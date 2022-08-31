U.S. Grant has holes to fill but brings back some experience

By Patrick Kays

Photo courtesy of the U.S. Grant football Facebook page

Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Oklahoma City U.S. Grant Generals.

HEAD COACH

Alex Levescy

RETURNING STARTERS

6 offense, 5 defense

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 2-8

District record: 1-6, 7th in District 6AII-1

Playoffs: Did not qualify

PLAYERS TO WATCH

RB Andre Martin, 5-4, 148, Jr.

Martin may be small, but he moves around like a junebug. He bounces off tackles and has great footwork. He can bring the offense to life.

LB Diego Valdez, 5-11, 180, So.

Valdez has tremendous hitting power for a sophomore linebacker. He wraps up well, hits high and brings opposing players down hard.

DB Frank Watson, 5-9, 140, Sr.

Small for a defensive back, but he makes up for it well with great acceleration and a stout frame.

OUTLOOK

With only four wins in the last two seasons and no postseason wins since 1998, the Generals under head coach Alex Levescy are looking to change a culture to get back on the winning side of things.

They will be replacing a lot of talent heading into this season, but they will rely heavily on that experience and leadership their older guys bring to the table.

U.S. Grant will have a great opportunity to get off on the right foot as the Generals open up their 2022 season against Northwest Classen, going to Capitol Hill and hosting Southeast.

On Week 4, they will take a trip to Stillwater to face the preseason 6AII No. 3 ranked Pioneers.

COACH SAID

"We have a new crop of players stepping into starting roles this year and for some coaches, that can be scary. But I am excited to see what these guys can do." - Alex Levescy