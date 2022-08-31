Read full article on original website
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Georgia vs. Oregon: What Ducks media is saying about UGA
It’s No. 3 Georgia versus No. 11 Oregon on Saturday in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. The Ducks are led by first-year head coach and former UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, along with Auburn transfer quarterback Bo Nix. The Bulldogs kick off their national title...
LOOK: Georgia's Jerseys for Oregon Game Revealed
Georgia's gameday threads for their matchup against Oregon in the Chick-fil-A kickoff game have been revealed.
LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniforms for season-opening showdown vs. Georgia Bulldogs
We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.
LIVE Updates: Georgia vs. Oregon
Keep up to date with Georgia's season opening game against Oregon.
How to Watch: No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia in Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic
The No. 11 Oregon Ducks kickoff their 2022 college football season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic against reigning National Champion No. 3 Georgia on Saturday night in Atlanta. Saturday's game will be the first look for Oregon under new head coach Dan Lanning, who will face off against his previous team.
Buford tops North Cobb in battle of Georgia football powers
BUFORD, GEORGIA – Two long Justice Haynes touchdown runs in the first quarter had the No. 1 ranked Buford Wolves feeling good about a potential win against North Cobb, the No. 4 ranked team in the state of Georgia. Missed opportunities for Buford to extend their lead, however, led to a nail-biter ...
3 Most shocking Atlanta Falcons roster decisions
The Atlanta Falcons locked in their first 53-man roster on Tuesday making several surprising decisions setting the team up to start the season. At quarterback, the Falcons made the predictable decision of starting the season with Marcus Mariota as the starter and rookie Desmond Ridder as his backup. Feleipe Franks...
These Famous Actors Were Born In Georgia & So Many Call This City Home
A vast majority of celebrities leading the film and television industry were born and raised outside of Hollywood. Talented actors from Georgia are also among those who have also found their way to the bright lights and superstardom from obscure beginnings. The fact that Georgia has played home to the...
Georgia Tech Preparing to Face Clemson DL That Is 'Arguably Best In Country'
A season ago, Georgia Tech came into Death Valley as huge underdogs and gave Clemson all it could handle in a 14-8 loss, with the Tigers needing a late goal-line stand to secure the victory.
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: CFP championship odds, CFP Semifinal predictions
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
NFL・
Georgia football QB Stetson Bennett to be featured in South Georgia maze
Stetson Bennett's storybook college career will be honored next month in South Georgia. Poppell Farms, located in Wayne County's Odum, Ga., announced on Thursday that Stetson Bennett will be featured prominently in a 10-acre sorghum maze. “His personal story is amazing, one of true grit and determination," Tonya Poppell said...
WATCH: Ulysses Bentley IV Scores First Rushing Touchdown of Ole Miss Season
The Rebels scored first in their season opener on Saturday.
JUST IN: Oregon to Start Bo Nix at Quarterback
Bo Nix has trotted out as the starting quarterback for the Ducks.
Braves: Huge return looming to give Atlanta reinforcement for playoffs
The Atlanta Braves already look like they’re trending up for the playoffs but now Mike Soroka’s coming return could provide reinforcements. Even if the Atlanta Braves are still trailing the hated Mets in the NL East entering September, there are a ton of reasons to be optimistic about the club as they head toward the postseason and potentially a return trip to the World Series.
The Falcons Have A Shocking Problem To Fix This Season
The Atlanta Falcons haven’t had much success since their stint in Super Bowl LI. They did make the playoffs again the following year but lost in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, their postseason drought has stretched for four seasons, and they haven’t had a winning...
Georgia football names captains for Oregon game
The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have named the team captains for the season opening game against the Oregon Ducks. Georgia football needs a new breed of Bulldog leaders to step up after having 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL draft. Georgia returns a lot of talent, but faces a tough test from a hungry Oregon team.
Portland trying to hold playoff position vs. Atlanta
The Portland Timbers will try to maintain their grip on a Western Conference playoff berth on Sunday when they host
Look: Ohio State fans roast Notre Dame for conference drama
Ohio State fans rip Notre Dame over their independent status on ESPN’s College GameDay. Death, taxes and Notre Dame remaining forever independent…. In a day and age where teams are switching leagues faster than we can keep up with, the Fighting Irish will refuse to join a conference in football under any circumstances. Ahead of their Week 1 road date at THE Ohio State, Buckeyes fans had a little fun at their expense during ESPN’s College GameDay. This sign was a better representation of the sport than Jack Harlow could ever muster.
Game Prediction: #11 Oregon Ducks vs #3 Georgia Bulldogs
The IB staff makes predictions for the week one matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the Georgia Bulldogs
‘This team is going to be very good;’ Checking the pulse of Georgia fans leading up to kickoff
Once you win a national championship, it’s natural not to be afraid of any opponent. That’s the view from Athens at the moment, according to radio host Bill Shanks, who covers Georgia on a daily basis for WZKO 93.1 FM out of Macon, GA. He said that the Bulldog fans are excited for the game against Oregon and that while they respect the Ducks, the fans certainly are not afraid of the Pac-12 team. RelatedKnow the Opponent: Georgia's defense aims to match last season's historic level “Most Georgia fans believe this could be the biggest competition during the regular season,” Shanks said. “To...
FanSided
