ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Comments / 0

Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee

Fall brings lots of chances for fun in the Middle Tennessee area. From a fest at a spooky old mansion to a geocaching expedition to the chance to check out some cool heavy machinery, there’s plenty for the family to get into. As part of a fall series on...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
WJHL

$1,000-a-day winning lottery ticket sold in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – One lucky player won Tennessee Lottery’s Cash 4 Life top prize on Tuesday, and officials are still waiting for them to claim their $1,000 every day for the rest of their life. According to a release from the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation, a winning ticket for Cash 4 Life was sold […]
wgnsradio.com

Cemetery School Considered For National Register of Historic Places

(NASHVILLE) At 9:00 o’clock Wednesday morning (9/14/2022) the State Review Board will meet to examine Tennessee's proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. Rutherford County’s CEMETERY SCHOOL is one of four nominees from across the state awaiting approval to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Register...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medic#Blood Donors#Charity#The Tennessee Valley Fair#Offer Free Tickets
williamsonhomepage.com

New physician assistants join Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee

As it continues to expand, Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT) has added three new physician assistants — Lance Bolin, PA-C, Charlotte Sauter, PA-C and Cameron Greene, PA-C. “We are fortunate for the continued growth that the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee is experiencing in the Middle...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Tennessee Lookout

Civil rights conviction sends East Tennessee cop to prison

An East Tennessee law enforcer who bragged about the “tune-up gloves” he wore when beating suspects to remind them “who the boss was” and shouted “I’m not sorry for what I’ve done” when a judge convicted him of civil-rights abuses is headed to federal prison. U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough on Aug. 26 sentenced Anthony […] The post Civil rights conviction sends East Tennessee cop to prison appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy