Trump Claims FBI ‘Threw Documents’ All Over Floor at Mar-a-Lago to Make Him Look Bad

By Allison Quinn
 3 days ago
Reuters

Donald Trump has a creative new gripe about the FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago home after the Department of Justice released a photo allegedly showing that top secret documents were found scattered all over the floor next to a bunch of magazines. “Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” Trump wrote on Truth Social early Wednesday. His comments came just hours after the DOJ, in a 36-page filing late Tuesday, said Trump was under investigation for obstruction of justice due to “evidence” that certain government records were “likely concealed” in an attempt to hinder an ongoing investigation. Federal prosecutors also alleged Trump and his lawyers lied about keeping some top secret documents at the Florida estate, and that investigators found that “certain pages of presidential records had been torn up.”

Comments / 18

Anne
3d ago

They don't have to make him look bad, he does a perfect job of that all by himself

Reply(7)
14
Nikki R
3d ago

We know for a fact the orange mad man stole these documents. We know for a fact he didn’t give them up when asked because the orange mad man keeps telling us he did it. What’s the hold up for the prosecution?

Reply(3)
4
Truth Matters
3d ago

So he admitted he had them, now tell America why you took them? an why after a year an half when ask you didn't return them?

Reply
3
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Donald Trump
The One Sentence Republicans Need to Stop Using

As former President Donald Trump endured one of his worst weeks yet, Republicans have been on our TV screens taking aim at everyone else—but themselves. On this episode of The New Abnormal, hosts Molly Jong-Fast and Andy Levy talk Trump and the sentence Republicans need to stop repeating.“Their big talking point that they all independently apparently came up with is… if they can do this to the president, think what they can do to you. First of all, he’s not the president,” Andy says.“And it would be nice if they would stop saying, ‘If they can do this to the...
CNN

'Very damning letter': John Dean reacts to letter sent to Trump's legal team

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean says the letter released by the National Archives showing it told former President Donald Trump’s legal team in May informing them that it was sharing hundreds of pages of classified material it had retrieved in January with the FBI, so that an assessment could be done on potential damage from how the classified documents had been handled, is very damning.
Trump’s Big Mouth Sets Up Top-Secret Case Against Him

Former President Donald Trump’s long history of imprudent tweets may have come back to haunt him—by strengthening any Justice Department case that the documents he improperly kept after leaving the White House were still indeed top secret. “It is poetic how much of this litigation—were he to be...
The Independent

Fox News host stone-faced as guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago

Fox News host Jesse Waters appeared stone-faced as author and journalist Ronald Kessler listed the possible sensitive documents that could have been held at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. Mr Kessler, 78, the author of The Secrets of the FBI and other non-fiction books about the White House, the CIA, and the Secret Service, appeared on Fox News on Thursday. “The level of classification that we're talking about here for these documents, beyond top secret, beyond Sensitive Compartmented, that could very well include the plans for counterstriking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack,” Mr Kessler...
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
MSNBC

Matt Gaetz targeted by MAGA monster he helped create

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has made a career out of pushing conspiracy theories favorable to Donald Trump. He’s claimed, without evidence, that the FBI has engaged in an anti-Trump crusade, and he’s supported Trump’s baseless claims that voting fraud cost him the 2020 election. And now Gaetz...
