey pacing.
