SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police responded to a report of a skateboarder being hit by a car early Thursday morning in the northbound lane of 2400 S Lewis Blvd. Police say the teen was riding a skateboard in the middle of the road around 5:00 a.m. and the driver of the car was unable to avoid hitting him due to the lack of time, along with the darkness of the road.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO