Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inside Indiana Business
South Bend to redevelop Eddy Street cloverleaf interchanges
Two professors from the University of Notre Dame are spearheading planning efforts for an infrastructure redevelopment project in South Bend. With the support of a $2.4 million federal infrastructure grant, the city and university are endeavoring to remove several cloverleaf interchanges, freeway-like ramps built in the 1960s as part of an urban renewal project.
Evergreen Real Estate Group nears completion of $30M, 120-unit assisted living community in Goshen
Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group is nearing competition of a four-story, 120-unit assisted living community for low-income seniors in Goshen. The post Evergreen Real Estate Group nears completion of $30M, 120-unit assisted living community in Goshen appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WNDU
Progress continues on Mishawaka Inn redevelopment
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Progress is continuing on the Mishawaka Inn redevelopment project. Plans call for more than 100 new housing units to be built on riverfront property at a cost of up to $7.3 million dollars. Next week, city council members will be asked to provide property tax breaks...
abc57.com
City of South Bend announces trash schedule for holiday weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Trash and yard waste pickup services for the city of South Bend will be delayed by one day due to the Labor Day holiday week of September 5 through September 9. In observance of Labor Day, all city offices will be closed on Monday. The temporary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Ribbon cutting held for new distribution center in Michigan City
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City officials are celebrating the grand opening of the GAF Distribution Center. It will help the company get more products out quicker across the region. Even though it’s been open since November, city leaders and GAF representatives cut the ribbon on the new facility...
WNDU
Faith leaders meet with South Bend mayor, call on him to improve public safety
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s mayor today met with leaders of the faith community five weeks to the day after police shot and killed a man who was having a mental health episode. 14 faith leaders from 12 different congregations attended a closed-door session that lasted about...
rv-pro.com
Dometic Makes Splash at Forest River Owner’s Group Rally
Dometic participated in the annual Forest River Owner’s Group (FROG) International Rally held at the Elkhart (Indiana) County 4-H Fairgrounds Aug. 14-20. At the event, Dometic showcased the recently released Dometic GO collection, a series of camp and RV furniture, storage, and hydration products designed to promote and enhance mobile living. Dometic’s team of service technicians provided on-site repair services and technical assistance for attendees as well. In addition, the company hosted a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Indiana – St. Joseph County, donating 100% of the funds raised to the organization to support athletes, purchase new equipment and promote sports participation.
Current Publishing
INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31
Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Lake Street Beach in Gary, Indiana closes due to unknown substance in water
GARY, Ind. - Lake Street Beach in Gary, Indiana is temporarily closed ahead of Labor Day weekend. Mayor Jerome Prince announced the closure is due to the presence of an unknown substance in the water. The beach will remain closed on a day-by-day basis as the city runs tests and...
WNDU
Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors for good in Granger. The restaurant had been in business for the past 10 years, and announced the closure on social media. The chain says they’re closing their Granger location “due to irreversible COVID repercussions from rising costs and...
Gary beach closed after 'unknown substance' detected: officials
The Lake Street beach in Gary is closed until further notice after some type of “unknown substance” was discovered in the water, city officials have announced.
WNDU
Elkhart Community Gardens holds ribbon cutting for new renovations
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Community Gardens at the Elkhart Airport held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday after making some upgrades to the garden. The upgrades include a chain-link fence to keep out wildlife and people, a problem they had last year. All of the produce harvested by the master...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakeshorepublicradio.org
South Shore Line announces extra stop for weekend concert, changes to Notre Dame football service
South Shore Line trains will make an extra stop Saturday for the Rammstein concert at Soldier Field. Westbound trains will drop off passengers at 18th Street at 2:33 and 5:17 p.m. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers there at 9:21 and 11:21 p.m. Meanwhile, taking the South Shore Line to...
insideedition.com
7 Dogs and Homeowner Saved From Michigan City, Indiana House Fire
An Indiana homeowner and seven dogs are safe after a fire destroyed their home. The homeowner was initially unaware of the flames until neighbors came over to alert her. She was able to get out of the smoke-filled house with four of her dogs. The Michigan City Fire Department said it was “difficult to maneuver through and reach the seat of the fire,” but the Ladder Crew performed a “search and rescue” which produced two of the pups. The third dog was found using a thermal imaging camera.
rv-pro.com
Duane Yoder Named CEO of ATC
ATC Trailers (ATC), a manufacturer of aluminum RVs and trailers, announces Duane Yoder as its new CEO. Serving as ATC’s chief operating officer for the past 12 years, Yoder replaces Robert Paden, who is stepping down. Over his career at ATC, Yoder has held senior-level positions in supply chain, manufacturing, sales and operations.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary's St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church gets historic preservation grant
One of Gary's architectural landmarks will be able to make some upgrades. St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church is one of nine sites to get funding in the latest round of grants from the Stan Cox funds, according to Indiana Landmarks. The church was built in 1959. It was designed by...
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
WNDU
Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards celebrates 100 years in business
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards in Elkhart County celebrated 100 years of farming on Friday. The business began back in 1922 when William Wheeler Kercher purchased 40 acres just south of Goshen to start an apple orchard. Five generations later, the Kercher family still farms that same land.
95.3 MNC
Cops and Goblins event set, hosted by South Bend Cubs and Police Department
The date is officially set for Cops and Goblins 2022 – the annual Halloween treat night hosted by the South Bend Police Department and the South Bend Cubs!. It’s happening on Monday, October 24 from 5-7:30pm at Four Winds Field. While we are still about two months out,...
22 WSBT
South Bend house fire under control, man injured
South Bend Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of Inverness Lane and Sutherland Lane at 3:49 p.m. on August 31 for a house fire. According to Battalion Chief Brian Koloszar, they arrived to find heavy fire and smoke showing. One adult male was transported to Memorial Hospital for injuries.
Comments / 1