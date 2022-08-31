ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jans clears out its warehouse to make room for winter gear

By TownLift // Jans
 3 days ago
KAMAS, Utah — It’s that time of year when the mornings and evenings are beginning to have a slight crisp in the air, and the thought of snow flurries is a twinkle in the eyes of locals. It’s also time to take stock of your winter and summer gear that needs replacing or upgrading. Jans’ major Labor Day Sale has got your gear and apparel needs covered. Jans Warehouse in Kamas (138 West 280 South) from Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5, is clearing out its wares and wears to make room for the coming season.

Starting at 50% off, then discounting daily, Jans’ winter and summer apparel, footwear, accessories for all seasons, kids’ winter apparel, and other gear will be on their way out at great prices in-store only! Check out what the Jans and White pine Touring teams reviewed as their favorite sale items.

Salomon Speedcross 5

“My favorite shoe right now is the Salomon Speedcross5. It’s a trail runner, but I also like to wear it for steep, technical hikes. The sole has the most phenomenal grip, and it provides enough cushion without feeling like you’re going to roll your ankle. Also, the heel cuff locks your foot in the shoe, so you won’t have to worry about your heel slipping out. Great shoe!”

– Monika Duran, Soft Goods, White Pine Touring

Hoka Speedgoat 5. Photo: Eric Schramm.

Hoka Speedgoat 5

“The Hoka Speedgoat 5 is my favorite product in the store. I like to use it for trail running–it’s great for training runs, as well as hiking. I especially love that its sole provides enough cushion to protect my legs throughout long runs, and overall it matches my stride very well!”

– Thomas, Soft Goods, White Pine Touring

Norrona Lofoten Gore-Tex Pro Jacket

“Norrona ski clothing is way ahead of the game. I bought their Lofoten Jacket to mostly wear backcountry skiing, but I found myself reaching for it every time I skied at the resorts as well. It’s insanely breathable, totally waterproof, and very versatile. I’ll throw a mid-layer underneath this jacket during super cold days, and in the spring, I can comfortably wear it over a set of baselayers!”

Paul Boyle, E-Commerce Manager, Jans

Club Ride Helios Sun Shirt

“I try to ride year-round, and shirts like the Helios make it comfortable in cool temps. I like the fit; it’s not too snug like some fall-winter-spring riding gear, allowing you to add a layer underneath if need be.”

Kevin Holliday, Bike Buyer, Jans

Cotopaxi Teca Windbreaker. Photo: Eric Schramm.

Cotopaxi Teca Half-Zip Windbreaker

“I bring my Teca Windbreaker everywhere I go! Not only is it light as a feather, but it packs down into a tiny little ball. You can toss it into any backpack, waist pack, or suitcase without even noticing it’s there. I even stuff mine inside the SWAT Box of my mountain bike–it makes a great emergency jacket if the weather gets nasty!”

Olivia Reed, Social Media & Marketing, Jans

Krimson Klover Snowbank Baselayer Top

“I have yet to find a base layer that can top this one! The beauty of Krimson Klover is their novelty printing, as well as the durable power stretch fabrics that give their products a full coverage look. Not only will they keep you super warm on the mountain, but you’ll look adorable in them at the apres party.”

Becky Lamphier, Merchandiser, Jans

TLD Lilium Pant. Photo: Eric Schramm.

Troy Lee Designs Lilium Pants

“If you mountain bike and you wear women’s clothing, then you need to try on these Lilium MTB pants. These are hands down the most comfortable, breathable, and well-fitting riding pants I’ve ever worn. The laser perforated venting on the inner thighs and behind the knees keep you cool under the hot Park City sun, and–get this–the pockets are big! Finally, some well-designed pants for women who shred. I’ll take one in every color, please.”

– Olivia Reed, Social Media and Marketing, Jans

Sale dates and hours:

  • Friday, September 2, from 1 – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 3, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, September 4, from 12 – 5 p.m.
  • Monday, September 5, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

