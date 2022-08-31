ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Man running from Detroit Police shot by woman after running onto her porch

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was running from Detroit Police is recovering in the hospital after running onto a woman's porch and being shot by the woman. Police were trying to pull over the car Thursday night after a hit-and-run but the 24-year-old refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase. It eventually ended on a homeowner's porch on Cherrylawn near Santa Clara in Detroit when he got out and started running.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 people shot, 1 in custody after armed standoff in Harper Woods

DETROIT – Two people have been shot and one person is in custody after an armed standoff took place in Harper Woods, officials say. The standoff began around 1:30 p.m. Friday (Sept. 2) at a home on Woodside Street between Kelly Road and Beaconsfield Street. Local 4 saw police...
HARPER WOODS, MI
Detroit News

Tips on suspect wanted in fatal east side Detroit shooting sought

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another man last Friday on the city's east side. According to a preliminary investigation, a 22-year-old man and a woman were traveling at about 10 p.m. Friday in a white Toyota in the area of Seven Mile and Sherwood when the shooting happened.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police still trying to identify woman shot, killed in 4-part shooting spree

DETROIT – Police are still trying to identify a woman who was shot and killed during a four-part shooting spree in Detroit last weekend that “terrorized” the community. A woman was fatally shot by a 19-year-old Detroit man accused of shooting and killing three people and injuring another person and a dog in a four-part shooting spree on Aug. 28. One woman who was shot and killed has yet to be identified.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit man charged in shooting death of Black transgender woman

Detroit is reporting its second murder of a transgender woman of color in just over four weeks. A Detroit man named Deontae Antoine Close, 31, has been charged in connection to the homicide of 33-year-old Dede Ricks from Ohio last month. Close faces second-degree murder and felony firearm charges. Back...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Neighbor dispute leads to alleged shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police have arrested a man after he held police at bay and allegedly shot at a neighbor in a dispute. The incident started at about 1:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of Spokane Avenue near Tireman and Livernois on the city's west side, officials said. Police were...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for teen accused of murdering girlfriend’s uncle

Trial is scheduled in Oakland County Circuit Court for a teenager accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend’s uncle in Pontiac. Stanford Clirteese Sharp, Jr., 18, is charged with open murder and a firearms offense for the Feb. 7 slaying of Antonio Lee Mayes, 32. Mayes was shot six times in his mother’s home in the Phoenix Place Apartments, following an altercation with his 17-year-old niece — Sharp’s girlfriend — according to testimony during a preliminary exam.
PONTIAC, MI
