ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gerard Pique Brings New Girlfriend Clara Chia to Wedding in Spain Amid Shakira Split

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Plus-one status! Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia’s romance has continued to heat up, even attending a wedding together.

The professional soccer player, 35, and the PR student, 23, were spotted at a pal’s nuptials in Catalonia, Spain, on August 20, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Piqué wore a navy suit as he wrapped his arm around Chia, who donned a rainbow-colored dress.

Piqué and the model were first linked earlier this month after Spanish TV network Telecinco published snaps of the twosome packing on the PDA during a Dani Martín concert in Puigcerdà, Spain.

The FC Barcelona athlete previously dated Shakira for nearly 12 years before they called it quits in June.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress, 45, and Piqué —who share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — wrote in a joint statement to Reuters at the time. “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

Following the duo’s breakup, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the Colombian singer was “heartbroken” that her former partner had moved on so quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0McAZb_0hcUjApJ00
Gerard Pique and Shakira. Franco Romano/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Rob Latour/Shutterstock

“She is happy to have her kids to lean on as this is a tough time for her,” the insider told Us earlier this month of their “messy” custody battle. “She just wants what’s best for the kids and is trying to keep them away from hearing and seeing all the negative things in the news about her.”

The Kosmos founder and Chia, meanwhile, have not publicly addressed their newfound relationship.

Shakira and Piqué began dating in 2011, and though they never tied the knot, they remained committed to their relationship.

“[Gerard is] with me because he wants to be with Shakira the person, not the celebrity,” the Dancing With Myself judge previously told Latina magazine in 2014. “There’s real love, there’s no ulterior motives. And I’m with him because he’s the most amazing man I’ve ever met. We want the same things, we like the same things, we hate the same things. I have never been with someone so passionate in my life.”

She added at the time: “If it weren’t because of my music projects, I would be pregnant already [with a second child] I would love to have eight or nine kids with Gerard — my own futbol team. … When you have a baby, when you feel his love, you feel so at peace with the world. You just want to share the good news and share how happy you feel.”

Comments / 11

Related
Us Weekly

Shakira Is ‘Heartbroken’ by Photos of Ex Gerard Pique With Clara Chia: It’s a ‘Tough Time’

Still adjusting. Shakira‘s ex-partner Gerard Piqué already seems to be moving on with someone else after their split — and the singer isn’t happy about it. The “She Wolf” songstress, 45, is “heartbroken” over recent photos of the soccer player, 35, with Clara Chía, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly. “She is happy to have her kids to lean on as this is a tough time for her,” the source added.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Dani Martín
Person
Gerard Piqu
TMZ.com

Ben Affleck Looking Exhausted After Wedding Weekend in Georgia

Ben Affleck needs a nap -- at least that much is obvious from these photos of him on the road in Georgia ... where the dude looks absolutely drained post-wedding weekend. The actor was photographed Sunday night being driven to a private airport, with a police escort in town that had the entryway to the facility blocked off to try and keep fans and photogs away.
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is Seen on Rare Public Outing at Target

Casually cool. Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt opted for a simple street style look during a shopping run to Target. The 16-year-old was seen wearing a red sweatshirt, white shorts and black Vans sneakers as she left the large department store with a friend, according to photos obtained by HollywoodLife. Shiloh also kept her blonde hair tied back in a bun, and she wore a black face mask while carrying a big bag of items from her shopping trip.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Wedding#Linus Celebrities#The Daily Mail#Spanish#Telecinco#Fc#Reuters#Colombian
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Hits Back At Catholic Church That Claimed She Never Made Wedding Inquiry: 'Don’t Like Being Called A Liar'

Clearing the air. Last week, Britney Spears took aim at a local Catholic church, claiming they wouldn't let her and Sam Asghari exchange vows at the venue. The house of worship denied her accusations, insisting they were never asked about the matter, but now, the 40-year-old singer has taken to social media to double down on her story. "There was a lot of backlash saying I never asked to get married at the church I pictured. I’m writing this because the church said I never asked," her Instagram post began. "I hired a wedding planner who has done Madonna’s wedding...
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett’s Plastic Surgery Transformation: Photos Then And Now

Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) first appeared on TV screens at 25 years old when she and her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, were first starting their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé. The Atlanta, Georgia, native’s family drama with her husband’s relatives earned the couple spots on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of Happily Ever After? and even their own spinoff in 2019, The Family Chantel.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears’s lawyer says her ex Kevin Federline has ‘created legal issues’ for himself by ‘cyber-bullying’

Britney Spears’s lawyer has criticised the singer’s ex, Kevin Federline, after he gave an interview to ITV this week and said their two teenage sons have made the decision to not see their mother.In a pre-recorded interview for ITV, Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, said that they had come to the decision due to the singer’s near-naked photos, which posted on the social media site.Federline also shared a series of private videos on Instagram, which were filmed in secret without Spears’s knowledge, and show the singer sternly speaking to her children. Federline wrote alongside...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos

It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Shakira Is ‘Upset’ After Ex Gerard Pique Is Seen Kissing Another Woman 2 Months After Split

His lips don’t lie! Gerard Piqué, 35, was photographed making out with his rumored new girlfriend, public relations student Clara Chia Marti, 23, at a music festival in Catalonia, Spain on Sunday, August 21. The PDA comes just two months after the pro-athlete and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the lip locking pics have saddened the “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker. “Shakira can’t believe Gerard would do something like this so soon after their break-up,” says our source.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever

Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
TENNIS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

198K+
Followers
21K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy