Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
14 new or classic San Antonio restaurants, bars to try this Labor Day weekend
Here are your Labor Day plans.
Celebrate National Cinema Day at 5 of our favorite movie theaters in San Antonio
Save your money for the snacks!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San Antonio
Who are the best organizations to work for in San Antonio?. Thanks to a recent report conducted by Forbes, now we know. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile a list of America’s Best Employers By State. They surveyed over 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.
How the proposed bus from Austin to San Antonio stacks up to other major cities
Other cities use buses and rail lines.
Gatorade creator proved skills at Brackenridge before inventing sports drink
He was a normal San Antonio teen before inventing the well-known sports drink.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sanantoniomag.com
Beloved Bakery Sol y Luna Closes This Weekend
A new cocktail spot is open on Houston Street downtown. Sojourn Trading Co. was created by Derik Cortez, who’s managed bars at Mixtli and Jazz, TX, along with restaurateur Andrew Carillo, of Armadillo’s Texas Style Burgers. It serves cold kitchen eats (think oysters, ceviche and tuna bits) plus a variety of cocktails. It has a tropical décor and is located to the west of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park. Mondays are industry nights, which means discounts for local hospitality workers.
10 San Antonio restaurants near the Alamodome to visit on UTSA game days
Don't settle for the concessions stands on game days.
MuySA: San Antonio's surprising history, development of Roosevelt Avenue
Why is it named Roosevelt?
Gas rupture closes Potranco Road on Far Westside San Antonio, Officials say
The road was still closed as of 4 p.m., officials say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More people are still looking to move to Texas despite intense drought
More people looked to move to San Antonio than Austin.
What to Watch Now
9.2.22 - Serving In September | Fight Hunger (Mission) Serve in September! Community Service is the heart of the Santikos mission. When you visit one of our fantastic entertainment venues around San Antonio and New Braunfels, you help us do MORE for our community; and since September is National Hunger Action Month, you can help serve those that face hunger daily just by visiting your favorite Santikos. We are partnering with the San Antonio and New Braunfels Food Banks to help bring MORE meals to those in need What Can You Do?
Click2Houston.com
Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce ‘massive amount’ of toxic wastewater with few reuse options, study finds
Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid West Texas is expected to produce some 588 million gallons of wastewater per day for the next 38 years, according to findings of a state-commissioned study group — three times as much as the oil it produces. The announcement...
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
KSAT 12 introduces San Antonio to the station's newest reporter
KSAT 12's new hire is already getting a warm welcome from viewers.
Circle Jerks brings first full tour in 15 years to Paper Tiger in San Antonio
Circle Jerks is in the midst of their first North American tour in over 15 years.
KSAT 12
Travelers at San Antonio airport experiencing delays, cancellations ahead of holiday weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The travel industry is trying to get back on track as the Labor Day holiday weekend kicks off. Fifty-five thousand flights in the U.S. since the Friday before Memorial Day and nearly a quarter of U.S. flights overall have been delayed this summer, according to FlightAware.
KSAT 12
Two San Antonio lakes will be restocked with catfish ahead of Labor Day weekend
SAN ANTONIO – Two popular fishing spots in San Antonio are going to be restocked with catfish ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The Inland Fisheries San Antonio District of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced that Southside Lions Park and Miller’s Pond will both be stocked.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0