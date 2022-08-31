Read full article on original website
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
How ‘Good Morning Football’ found instant chemistry with Jason McCourty and Jamie Erdahl coming on board
The two personalities with New England connections were chosen this summer to join holdovers Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt. Chemistry on a sports studio show is hard to find and harder to fake. Turner Sports’ “Inside The NBA,” featuring Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal, is the...
