ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Aaron Boone made sure Yankees prospect’s debut was as forgettable as possible

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone found the worst possible way to debut top prospect Oswald Peraza. The New York Yankees expanded their rosters for the final month of the seaosn, and decided to call up their No. 3 prospect Oswald Peraza. Considering he is also one of the league’s 100 best prospects, one would imagine Peraza would get some sort of grand debut. Like a start at shortstop at Yankee Stadium, or for the team’s pivotal game against the rival Tampa Bay Rays.
BRONX, NY
Axios

White Sox raise white flag

Last year's surprising AL Central crown drove expectations that the White Sox could compete for a World Series championship this year. Reality check: Heading into the final month of the regular season, the Sox are two games under .500 and five games back in the division after losing five games in a row.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

White Sox' Outfielder Luis Robert Away From Team

Chicago White Sox' outfielder Luis Robert will be away from the team until this weekend. Robert flew home to Cuba to welcome his child into the world. The club will not place him on the paternity list, however. Robert has missed stretches of action due to a wrist injury over...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears' updated 53-man roster after latest waiver claims

The Chicago Bears’ roster has undergone plenty of changes over the last few days. The Bears claimed seven players off of waivers, including offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, nose tackle Armon Watts and most recently wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Receiver N’Keal Harry was also placed on injured reserve as he recovers from ankle surgery.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

279K+
Followers
529K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy