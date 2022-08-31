Trump Claims FBI ‘Threw Documents’ All Over Floor at Mar-a-Lago to Make Him Look Bad

Reuters

Donald Trump has a creative new gripe about the FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago home after the Department of Justice released a photo allegedly showing that top secret documents were found scattered all over the floor next to a bunch of magazines. “Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” Trump wrote on Truth Social early Wednesday. His comments came just hours after the DOJ, in a 36-page filing late Tuesday, said Trump was under investigation for obstruction of justice due to “evidence” that certain government records were “likely concealed” in an attempt to hinder an ongoing investigation. Federal prosecutors also alleged Trump and his lawyers lied about keeping some top secret documents at the Florida estate, and that investigators found that “certain pages of presidential records had been torn up.”