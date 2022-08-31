Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen charged in 4-part shooting spree in Detroit ‘thought world was ending,’ family says
DETROIT – Multiple new developments are coming in the random shooting spree that left three people dead in Detroit. Detroit police now confirm one of the victims was just 16 years old. That comes as Local 4 learns new chilling information about the 19-year-old accused of pulling the trigger.
Witnesses: Armed bystander prevented 4th Detroit death
A young man suspected of randomly killing three people on Detroit streets fled when an armed bystander saw him shoot a fourth person and responded with his own gunfire
fox2detroit.com
State police K9 bites Detroit police officer during chase of carjack suspect
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer is recovering after getting attacked and bitten by a Michigan State Police K-9 Thursday night while running after a carjacking suspect. "It's pretty bad, it's a significant bite in his left arm," said DPD Cmdr. Michael McGinnis. "There was a significant puncture...
Police: Victim in Sunday shooting rampage identified as 16-year-old girl
Detroit police say they have identified one of the three victim's killed during the August 28 shooting rampage in Detroit as a 16-year-old girl.
fox2detroit.com
Man running from Detroit Police shot by woman after running onto her porch
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was running from Detroit Police is recovering in the hospital after running onto a woman's porch and being shot by the woman. Police were trying to pull over the car Thursday night after a hit-and-run but the 24-year-old refused to stop and led police on a slow-speed chase. It eventually ended on a homeowner's porch on Cherrylawn near Santa Clara in Detroit when he got out and started running.
Possible family of unidentified victim found after Detroit random shooting spree
Police say they believe they've found the family of a victim in Sunday's shooting spree in Detroit who they were working to identify.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 people shot, 1 in custody after armed standoff in Harper Woods
DETROIT – Two people have been shot and one person is in custody after an armed standoff took place in Harper Woods, officials say. The standoff began around 1:30 p.m. Friday (Sept. 2) at a home on Woodside Street between Kelly Road and Beaconsfield Street. Local 4 saw police...
'East Side Serial Killer' Deangelo Martin pleads guilty to murder charges
Deangelo Kenneth Martin – known as the East Side Serial Killer – pleaded guilty to four counts of murder and two counts of sexual assault. Martin faces up to 75 years in jail.
Detroit News
Tips on suspect wanted in fatal east side Detroit shooting sought
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another man last Friday on the city's east side. According to a preliminary investigation, a 22-year-old man and a woman were traveling at about 10 p.m. Friday in a white Toyota in the area of Seven Mile and Sherwood when the shooting happened.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police still trying to identify woman shot, killed in 4-part shooting spree
DETROIT – Police are still trying to identify a woman who was shot and killed during a four-part shooting spree in Detroit last weekend that “terrorized” the community. A woman was fatally shot by a 19-year-old Detroit man accused of shooting and killing three people and injuring another person and a dog in a four-part shooting spree on Aug. 28. One woman who was shot and killed has yet to be identified.
Man charged in random Detroit shootings that killed 3
A 19-year-old man was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in a series of apparently random shootings over roughly two hours last weekend in Detroit that left three people dead and a fourth wounded. Dontae Ramon Smith was arraigned later in the day in 36th District Court on the three murder...
wdet.org
Detroit man charged in shooting death of Black transgender woman
Detroit is reporting its second murder of a transgender woman of color in just over four weeks. A Detroit man named Deontae Antoine Close, 31, has been charged in connection to the homicide of 33-year-old Dede Ricks from Ohio last month. Close faces second-degree murder and felony firearm charges. Back...
Detroit News
Neighbor dispute leads to alleged shooting on Detroit's west side
Detroit — Police have arrested a man after he held police at bay and allegedly shot at a neighbor in a dispute. The incident started at about 1:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of Spokane Avenue near Tireman and Livernois on the city's west side, officials said. Police were...
WATCH: Detroit burglary suspect tries to turn security camera, but it shows him entering house anyway
Police are searching for a burglary suspect in Detroit who was caught on camera climbing a fence and then trying to turn the camera away, only to be seen entering the house anyway.
fox2detroit.com
Neighbor dispute turns violent • Voting machine being sold on eBay • Uber hit by arrow in Harper Woods
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - Detroit police quickly resolved a barricaded gunman situation after a dispute between neighbors escalated into gunfire and one shooting victim. A suspect was taken into custody early Friday morning at a home near Colfax and Spokane Avenues, which is west of I-96 and east of Livernois.
'Devastating': Mass shootings obscure daily U.S. gun toll
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Cameron Taylor was watching an illegal street race that had attracted hundreds to an intersection in Portland, Oregon, but decided to leave as the crowd got increasingly unruly. Moments later, gunfire erupted and Taylor was hit by a stray bullet as he and a friend headed to their car.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for man accused of fatally shooting another from car
DETROIT – Police are looking for help locating a man accused of fatally shooting another last week in Detroit. Detroit police are looking for Demetrius Johnson, 26, who is said to be involved in a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, Aug. 26. According to authorities, at about 9:53...
fox2detroit.com
Woman found inside car in Woodhaven had multiple gunshot wounds; victim still not ID'd
WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman whose body was found inside a car Tuesday in Woodhaven was shot multiple times, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office. As of Friday, the body still hasn't been identified. Officers were called to an area near Allen and King roads around...
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for teen accused of murdering girlfriend’s uncle
Trial is scheduled in Oakland County Circuit Court for a teenager accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend’s uncle in Pontiac. Stanford Clirteese Sharp, Jr., 18, is charged with open murder and a firearms offense for the Feb. 7 slaying of Antonio Lee Mayes, 32. Mayes was shot six times in his mother’s home in the Phoenix Place Apartments, following an altercation with his 17-year-old niece — Sharp’s girlfriend — according to testimony during a preliminary exam.
19-year-old man arrested after shooting and standoff at Harper Woods home
Police and a SWAT were on the scene in a Harper Woods neighborhood, Friday afternoon, where there’s a gunman barricaded in a home on Woodside Street between Kelly and Beaconsfield.
