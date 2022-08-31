Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Omaha Police officer-involved shooting body-camera images
Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. Possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil found in Missouri River. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:13 PM UTC. An Omaha-area man made...
York News-Times
Lincoln man arrested for helping clean up blood in Branched Oak Lake homicide, police allege
A 20-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly helped clean blood and conceal evidence in the immediate aftermath of a July homicide at Branched Oak Lake, deputies said in court records. Prosecutors accused Saif Saber of accessory to a class 1 felony and tampering with evidence in charges...
doniphanherald.com
Dam project near Gretna will bring new lake, park to Omaha area
OMAHA — A small lake that will be built south of Gretna is a big deal, state and local officials say. The dam and park is the first project in the four-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas to be selected for final review and funding in a new competitive grant program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency that supports more resilient communities. The states didn’t win a competitive grant last year, and so far, this dam is the only one among the four states to win final approval for the grants being distributed this year. (The states did receive some FEMA funding through set-aside money.)
Omaha Police Department releases body cam photos in officer-involved shooting
On Wednesday afternoon, an Omaha man was shot and killed in an officer-involved incident at his residence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Families hurt by removal of memorial benches from Glenwood Lake Park
Families in Glenwood are hurt. They discovered the park department has been removing benches, which honored the memories of lost loved ones.
York News-Times
Police ID 3 dead of suspected carbon monoxide in Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified three people who were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside a west Omaha home. David Coleman, 52, Thomas Coleman, 18, and Cole Oban, 19, all died in the home, likely from carbon monoxide, Omaha police said Thursday. Officers were called to the home Wednesday evening and found the three people and a dog dead. A fourth person, a woman, was found alive but ill and taken to a hospital for treatment.
WOWT
Replacing 42nd Street bridge comes at a cost for South Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Built in 1960, the two-part bridge on 42nd Street covering C and D streets, spanning Union Pacific tracks, is way past its time. Considered a structurally deficient bridge by the Federal Highway Administration, about 38,000 vehicles cross it just south of I-80 every day. For at least a year, they’re gonna shut it down.
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol: Woman steals pickup, drives through cornfield, hits tree
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were arrested in separate pursuits Thursday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Thursday morning around 6:45 a.m., the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in the middle of a pursuit. A woman had allegedly escaped from custody and stole a pickup truck. A...
RELATED PEOPLE
KETV.com
'15-acre lake, 65-acre park': New dam near Gretna to help with future flooding, growing community
GRETNA, Neb. — In 2019, uncontrollable flooding took over parts of Nebraska, sending farm land, houses and roads under water. "It's really unprecedented at this point, the severity of disasters and flooding that we're seeing," said Andrea Spillars, regional administrator with FEMA. Years later, recovery is still happening, in...
WOWT
Omaha Police identify victims found at Millard home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday released the names of the three people found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night. The victims were identified as David Coleman, 52, and Thomas Coleman, 18, who both lived at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle; and Cole Oban, 19, of Omaha.
Omaha Police investigating Saturday morning homicide
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man on Saturday at 4310 North 52nd Street.
WOWT
20-year-old man arrested as accessory to Branched Oak murder
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene. According to court documents, 20-year-old Saif D. Saber is accused of being an Accessory to a Felony as well as Destroying Evidence in a deadly shooting at Branched Oak Lake earlier this summer. Saber’s bond is currently set at $250,000. According to those court documents, Saber went to a friend’s house and asked for cleaning products to “clean up blood.” He was then seen getting in the car of the man arrested for the murder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway...
News Channel Nebraska
Two women arrested in separate NSP pursuits Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two people are in custody after separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred in northeast Nebraska early Thursday morning. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were alerted to a pursuit in Cedar County. According to a release issued by the NSP, the Cedar County Sheriff's Office began pursuing a Sioux City woman at approximately 6:45 a.m.
WOWT
36-year-old man shot in north Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Thursday. Officers responding to the incident reported near 33rd Street and Arcadia Avenue said they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wound at the scene. According to an OPD release sent Friday afternoon, the man’s injuries...
iheart.com
Willard Miller Trial Moved To March 20th In Council Bluffs
(Fairfield, IA) -- One of the Fairfield teenagers accused of killing their high school Spanish teacher is getting a new trial date. Willard Miller was originally set to get to trial in November but a judge recently decided to move it to March 20th in Council Bluffs. He and Jeremy Goodale are accused of killing Nohema Graber and hiding her body in November 2021. Goodale's trial is scheduled for December 5th in Scott County. They're both charged with first-degree murder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Authorities searching for car thief linked to thefts in six Iowa counties
UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department needs help to find a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. They say Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
iheart.com
Possible Omaha Carbon Monoxide Poisonings Investigated
The investigation continues Thursday morning after three people die and one person is hospitalized in a possible carbon-monoxide poisoning at a Millard-area home. The Omaha Police Department and Metropolitan Utilities District are investigating after firefighters were called to the home near 136th Circle and Z Street near the Millard Airport around 5:45 Wednesday afternoon.
WOWT
Omaha area family still looking for answers four years after Carrie Brown’s death
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A metro area man is still searching for answers surrounding the death of his sister. Carrie Brown was found shot to death in her southwest Omaha home four years ago. Prosecutors were never able to determine who was responsible for her death. Carrie’s brother wants this...
WOWT
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening. Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
Comments / 0