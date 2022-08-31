Read full article on original website
$3 movie tickets this weekend in the Four States
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re looking for a deal at the big screen — this is the weekend for you. This Saturday is National Cinema Day. The goal is to attract big crowds to movie theaters — using movie tickets that cost just $3.00. Nationwide, more...
Good Morning Four States Pep Rallies brought to you by US Cellular
The Boys are back out at Carl Junction for the Good Morning Four States Pep Rallies brought to you by US Cellular! In speaking with the Student Council President, she tells us about events planned that just show how passionate everyone is within Carl Junction High School. A spirit competition between grades, fun dancing and games, as well as meeting the fall athletes!
Patchy Fog Early Saturday, Mild through Labor Day
The rain is over with but we should see some dense fog developing late tonight. Especially east of Joplin. We will see dry weather for the weekend though. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. It’s still very muggy outside though. We had an upper level low swing across...
Lamar shutout win against Logan-Rogersville
Lamar shutout win at home against Logan-Rogersville 28-0. The tigers will be at home once again September 9th taking on Monett at 7:00 pm.
Christine’s Vineyard
Shelby Neely sits down with, Ben and Janette Cade, the owners of Christine’s Vineyard in Webb City. Experience their rich wines while enjoying free live music and delicious food from local and non-local vendors. Visit their website to learn more!. Mon-Wed: Closed. Thurs: 5-10pm. Fri: 5-10pm. Sat: 2-10pm. Sun:...
GMFS Pick of the Litter
In this week’s pick of the litter, as always, we’ve some amazing furry friends looking for their forever home. The adoption fee for both adult cats and adult dogs is only twenty dollars. Stop on by the Joplin Humane Society and find your Pick of the Litter!
MSSU receives grant to preserve 1600s African art
JOPLIN, Mo. — A $10,000 grant is helping Missouri Southern better preserve items that date back as early as the 1600s. The university’s African Art Collection inside the Spiva Library features more than 300 pieces of art and artifacts. Masks, pottery, textiles, statues, and jewelry. Most of the collection is from the early 19th and 20th centuries.
GMFS Jasper County Night Out & Cruise-In
We got to sit down with the Jasper County Sheriff Resource Officer, Corporal Isaac West, to talk about a Cruise-In benefitting the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Shop with a Deputy Fundraiser! An event where all proceeds will help local children get gifts for Christmas, and help foster a trusting relationship with Law Enforcement.
Man sentenced 16 years for trafficking meth in Jasper Co.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Louisville, Kentucky man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday, August 31, 2022, for possessing methamphetamine hidden inside a rental vehicle after he was stopped on I-44 in Jasper County, Mo. Quennel A. Young, 31, was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in federal prison...
Bail for Grove brothers tied to fentanyl drug bust reduced; tribal judge orders no contact with mother
GROVE, Okla. – Two Grove brothers held on multiple drug violation complaints including aggravated trafficking of narcotics remain in custody after a Cherokee Nation judge reduced their bail. Rusty Waylon Roberts, 21, and his younger brother, Rowdy, 20, are members of the Cherokee Nation tribe and are in tribal...
