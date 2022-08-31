Read full article on original website
more1049.com
Two Vehicle Crash Injures Four in Clay County
Royal, IA (KICD)– Four people, including two children were injured in a two vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Royal. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 400th Street and 160th Avenue, just east of town, around 7:45 where a northbound vehicle reportedly ran a stop sign and collided with an SUV, driven by 34-year-old Jean Steen of Sutherland, causing it to enter the ditch and roll several times.
nwestiowa.com
One hurt in golf cart crash at Corn Show
LITTLE ROCK—One person was injured in an accident about 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, during the Little Rock Corn Show festivities. Eighty-year-old Erma Jean Hayenga of Little Rock was driving a Yamaha golf cart north on Main Street by the Town & Country Club when the cart struck a portable power supply unit being used to power amusement rides, which in turn struck a pedestrian, 80-year-old Valera J. Kroese of Sioux Falls, SD, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested after throwing bike at SUV
ROCK RAPIDS—A 29-year-old Marshall, MN, man was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in Rock Rapids on charges of second-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication. The arrest of Mitchell Dean Noyes stemmed from a report of an incident outside Sporty’s Bar & Grill in Rock Rapids, according to...
kiwaradio.com
Doon Teen, Two Passengers Taken To Hospital After Monday Accident Near Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Doon teen and two passengers in her vehicle were taken to the hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Monday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:40 a.m., 15-year-old Carlee Lange of Doon was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Garfield Avenue five miles northeast of Rock Valley, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the west ditch and rolled.
kscj.com
15 YEAR OLD SKATEBOARDER HIT BY VEHICLE
A 15 YEAR OLD BOY WAS INJURED IN A SKATEBOARDING CRASH EARLY THIS MORNING. SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE NORTHBOUND LANE OF 2400 SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD AT 4:48 A.M. UPON ARRIVAL, OFFICERS FOUND A 15 YEAR OLD WHO WAS ALLEGEDLY RIDING A SKATEBOARD IN THE MIDDLE OF THE ROAD.
Sioux City PD: Teen skateboarder hit by vehicle, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
A teenage skateboard is in the hospital after being hit on a Sioux City road early Thursday morning, police said.
kiwaradio.com
siouxlandnews.com
Teen skateboarder hit by car on S. Lewis Blvd.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police responded to a report of a skateboarder being hit by a car early Thursday morning in the northbound lane of 2400 S Lewis Blvd. Police say the teen was riding a skateboard in the middle of the road around 5:00 a.m. and the driver of the car was unable to avoid hitting him due to the lack of time, along with the darkness of the road.
Sioux City woman arrested after pursuit in Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a Sioux City woman after a pursuit on Thursday.
KEYC
nwestiowa.com
George bicyclist jailed for public intox
GEORGE—A 32-year-old George man was arrested about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on charges of public intoxication and providing false identification information. The arrest of Paxter Medal stemmed from him initially being observed walking on George-Little Rock High School property, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. He...
Building collapse sends 5 people to hospital in Siouxland
Multiple people sustained injuries as a structure collapsed in Larrabee.
nwestiowa.com
Hull man arrested for pot after search
HULL—A 22-year-old Hull man was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Royce Lee Cox stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at his residence at 1424 Brown St. in Hull...
nwestiowa.com
Osceola County deputy pair honored for responses
SIBLEY—A seemingly routine shift proved to be anything but for two Osceola County deputies as they went about their duties. Their actions that day earned them Life Saving Commendation awards, presented by sheriff Kevin Wollmuth on Monday, Aug. 22. The first officer, Nathan Rosenberg, noticed a car parked on...
nwestiowa.com
Granville man charged for filming couple
GRANVILLE—A 58-year-old Granville man was arrested about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of third-degree harassment and false report — 911 call. The arrest of Ryan Alwin Betcke stemmed from harassing a Granville couple by “sitting outside their house, watching, filming and constantly following them around town,” according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
Nobles County Man Killed in South Dakota Motorcycle Crash
Humboldt, SD (KICD)– A Nobles County man has been identified as the person killed in a motorcycle crash in Eastern South Dakota last week. Authorities say 66-year-old Terry DeNeui of Rushmore was westbound in a construction zone on Interstate 90 about eight miles west of Humboldt last Thursday morning when his motorcycle reportedly crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound vehicle, the driver of which was not injured.
Sioux City Journal
Woman involved in downtown Sioux City shooting gets probation
SIOUX CITY -- A woman who was involved in an assault just before a downtown Sioux City shooting was sentenced Friday to probation. Joy Scott, 40, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary. District Judge Jeffrey Neary gave Scott a deferred judgment and sentenced her to two years' probation. She must pay restitution of $506 to the Iowa Crime Victims Assistance Program.
Lyon County man ordered to pay $36,000 for 2021 manure spill
The fine includes restitution and investigative costs that total $26,086.07 as well as a $10,000 administrative penalty totaling $36,086.07.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man cited for OWI, weed, more
SIOUX CENTER—A 20-year-old Sioux City man was cited about 3:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, first-offense person under the age of 21 using a tobacco/vapor product, first-offense possession of alcohol under legal age, operation without a registration card or plate, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Two teens in hospital after shots fired in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say two minors were reluctant to give information regarding the incident that led up to their non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received several calls reporting gunshots in northeast Sioux Falls. As officers arrived, a couple of...
