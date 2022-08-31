ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Indiana Business

South Bend to redevelop Eddy Street cloverleaf interchanges

Two professors from the University of Notre Dame are spearheading planning efforts for an infrastructure redevelopment project in South Bend. With the support of a $2.4 million federal infrastructure grant, the city and university are endeavoring to remove several cloverleaf interchanges, freeway-like ramps built in the 1960s as part of an urban renewal project.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Progress continues on Mishawaka Inn redevelopment

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Progress is continuing on the Mishawaka Inn redevelopment project. Plans call for more than 100 new housing units to be built on riverfront property at a cost of up to $7.3 million dollars. Next week, city council members will be asked to provide property tax breaks...
MISHAWAKA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
South Bend, IN
Government
City
South Bend, IN
WNDU

Ribbon cutting held for new distribution center in Michigan City

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City officials are celebrating the grand opening of the GAF Distribution Center. It will help the company get more products out quicker across the region. Even though it’s been open since November, city leaders and GAF representatives cut the ribbon on the new facility...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
rv-pro.com

Dometic Makes Splash at Forest River Owner’s Group Rally

Dometic participated in the annual Forest River Owner’s Group (FROG) International Rally held at the Elkhart (Indiana) County 4-H Fairgrounds Aug. 14-20. At the event, Dometic showcased the recently released Dometic GO collection, a series of camp and RV furniture, storage, and hydration products designed to promote and enhance mobile living. Dometic’s team of service technicians provided on-site repair services and technical assistance for attendees as well. In addition, the company hosted a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Indiana – St. Joseph County, donating 100% of the funds raised to the organization to support athletes, purchase new equipment and promote sports participation.
ELKHART, IN
Current Publishing

INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31

Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infill#Low Income Housing#Sears#Housing Developments#Linus Realestate#Wndu#The Built South Bend
WNDU

Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors for good in Granger. The restaurant had been in business for the past 10 years, and announced the closure on social media. The chain says they’re closing their Granger location “due to irreversible COVID repercussions from rising costs and...
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Community Gardens holds ribbon cutting for new renovations

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Community Gardens at the Elkhart Airport held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday after making some upgrades to the garden. The upgrades include a chain-link fence to keep out wildlife and people, a problem they had last year. All of the produce harvested by the master...
ELKHART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
insideedition.com

7 Dogs and Homeowner Saved From Michigan City, Indiana House Fire

An Indiana homeowner and seven dogs are safe after a fire destroyed their home. The homeowner was initially unaware of the flames until neighbors came over to alert her. She was able to get out of the smoke-filled house with four of her dogs. The Michigan City Fire Department said it was “difficult to maneuver through and reach the seat of the fire,” but the Ladder Crew performed a “search and rescue” which produced two of the pups. The third dog was found using a thermal imaging camera.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
rv-pro.com

Duane Yoder Named CEO of ATC

ATC Trailers (ATC), a manufacturer of aluminum RVs and trailers, announces Duane Yoder as its new CEO. Serving as ATC’s chief operating officer for the past 12 years, Yoder replaces Robert Paden, who is stepping down. Over his career at ATC, Yoder has held senior-level positions in supply chain, manufacturing, sales and operations.
NAPPANEE, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Gary's St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church gets historic preservation grant

One of Gary's architectural landmarks will be able to make some upgrades. St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church is one of nine sites to get funding in the latest round of grants from the Stan Cox funds, according to Indiana Landmarks. The church was built in 1959. It was designed by...
GARY, IN
WANE 15

Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list

Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards celebrates 100 years in business

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards in Elkhart County celebrated 100 years of farming on Friday. The business began back in 1922 when William Wheeler Kercher purchased 40 acres just south of Goshen to start an apple orchard. Five generations later, the Kercher family still farms that same land.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend house fire under control, man injured

South Bend Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of Inverness Lane and Sutherland Lane at 3:49 p.m. on August 31 for a house fire. According to Battalion Chief Brian Koloszar, they arrived to find heavy fire and smoke showing. One adult male was transported to Memorial Hospital for injuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy