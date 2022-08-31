Read full article on original website
Bay stuns Mosley, Brown earns victory vs. former team
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay football team took down cross-town rival Mosley 27-17 on Friday night, giving Head Coach Jeremy Brown a win over his former team. The Tornadoes improved to 2-1 and will host Port St. Joe on Friday, September 9. The Dolphins fell to 1-1 and will host Arnold on Thursday, […]
Blountstown cruises to road victory over Rutherford
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown football team cruised past Rutherford 33-6 on the road Thursday night. Blountstown improves to 2-0 to remain undefeated and will visit Marianna on Friday, September 9. Rutherford falls to 0-2 and visits Walton on Friday, September 9.
Bay County native finds coaching success in Montana
KALISPELL, MN. (WMBB) – Panama City native Caleb Aland is making a name for himself within the high school football coaching landscape in Montana. Aland, 27, has over a decade of coaching experience at the high school and collegiate levels. He began by volunteering to help with Bay and Mosley High School while attending Gulf […]
Panama City, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Mosley High School football team will have a game with Bay High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WJHG-TV
Port St. Joe Stinky Smell
Ryan Alexander stopped by this morning to share some original songs. Ryan Alexander - Something I Couldn't Live Without. Country singer Ryan Alexander shared some original music on Today's Tunes. Gulf Coast Volleyball vs. St. Petersburg. Updated: 11 hours ago. Gulf Coast Volleyball vs. St. Petersburg. Mosley vs. Bozeman Boys...
100 gallons of fuel spill onto roadway following accident in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. […]
WJHG-TV
Blountstown motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy. 231
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Blountstown man is dead after a two vehicle crash on Hwy. 231 in Bay County. Florida. Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle was stopped at a stop sign eastbound on Pipeline Rd at the intersection of Hwy. 231. That’s when troopers say the vehicle attempted to turn on Hwy. 231, failed to yield, and ended up colliding with a motorcycle traveling southbound on Hwy. 231.
TROPIC TOPICS: The Drought is Over
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The First Alert Storm Team is closely monitoring a couple of tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin. Chief Meteorologists Ross Whitley discusses current activity in the tropics, potential for tropical formation, climatological September paths, and much more in this episode of Tropic Topics. Watch the video above for all the […]
‘I wasn’t expecting that’: Rodeo attendee reacts to bull escape at Florida State Fairgrounds
A bull escaped at the Gus Trent Horse Ranch Rodeofest over the weekend causing panic amongst guests.
WJHG-TV
Young child hit by vehicle in Callaway
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8:20 p.m. CDT -- A young child was hit by a vehicle in the area of Cherry St. and Eleanor Rd. in Callaway, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO officials say the child was taken to the hospital in serious condition. BCSO...
Florida A&M Board of Trustees calls for accountability from FAMU President
Accountability took center stage as Florida A&M University President Dr. Larry Robinson spoke with the Board of Trustees via Zoom Friday morning.
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
Looking to enjoy the long weekend with friends and family? Gulf and Franklin Counties are have a lot to offer. The 25th Annual Florida Scallop, Music & Arts Festival will be held Labor Day Weekend Friday, September 3, and Saturday, September 4, 2022. Come out and enjoy arts, crafts, live music, food vendors, a beer tent and more. For more details, click here.
thefamuanonline.com
Scholarship honors a Rattler killed in Iraq
On Jan. 17, 2004, Sgt. Edmond L. Randle, Jr. was killed in an explosion on a road near Taji, north of Baghdad, in Iraq. Sgt. Randle, an alum of Florida A&M University, was born on Jan. 24, 1977, in Miami. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, the Soulever Foundation Inc. hosted...
airlive.net
A bear spotted climbing over barbed wire fence of Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida
Black Bear Scales Barbed Wire Fencing in Florida. A driver in Florida recorded a video of a black bear scaling a fence at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida, on August 10. Kevin Dalrymple, the recorder, was driving by the air base that morning when he spotted the...
thefamuanonline.com
Yes, the pandemic continues
It’s a new school year with an old pandemic, and everything is reverting to normal except for the pandemic. With everything opening back up to standard, students are returning to campus with optional masks and six feet of distance not being enforced. FAMU offered hybrid classes last year, where...
Parents concerned about bus changes at Mowat
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Parents are upset about some of the changes in the bus policy for Mowat Middle School. Beginning next week, a number of Mowat students will no longer be eligible to ride on the school bus. District officials say the change is being dictated by state legislation and job market conditions. […]
WCTV
Tallahassee resident receives new home
The availability of Narcan means fewer people are dying from overdoses, but Narcan usages aren't being reported as frequently, according to Peoria Recovery Project Co-founder Denise Backes. FSU holding career fair for students seeking part-time jobs. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nearly 60 vendors were in attendance for students seeking part-time...
WJHG-TV
Mowat Middle School teacher reads racial slur to class
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven middle school principal sent out an apology to all parents and guardians after he said one of their teachers was reading aloud to her class and neglected to edit out a racial slur. “As a parent, if my daughter comes home and...
franklincounty.news
UPDATE: Wakulla escapee back in Leon County
A man who fled from the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office, and who was believed to be in the eastern end of Franklin County Friday evening, is now in Leon County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has joined in the search Friday for Wesley Ryan Kester, who fled from the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office after being held on felony charges.
mypanhandle.com
Fatal crash under investigation in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 37-year-old Blountstown man. It happened at about 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 231 and Pipeline Road. Troopers said a 72-year-old Panama City Beach woman tried to pull off of Pipeline, across the northbound lanes of 231, and onto the southbound lanes. But she pulled into the path of the Blountstown man who was riding a motorcycle south on 231.
