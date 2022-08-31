ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 1

Related
Bleacher Report

49ers Legend Steve Young on Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo: 'This Is Hairy Stuff'

San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young believes the team's quarterback situation could be complicated in 2022. "I've got my fingers crossed," Young told Cam Inman of the Mercury News. "This is great. This is hairy stuff." Trey Lance is slated to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers' starting...
NFL
Bleacher Report

2022 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Ideal Scenarios, Selections for 12-Team League

If your fantasy football league hasn't drafted yet, then congratulations. Because you waited as long as possible to do it, the proximity to the 2022 NFL season provides you with more information then anyone whose selections are already in the books. The preseason contests are finished. The 53-man rosters are...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Bleacher Report

Jets Rumors: C.J. Mosley's Contract Restructured to Create Nearly $12M in Cap Space

The New York Jets and linebacker C.J. Mosley reportedly agreed to restructure his five-year, $85 million contract to create an extra $11.9 million in salary-cap space for 2022. ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday the Jets converted $14.9 million of Mosley's $16 million base salary into a signing bonus and added...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Sleeper WRs to Target in Updated Flex Rankings

We've put out plenty of guides on players you should target near the top of your draft and the best players at each position. But what about when you get into the later rounds of your draft?. Far from throwaway picks, those players can end up being powerhouses of your...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Rhamondre Stevenson Taking over for Damien Harris Wouldn't Be 'Shock'

The weird vibes around the New England Patriots coming out of training camp and the preseason are going to have an impact on the fantasy world this season. Zack Cox of NESN.com noted it "wouldn't shock" him if Rhamondre Stevenson eventually becomes the No. 1 running back, ahead of Damien Harris, at some point this season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Bleacher Report

Tua Tagovailoa Named Dolphins Captain After 'Resounding' Support from Players

Miami Dolphins players appear to be buying into the hype for Tua Tagovailoa heading into the regular season. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Thursday the third-year quarterback was voted as a team captain after receiving "resounding" support in a vote from his teammates. This marks the first year...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#The Jets#American Football
Bleacher Report

10 NFL Rookies Who Already Look Like Draft Day Steals

Help on an NFL roster can come from unexpected places. Last season, the Detroit Lions roster looked like a barren wasteland of talent at wide receiver. Fourth-round rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown emerged as Detroit's leading receiver and tied for 15th in the league with 90 receptions. The 112th overall pick...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Giants Insider: Kenny Golladay Runs Routes 'with the Stiffness of a Mannequin'

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay apparently isn't making a strong impression ahead of his second season with the team. ESPN's Jordan Raanan wrote Thursday how the 6'4" pass-catcher "has been running routes this summer with the stiffness of a mannequin and was curiously on the field playing with the backups in New York's final preseason tuneup this past Sunday."
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy