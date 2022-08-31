ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Bands entertain during final Casper Art Walk of 2022

CASPER, Wyo. — The final Casper Art Walk of 2022 took place Thursday in downtown Casper. Since its inception in 2015, the walkabout event has been focused primarily on featuring local artists and galleries, according to Claire Marlowe, co-founder and owner of Scarlowe’s Art of Coffee and Gallery.
K2 Radio

There’s a new OB/GYN in Casper and her name is Brittany Myers

Doctor Brittany Myers, 30, is the newest member of the Women's Health Associates team. She has openings and space for immediate consults and is fresh from training; she's up on the latest techniques and protocols. Originally from Cody, Wyoming, Myers moved back to the Cowboy State after completing her OB/GYN...
capcity.news

Cheyenne weekend events (9/2/22–9/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne has a packed weekend of events for Labor Day!. The Laramie County Library is calling all gamers today from 3 to 5 p.m. for Gamers Unite: Super Smash Bros. This event is free and brings gamers together for a classic game. To register, follow the link here.
oilcity.news

Girl Scouts mobile STEM lab to stop at Labor Day event in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A mobile STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) lab will be making a stop in Casper on Labor Day Monday. The mobile lab, operated by the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming, will be at the Sunrise Shopping Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, during the 2022 Wyoming Hot Dog Eating Contest and Car Show.
K2 Radio

Downtown Casper Theaters Closed Until November

If you want to see a movie in Casper this autumn, you're going to have to head east or west, as both the America and Rialto theaters are currently closed. That's according to the theaters' own marquees, which stated that they are "on vacation" but will "see you in November."
KOWB AM 1290

Another Great Country Show Heading To Cheyenne

Cheyenne really has been on a roll recently for having some great live performances across the city. On the heels of Edge Fest over the weekend in Downtown Cheyenne, The Outlaw Saloon is gearing up for another great show with William Clark Green. When is William Clark Green playing in...
oilcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (9/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Cheyenne (Central) 21, Casper (Kelly Walsh) 3. Sheridan 41, Cheyenne (South) 14. Gillette (Thunder Basin) 36,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Mural Project unveils Women of Wyoming piece off Center Street

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Casper has a new mural downtown off Center Street. The “Women of Wyoming” mural was unveiled Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to the artist, the mural is intended to foster inclusivity and positivity by honoring the strong, bold women of the Eastern Shoshone people.
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Sees Hottest Summer on Record

The summer of 2022 was Cheyenne's hottest summer on record, according to the National Weather Service. The average temperature between June 1 and Aug. 31 was 70.7 degrees, beating the old record of 70.0 degrees set in 2020. "While the afternoon high temperatures were indeed toasty this year, with 99...
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Kolb, Stephens, Shank

Michael “Mikey” Kolb: January 1, 1963 – August 24, 2022. It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Michael “Mikey” Kolb, age 59, of Mills, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born on January 1, 1963, in Salt Lake City to Dan and Connie Kolb.
My Country 95.5

Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared

The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
oilcity.news

Natrona County among Wyoming’s fastest for personal income growth

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County offered one of the fastest personal income growths in Wyoming between 2001 and 2018, according to a new University of Wyoming Extension bulletin. The 148-page study provides an in-depth look at Wyoming and its counties’ personal income sources and trends over the 18-year period....
cowboystatedaily.com

Girlfriend of Missing Laramie Man Asks Public for Help

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nikki Gallegos ticks off the days since 39-year-old Chris Mauk went missing. A hand-drawn calendar in neon pink and green marks all the crucial dates that continue to haunt her: July 2, the last day she saw or heard from Mauk. Aug. 5, the date Laramie police searched the trailer the couple shared together with cadaver dogs.
