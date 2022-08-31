Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Bands entertain during final Casper Art Walk of 2022
CASPER, Wyo. — The final Casper Art Walk of 2022 took place Thursday in downtown Casper. Since its inception in 2015, the walkabout event has been focused primarily on featuring local artists and galleries, according to Claire Marlowe, co-founder and owner of Scarlowe’s Art of Coffee and Gallery.
oilcity.news
¡Viva Casper!: Acclaimed band Jarabe Mexicano headlines ‘Fiesta WYO’ event on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Mexican–American border band Jarabe Mexicano is the featured act during the Fiesta WYO event at David Street Station on Saturday, Sept. 3 in downtown Casper. The band blends a variety of traditional and modern music, mixing Mexican and Latino styles that include folk and...
There’s a new OB/GYN in Casper and her name is Brittany Myers
Doctor Brittany Myers, 30, is the newest member of the Women's Health Associates team. She has openings and space for immediate consults and is fresh from training; she's up on the latest techniques and protocols. Originally from Cody, Wyoming, Myers moved back to the Cowboy State after completing her OB/GYN...
capcity.news
Cheyenne weekend events (9/2/22–9/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne has a packed weekend of events for Labor Day!. The Laramie County Library is calling all gamers today from 3 to 5 p.m. for Gamers Unite: Super Smash Bros. This event is free and brings gamers together for a classic game. To register, follow the link here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Girl Scouts mobile STEM lab to stop at Labor Day event in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A mobile STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) lab will be making a stop in Casper on Labor Day Monday. The mobile lab, operated by the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming, will be at the Sunrise Shopping Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, during the 2022 Wyoming Hot Dog Eating Contest and Car Show.
oilcity.news
Blockbuster deal: All movies available for $3 at Casper theaters on Saturday for ‘National Cinema Day’
CASPER, Wyo. — Do you feel the need, the need to see “Maverick” one last time on the big screen this summer?. All Movie Palace Inc. screens in Wyoming, including those in Casper, will charge $3 admission on Saturday, Sept. 3 for “National Cinema Day.”. All...
Downtown Casper Theaters Closed Until November
If you want to see a movie in Casper this autumn, you're going to have to head east or west, as both the America and Rialto theaters are currently closed. That's according to the theaters' own marquees, which stated that they are "on vacation" but will "see you in November."
Another Great Country Show Heading To Cheyenne
Cheyenne really has been on a roll recently for having some great live performances across the city. On the heels of Edge Fest over the weekend in Downtown Cheyenne, The Outlaw Saloon is gearing up for another great show with William Clark Green. When is William Clark Green playing in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (9/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Cheyenne (Central) 21, Casper (Kelly Walsh) 3. Sheridan 41, Cheyenne (South) 14. Gillette (Thunder Basin) 36,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Mural Project unveils Women of Wyoming piece off Center Street
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Casper has a new mural downtown off Center Street. The “Women of Wyoming” mural was unveiled Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to the artist, the mural is intended to foster inclusivity and positivity by honoring the strong, bold women of the Eastern Shoshone people.
oilcity.news
PHOTOS: Boomtown recreation of Sunrise Lanes features state-of-the-art equipment, arcade games
CASPER, Wyo. — The bowling alley that opened at the Sunrise Shopping Center 60 years ago will have its grand re-opening next week as Boomtown Blast, showcasing major renovations, state-of-the-art equipment, and an arcade. “We wanted to create the ultimate entertainment experience for families,” said Chuck Hawley, a partner...
oilcity.news
Casper Historic Preservation Commission shares map featuring downtown, Old Yellowstone District resources
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Historic Preservation Commission has shared a new digital map with pictures, descriptions and historical information regarding properties evaluated in a cultural survey of Casper’s architectural and historical resources in the downtown and Old Yellowstone District areas. Conducted from 2013 to 2015, the survey...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
‘Extremely challenging’: Casper resident finishes intense ‘Sharkfest’ Alcatraz swim
CASPER, Wyo. — A couple of weekends ago, Casper resident Jocelyn Johnson, 34, took a ferry ride from the San Francisco bay out to Alcatraz Island. This wasn’t a normal tourist’s trip to the infamous former federal penitentiary, however. “They made jokes as we were going out...
Cheyenne Sees Hottest Summer on Record
The summer of 2022 was Cheyenne's hottest summer on record, according to the National Weather Service. The average temperature between June 1 and Aug. 31 was 70.7 degrees, beating the old record of 70.0 degrees set in 2020. "While the afternoon high temperatures were indeed toasty this year, with 99...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Kolb, Stephens, Shank
Michael “Mikey” Kolb: January 1, 1963 – August 24, 2022. It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Michael “Mikey” Kolb, age 59, of Mills, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born on January 1, 1963, in Salt Lake City to Dan and Connie Kolb.
oilcity.news
Climb Wyoming to offer free healthcare careers training to single mothers
CASPER, Wyo. — Climb Wyoming will host an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 for single mothers to learn about a free Healthcare Careers training starting soon. The information meeting will take place at Climb’s Casper office, located at 951 N. Poplar St., Suite 100. Climb’s...
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
oilcity.news
Natrona County among Wyoming’s fastest for personal income growth
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County offered one of the fastest personal income growths in Wyoming between 2001 and 2018, according to a new University of Wyoming Extension bulletin. The 148-page study provides an in-depth look at Wyoming and its counties’ personal income sources and trends over the 18-year period....
cowboystatedaily.com
Girlfriend of Missing Laramie Man Asks Public for Help
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nikki Gallegos ticks off the days since 39-year-old Chris Mauk went missing. A hand-drawn calendar in neon pink and green marks all the crucial dates that continue to haunt her: July 2, the last day she saw or heard from Mauk. Aug. 5, the date Laramie police searched the trailer the couple shared together with cadaver dogs.
oilcity.news
(Column) Rice: Just Anther Gal from Casper – Watching ’10 Things I Hate About You’
JUST ANOTHER GAL FROM CASPER: WHAT I’M WATCHING RIGHT NOW EDITION…. 1999’s 10 Things I Hate About You is an oldie, but totally a goodie. It’s the kind of movie you can throw on in the background while you’re playing Scrabble, or watch with undivided attention.
Comments / 0