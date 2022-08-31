Read full article on original website
49ers Legend Steve Young on Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo: 'This Is Hairy Stuff'
San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young believes the team's quarterback situation could be complicated in 2022. "I've got my fingers crossed," Young told Cam Inman of the Mercury News. "This is great. This is hairy stuff." Trey Lance is slated to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers' starting...
Jimmy Garoppolo Discusses Remaining with 49ers: 'Things Worked Out for the Best'
Jimmy Garoppolo surprised many Monday when he chose to remain with the San Francisco 49ers for the 2022 season rather than pushing for a trade as had been expected. While speaking to reporters Thursday, Garoppolo said he's satisfied with staying in the Bay Area for another year. "I think things...
Rams' Jalen Ramsey 'Ready to Roll' for Opener vs. Bills amid Injury Rehab, Says McVay
Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey will be active in his team's season-opener against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday. "He's feeling good," Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday. "He sure looks good out here, and so he’s feeling good and he’s going to be ready to roll on the 8th."
2022 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Ideal Scenarios, Selections for 12-Team League
If your fantasy football league hasn't drafted yet, then congratulations. Because you waited as long as possible to do it, the proximity to the 2022 NFL season provides you with more information then anyone whose selections are already in the books. The preseason contests are finished. The 53-man rosters are...
Report: Panthers' Sam Darnold Placed on IR Because of Ankle Injury Ahead of Week 1
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will start the season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. The team announced the move on Thursday, allowing them to open a roster spot heading into the regular season. Darnold will have to sit out at least the first four games of the...
Jets Rumors: C.J. Mosley's Contract Restructured to Create Nearly $12M in Cap Space
The New York Jets and linebacker C.J. Mosley reportedly agreed to restructure his five-year, $85 million contract to create an extra $11.9 million in salary-cap space for 2022. ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday the Jets converted $14.9 million of Mosley's $16 million base salary into a signing bonus and added...
Fantasy Football 2022: Sleeper WRs to Target in Updated Flex Rankings
We've put out plenty of guides on players you should target near the top of your draft and the best players at each position. But what about when you get into the later rounds of your draft?. Far from throwaway picks, those players can end up being powerhouses of your...
Fantasy Alert: Rhamondre Stevenson Taking over for Damien Harris Wouldn't Be 'Shock'
The weird vibes around the New England Patriots coming out of training camp and the preseason are going to have an impact on the fantasy world this season. Zack Cox of NESN.com noted it "wouldn't shock" him if Rhamondre Stevenson eventually becomes the No. 1 running back, ahead of Damien Harris, at some point this season.
Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Will 'Pay Some Price' with Tyler Smith Starting at LT
The Dallas Cowboys need rookie Tyler Smith to step up on the offensive line at left tackle in 2022 following the injury to Tyron Smith, and while team owner Jerry Jones is confident he can rise to the challenge, he admitted the O-line will certainly have its struggles. Jones said...
Tua Tagovailoa Named Dolphins Captain After 'Resounding' Support from Players
Miami Dolphins players appear to be buying into the hype for Tua Tagovailoa heading into the regular season. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Thursday the third-year quarterback was voted as a team captain after receiving "resounding" support in a vote from his teammates. This marks the first year...
Trey Sermon Claimed by Eagles After Release from 49ers; Former 3rd-Round Draft Pick
One year after being a third-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers, Trey Sermon will play for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. The Eagles announced Thursday they claimed the running back after he was waived by San Francisco. This article will be updated soon to provide more information and...
Fantasy Alert: 'Positive News' on Michael Thomas' Hamstring Injury Ahead of Week 1
Fantasy managers keeping an eye on New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas can feel a little more optimistic about his prospects of playing in Week 1. Per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, there is "positive news" about Thomas' hamstring injury. Duncan noted he "would be surprised" if the veteran wideout...
10 NFL Rookies Who Already Look Like Draft Day Steals
Help on an NFL roster can come from unexpected places. Last season, the Detroit Lions roster looked like a barren wasteland of talent at wide receiver. Fourth-round rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown emerged as Detroit's leading receiver and tied for 15th in the league with 90 receptions. The 112th overall pick...
Former Bills TE O.J. Howard Reportedly Will Sign Texans Contract After Bengals Rumors
In a seemingly abrupt change of plans, O.J. Howard is headed to Houston. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Texans are set to sign the free-agent tight end after he visited the team Thursday. Most expected Howard to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals after he was in facilities Wednesday. The Bengals...
Giants Insider: Kenny Golladay Runs Routes 'with the Stiffness of a Mannequin'
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay apparently isn't making a strong impression ahead of his second season with the team. ESPN's Jordan Raanan wrote Thursday how the 6'4" pass-catcher "has been running routes this summer with the stiffness of a mannequin and was curiously on the field playing with the backups in New York's final preseason tuneup this past Sunday."
