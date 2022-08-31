Read full article on original website
What is a hyper carry in League of Legends?
In League of Legends, the AD carry position is one of the most influential in the game, as players can easily take games over from there. The position has the word “carry” as part of its title, so you should expect AD carry players to take the game into their own hands every once in a while.
How does the Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan work?
The Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan has been officially revealed by Microsoft, following an earlier leak. Similar to other subscription models such as Netflix, the Friends and Family Plan allows the creation of up to five accounts that can all share the benefits of Game Pass Ultimate. Accounts...
Everything coming in Part II of the Dota 2 battle pass
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass is following a different release approach. For the first time ever, Valve divided the 2022 battle pass into two parts. The first chapter of the battle pass was released on Sept. 1, and players will have to wait for after The International for Part II.
Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘ARM’
Wordle is versatile and surprises players with his ways of having fun with him, whether alone or with friends. There are many players who don’t care much about stats and scores, just playing casually when they have time. While others just enjoy creating new strategies and researching new ways to beat Wordle every day.
Crowd control in League of Legends: All types and effects
In League of Legends, hundreds of abilities can affect other units with crowd control effects, also known as CC. Crowd control effects will reduce the amount of control that the targeted unit will have on its ability to move, attack, cast spells, or reduce items, to varying degrees. With hundreds...
Another Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 battle pass skin might have leaked
Fortnite is wrapping up its 21st season in just a couple of weeks, bringing in this year’s version of the Fall season. Chapter Three, season four, is set to be spooky, filled with lore, and the Fortnitemares event that happens around Halloween each year. Now some data miners are alleging that another leaked skin might be coming to next season’s battle pass.
Best MTG Dominaria United Limited Draft and prerelease archetypes
Kicking off the 30-year Magic: The Gathering anniversary year-long party is Dominaria United, showcasing one of the most flexible Limited formats Wizards of the Coast has created in the past few years. WotC chose to return to the beloved plane of Domanaria for a five-set story that showcases a Phyrexian...
How to get Lion Rampant Exotic Titan leg armor in Destiny 2
In Destiny 2, you wouldn’t typically think of the Titan subclass as being extremely airborne or maneuverable. But there’s a piece of Exotic armor that can turn any Titan into an efficient aerial terror: the Lion Rampant piece of Exotic leg armor. The primary Exotic perk for Lion...
VALORANT’s extended soundtrack is wasted without one key feature
The extended VALORANT soundtrack is one of the most impressive and well-thought-out aspects of Riot Games’ exceptionally popular first-person shooter. The VALORANT soundtrack has instantly recognizable beats and tracks, special occasion bangers, and even authentic music inspired by the locations the game’s maps take influence from. The music...
Grafaiai officially revealed for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Another new Pokémon has been officially revealed for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, this time being a new Poison/Normal-type Pokémon, Grafaiai. This Pokémon is best known for using its unique, elongated finger to paint designs on various surfaces, mostly trees and other natural examples, which is why The Pokémon Company used cryptic photographs from the wild as early hints.
Is the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass worth it?
There are always levels to a Dota 2 battle pass, both literally and metaphorically. Most of the time, the levels players actually care about involve how deep the content rabbit hole goes in regards to which Arcana, exclusive item sets, new features, and game modes are added as part of the battle pass. Content is king, and if it isn’t there, a portion of the playerbase might just decide to skip purchasing even the base battle pass.
How to challenge a character to a Duel in Fortnite
Dueling is a fun mechanic that allows players to loot rare loot in Fortnite. In previous seasons, Fortnite fans were able to defeat Mancake, Ronin, or Shanta, and Epic Games can also introduce challenges that require players to try the Dueling mechanic versus NPCs. Another Dueling challenge was introduced during...
Dart Monkeys disbands after meaningful success in VCT Game Changers circuit
One of the most recognizable VALORANT free agent teams in North American VCT Game Changers has officially disbanded after a long period of meaningful success in the circuit. In a Twitlonger posted by the team, they announced that Dart Monkeys is disbanding and that all players and staff will be open to opportunities. Although the possibility of a rebuild could be in the cards in the future, the current roster will not be competing together anymore.
Got $1 million lying around? Someone is selling nearly every console ever made on eBay
Every video game collector’s goal is to have one of everything and someone who almost achieved this is offering their loot as a whole for a hefty price—but it’s not unreasonable. A new eBay listing from French console collector Kaori30 is offering 2,400 (yes, 2,400) different consoles...
Halo Infinite season 3 launch delayed and split-screen co-op canceled, but Forge beta is coming soon
Halo Infinite fans who’ve been patiently waiting for the Forge will be happy to know that the beta is coming soon, but unfortunately, other content and features are being delayed or outright canceled. In a Sept. 1 update post, 343 announced that the start of Season Three: Echoes Within...
The International 2022 hits $3 million prize pool, but Dota 2 fans aren’t happy with battle pass content
The wait for the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass is finally over and fans are already snapping it up, which has seen The International 11’s prize pool shoot up to $3 million within just a handful of hours. But, that current layout of content and how Valve is structuring both the battle pass and its feed into that prize pool has left fans feeling an early sense of dread.
Why were Slurp Legends skins disabled in Fortnite?
At this point, Fortnite has over a thousand skins that allow players to take on virtually any role they want. But with the addition of new skins and mechanics, sometimes there are unintended errors that happen. When this occurs, Epic Games has to disable a cosmetic or other feature in the game when it gives players an unfair adventure, like right now with the Slurp Legends skins.
HisWattson shows off the Apex Legends wombo-combo of Valkyrie and Revenant
Apex Legends pro player and streamer HisWattson has proven the power of the Valkyrie-Revenant combo during a recent stream. In the clip, HisWattson is playing Revenant while his friend Zaine plays Valkyrie. HisWattson drops a Death Totem and tells his team to use it. Immediately afterward, Zaine launches Valkyrie’s ultimate, and the team makes a beeline for the closest enemy team. They intended to land on the enemy and use the totem’s death protection to zip away from the front line if they were downed.
The 10 best Overwatch skins of all time
It’s hard to believe, but it’s been six years since Overwatch launched. Over the years, it’s gained a huge amount of cosmetic items, as any good live service game should. From Summer Games to Winter Wonderland to the myriad number of challenges the game has seen, there are skins for just about every occasion scattered across the game’s roster.
Top 10 games releasing in September
There’s always an abundance of excellent titles to get excited for around this time of year. Franchises like FIFA and NBA 2K always release a banger every year for fans to get their mitts on. And, every year there’s always a diamond in the rough. New titles making...
