ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

14-year-old girl arrested for fire set inside metro Walmart

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GgG8S_0hcUgK7I00

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Police have charged a 14-year-old with arson one week after police say someone intentionally set a fire inside a metro Walmart.

Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire broke out in the paper products section of the store on Highway 54 just after 7 p.m. last Wednesday.

Body camera footage showed the tense moments Peachtree City officers spent searching the burning Walmart for customers trapped inside.

“Anybody in here? Everybody out!” the officers can be heard shouting.

A Walmart employee, who did not want to be identified, said that when she saw the fire, she also started yelling for people to get out of the store.

“Just telling them, ‘Come on! Let’s go, we gotta go!’” she said.

Luckily, no customers were injured. Three officers were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, but have since been released.

It took hours to put out the flames, with firefighters from Peachtree City, Coweta County, Fayetteville, and Fayette County finally extinguishing the fire around 4 a.m. Thursday.

The store sustained extensive damage to the interior and the roof.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

SWAT standoff at Henry County hotel ends peacefully

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers arrested 30-year-old Jamil Gray after authorities said he barricaded himself into a room at the Home 2 Suites in McDonough on Mill Road. Police said he was wanted on suspicion of murder in Stockbridge following a shooting at a gas station on...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peachtree City, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Fayetteville, GA
CBS 46

Police charge driver who caused the fiery crash in Dunwoody Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The driver who police officials say they charged a driver with making an improper lane that caused a fiery truck crash on I-285 underneath Ashford Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody on Monday. According to a Dunwoody Police Department spokesperson, the crash involved four vehicles and three people...
DUNWOODY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Metro Walmart#Cox Media Group
The Citizen Online

UPDATED — Police: Walmart arsonist is 14-year-old girl

“On August 24th, 2022, the Peachtree City Wal-Mart suffered significant damage to the interior of the store from a fire that was intentionally set in the paper goods aisle. “An intensive investigation ensued involving members of the Peachtree City Police Department’s Investigation Division, Peachtree City Fire / Rescue personnel, and the Wal-Mart asset protection team. Numerous citizens also reported what they observed during the time of the fire.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Runaway child unseen for about 2 days, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who's been missing for about two days. Police said Brandon Gibson reportedly ran away from Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain on Aug. 31. He is described as 4-foot-10 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was found shot to death in the street overnight in southwest Atlanta. Police say a man in his 30s was found around 11:20 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds outside of his home on the 3200 block of Lynfield Drive. They tell us the shooting does appear to be targeted and may have been drug-related.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Pedestrian killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run

Gwinnett County Police are searching for a black Nissan Sentra driver who is accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Friday morning. The pedestrian was a 66-year-old man and his name has not been released. The driver was in a black Nissan Sentra. The accident happened at 6:20 a.m. on Club Drive near McClure Health Science High School. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the pedestrian had no ties to the high school.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
44K+
Followers
90K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy