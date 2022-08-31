ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Samaritan Injured During Fight At Uniondale Restaurant, Police Says

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
The restaurant where the alleged attack took place. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra/Google Maps street view

A Good Samaritan was injured after grabbing a gun that was being used in an attack at a Long Island restaurant.

The incident took place in Uniondale around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Uniondale at the Golden Crest Restaurant.

According to detectives, Kevin Allen, age 50, of Roosevelt, was standing in line at the restaurant when he was approached by another man he knew and a fight began.

As the two men were exchanging words, the unnamed man pulled a black gun from his waistband and pointed it at Allen, police said.

During the fight, the gun fell to the ground where it was retrieved by a Good Samaritan for safe keeping, police said.

According to police, when the gun dropped, the unknown man fled the scene, and Allen allegedly turned around and attacked the Good Samaritan from behind and began to apply pressure to the victim's neck causing the victim to have difficulty breathing and putting him in fear of his well-being.

Allen removed the firearm from the waistband of the Good Samaritan and fled the scene through the back door of the restaurant, police said.

The Good Samaritan suffered a laceration behind his ear and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

During an investigation, officers responded to a call for a man needing medical assistance. When they arrived on the scene, they Allen and put him under arrest, officers said.

Officers recovered a loaded defaced black colored Lorcin L380 handgun, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Allen was charged with:

  • Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon
  • Robbery
  • Criminal obstruction of breathing
  • Assault

He will be arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 31, in Hempstead.

Jade Jade
3d ago

50 years old?? im happy they got allen because im sure he was going to kill that criminal with the retrieved gun. they need to get the other guy too.

