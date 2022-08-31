A Springfield funeral home operator is still pressing for the city to grant her a liquor license… but the alderman for her ward continues to oppose the request. Ruby Davis operates Ruby Funeral Services on East Washington, and is expanding the business to include an adjacent reception hall and community center. Davis would like to be able to serve alcohol during receptions and other events at the facility. But Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory opposes granting the license, saying the neighborhood has been hit by pop-up parties and other problems, and adding another liquor establishment to the area could just add to those problems.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO