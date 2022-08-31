Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: CFP championship odds, CFP Semifinal predictions
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
NFL・
No. 6 A&M's game with Sam Houston resumes after long delay
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Saturday’s game between Sam Houston and No. 6 Texas A&M has resumed after a delay of almost three hours because of lightning in the area. The game was suspended at about 1 p.m. and resumed at 3:54 p.m. The suspension was announced at the end of halftime with the Aggies up 17-0. Neither team returned to the field after halftime and a message was posted on the video boards telling fans that the game was suspended and to seek shelter. Many in the crowd heeded the warning and left their seats, but thousands of fans remained in the stands as the sky darkened and a radar display of the approaching storm was shown on the video boards.
No. 13 NC State hangs on to win at ECU after missed kicks
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — No. 13 North Carolina State topped East Carolina 21-20 on Saturday after Pirates kicker Owen Daffer missed an extra point with 2:58 left and a 41-yard field goal with 5 seconds to go. “We’re not walking out of here with a loss to learn from,” Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary said. “That’s my biggest takeaway.” The Pirates (0-1) were in position to hand the Wolfpack a surprising loss when they got the ball back late down one, not to mention offer Daffer a shot at redemption after he pulled the tying PAT wide left after Rahjai Harris’ short touchdown run. Holton Ahlers’ keeper set Daffer up with a makeable field goal in the final seconds, but he missed this one wide right to stun a once-rowdy crowd and leave many fans putting their hands on their heads in disbelief.
Comments / 0