Floyd Mayweather Bodyguard Shoves Mikuru Asakura During RIZIN 38 Staredown
Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for a boxing exhibition against Mikuru Asakura as part of RIZIN 38. During the official staredown between the two fighters, Floyd Mayweather’s less-than-professional-looking bodyguard took it upon himself to shove Mikuru after a few moments. ‘Money’ motioned for the bodyguard to stand down as he re-engaged in the staredown with the Japanese star.
MMA Fighting
‘I want to show I’m more than just a stupid fighter’: Julia Avila happy with UFC fighter pay, but hopes to see more implemented
UFC bantamweight fighter Julia Avila wants to set the record straight. Days before UFC 278, Avila took to Twitter and opened up about her career as a UFC fighter, mentioning a few different things that were on her mind — including the fact that she had to take a job “to make ends meet and have insurance to cover my pregnancy,” as she’ll become a mom in October.
Fans stunned by Andy Ruiz Jr's incredible body transformation, he now has a six-pack
Andy Ruiz Jr has wowed boxing fans with his incredible body transformation ahead of his upcoming fight with Luis Ortiz. Ruiz Jr stunned the world with a shock victory over Anthony Joshua in 2019 to become heavyweight world champion. He piled on weight after his surprise victory at Madison Square...
wrestlingrumors.net
Flashback: Ex-WWE Star Returning After Nearly 20 Years Away From Company
It’s another spot for him. There have been all kinds of names throughout WWE history and some of them have had varying levels of success. While there are a handful who have reached legendary status, there are far many more who are little more than a name on a long list. Now one name who never got very far in WWE is on his way back in a way you might not have expected.
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photo
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
Look: Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Go Viral At U.S. Open
Serena Williams has a special guest in her player box at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. The legendary tennis star is being watched by Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday evening. Woods has been spotted at the U.S. Open a lot over...
MMAmania.com
Dana White ‘just reached out’ to Khabib ‘to see if he’s interested,’ Nurmagomedov responds
UFC President Dana White, ever the opportunist, recently devised a new plan to lure former lightweight champion and Eagle FC promoter Khabib Nurmagomedov back into the Endeavor family. And just like every other time White and Co. tried to pressure “The Eagle” into taking flight one last time, the answer was (and will probably always be) “no.”
digitalspy.com
WWE Clash at the Castle – Match card, predictions, rumours and start time
SummerSlam 1992 was the last PROPER WWE PPV on these shores. 30 years on, we're back back back in the UK with the first ever Clash at the Castle. Speaking of SummerSlam, the 2022 edition was the first PPV without Vince McMahon in charge of the WWE. Related: Is wrestling...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping: ‘If you’re gonna beat Nate Diaz, you have to be special’
Nate Diaz’s potential last appearance in the UFC could be one to remember. Next weekend at UFC 279 in Las Vegas, Diaz finishes out his contract by facing rising undefeated superstar Khamzat Chimaev in a welterweight headliner. To a vast majority of those within the MMA community, this is a true case of someone being fed to the wolves, pun intended.
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre answers how he’d fare against Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman, and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Georges St-Pierre still knows how to analyze and break down the best fighters in the world, even in retirement. The former two-division UFC champion held court at a fan Q&A on Friday ahead of UFC Paris, where he was asked how he’d stack up against three of the most successful fighters of this generation: Current welterweight champion Leon Edwards, former welterweight champion and top-ranked Pound-for-Pound fighter Kamaru Usman, and lightweight great Khabib Nurmagomedov.
2022 Clash At The Castle Predictions Including Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre And Bianca Belair
WWE's Clash At The Castle is happening this weekend. Here's a breakdown of who will probably win each match.
PWMania
Debuts, Returns, And Exits
As we’ve seen in recent months, there continues to be a turn over of talent, both with debuts and exits, in the industry, an aspect that became more relevant when Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE just over a month ago following the “retirement” of Vince McMahon. Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, and others have resurfaced since the new regime started. That concept itself isn’t necessarily ground-breaking, as it happened in any company as far back as the territory system, with a new booker that will bring in his team to shift the direction of a promotion. Jeff Jarrett, who was rehired to work in the live events division after being released due to “budget cuts” during the pandemic, was released again after just three months in the organization in favor of Triple H’s longtime friend, Road Dogg. That’s not to say that Jarrett didn’t do a decent job in the role, he’s promoted events the majority of his life, but rather that Triple H wants to make sure he has the team on the same page for a new era of the company.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Reportedly Done With AEW
AEW has signed a number of former WWE stars over the last few years, but it looks like at least one name is finishing up with the company. Bobby Fish hasn’t been appearing on AEW programming in recent weeks and Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will not be renewing Bobby Fish’s deal.
Complex
Hasbulla Relentlessly Roasts Conor McGregor for Offensive Twitter Rant
Conor McGregor posted and deleted a series of offensive tweets directed at social media star Hasbulla Magomedov. Sharing a screenshot of 34-year-old McGregor writing “I’d love to boot that little gimp hasbulla over a goal post,” Hasbulla replied, “At least one of us maintained an undefeated record.”
Coach provides timeline for Francis Ngannou’s UFC return, expects ‘The Predator’ to face Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic in 2023
UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s coach has given an update. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his showdown with Ciryl Gane in January. In the main event of UFC 270, the champion had to go to wrestling to score a decisive victory. With that, Ngannou had his first title defense, but it didn’t come without a cost.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Sends Opponent Falling Face-First In KO
Amateur MMA fighter Shane Wellman had a debut for the ages with a jaw-dropping knockout over Steve Pyles at Cage Titans 55. Wellman and Pyles fought at a catchweight of 190lbs on the prelims of Cage Titans 55. The card featured three title fights and a mix of both Muay Thai and MMA matchups.
Georges St-Pierre Gives His Prediction For Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Georges St-Pierre is looking forward to the upcoming Pay-Per-View main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. Now that longtime UFC champion Georges St-Pierre is no longer fighting he has become a fan just like the rest of us. St-Pierre can often be seen on his Instagram promoting a healthy lifestyle or on Canadian TV commentating on fights. He has many business opportunities that keep him busy, but when he gets the chance, St-Pierre still likes to be present at UFC events. He was in attendance at a Q and A during UFC Paris fight week where he answered some questions from the media. He answered a variety of questions and gave his thoughts on some exciting matchups both past and future.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Confirms 'There's Some Truth' To Top WWE Star Walking Out Recently
Vince McMahon announced his retirement on July 22, 2022, stepping down from WWE after about 40 years. That night, WWE put on their normal edition of "Friday Night SmackDown," however, between the time the announcement came out and "SmackDown" happened, drama went down backstage. Triple H, who has taken over as Head of Creative, confirmed rumors regarding Brock Lesnar walking out of "SmackDown."
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Universal Champion Returning to the Company
Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman is back with WWE. It was reported earlier this week by Fightful that discussions regarding his return were taking place, and it has been reported by PWInsider that he is scheduled to appear at RAW on Monday. Strowman was let go by WWE a year...
bjpenndotcom
