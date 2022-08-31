Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Ameren Illinois: Scammers are targeting small businesses and seniors
PEORIA, Ill. — It seems scammers are up to their old tricks again in the Peoria Area. Ameren Illinois’ Brian Bretsch says scammers are targeting small local businesses, in particular those where language may be a barrier, and elderly customers demanding payment. “Scammers can be very demanding, and...
Central Illinois Proud
Where will students go if PPS teachers strike?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday night, the Peoria Federation of Teachers union passed the vote to authorize a strike. This does not mean the union will strike, but it allows them to. The union must give the Peoria Public School board a ten day notice if they choose to strike.
hoiabc.com
Peoria teachers union overwhelmingly approves strike authorization
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria teachers are preliminarily at 99.3% approval authorizing union leaders to issue a notice to strike. More than 700 Peoria Federation of Teachers union members have taken part in the vote at Woodruff Career and Technical Center - But this does not mean they will strike.
25newsnow.com
Local churches helping families in need
PEORIA (25 News) - Home Sweet Home ministries in Bloomington along with dozens of other churches and organizations are already thinking ahead. “The Big Give” is a group effort that aims to help families in need as the Thanksgiving season is on the horizon. Every year the ministry...
wglt.org
Bloomington Police may expand use of license plate reading software
Flock Safety's license plate-reading cameras have been a success in Bloomington, says Assistant Police Chief Chad Wamsley, who updated the Public Safety and Community Relations Board (PSCRB) meeting Thursday evening. Wamsley reported eight stolen cars have been recovered, including one with a rifle inside, since the cameras’ recent installation. He...
wcbu.org
Peoria teachers' union votes to authorize strike as tense negotiations with district administration continue
Members of the Peoria Federation of Teachers overwhelming approved a strike authorization in a vote Thursday evening. The vote doesn't mean Peoria Public Schools teachers are immediately going on strike, but is a necessary legal step the union must take before teachers can walk the picket line. A strike could happen if the school district and union don't come to an agreement.
1470 WMBD
Holiday weekend drivers greeted with less pain at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — Drivers will be greeted with a little late summer relief at the gas pump as they set about their Labor Day weekend travel plan. According to Triple A Illinois, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Friday was an average $4.14 across the state.
977wmoi.com
OSF HealthCare Admits First Patient to its Digital Hospital Program
A year ago, 84-year-old Jim Stickelmaier of Metamora almost died from a series of heart attacks. His wife Karen, a former nurse, had to talk him into going to the emergency department at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. It was a close call but doctors were able to save him. In late July, Stickelmaier had another scary health threat. One morning, his breathing became so labored that he didn’t resist when Karen called an ambulance to rush him to the hospital.
Central Illinois Proud
Construction progressing on natural playground
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Construction on a state-of-the-art playground continues to progress ahead of a targeted fall opening. A $5 million natural playground at Colene Hoose Elementary School is on track to open sometime in October, according to McLean County Unit 5 superintendent Dr Kristen Weikle. In May, a...
Central Illinois Proud
Where you will (and won’t) hit construction delays this holiday weekend
(WMBD) — As the Labor Day weekend approaches, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that some lanes closed for construction will be reopened to ease travel throughout the state. Non-emergent lane closures will be reopened from 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept....
Circle Ks in Champaign offering discounted gas
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of Circle K gas stations in Champaign are among those taking part in a nationwide company promotion offering discounted gasoline. Between 4 and 7 p.m. on Thursday, the gas stations at 59 East Green Street and 1301 South Neil Street will be offering a gallon of gasoline for 40 […]
videtteonline.com
ISU's Board of Trustees looks to fill holes in October after months with vacancies
Three vacancies have remained on Illinois State University’s Board of Trustees for most of 2022. There are plans to fill two of those seats in October. Trustee Sharon Rossmark resigned early 2021 and in May of this year, Trustee Rocky Donahue retired. The third vacancy came as a surprise when student-elected Trustee Anell Gillan was found ineligible due to the fact he was not an Illinois citizen.
1470 WMBD
CityLink teams with libraries for “Fine Free/Fare Free” event
PEORIA, Ill. — Want a free ride? Just show your library card. CityLink on Thursday, September 1, is kicking off a partnership with area libraries, offering free fares through September 30. As long as you show your CityLink driver a library card from Peoria, Peoria Heights, the Fondulac District...
1470 WMBD
Holiday travel advice? Arrive early & secure vehicles and valuables
PEORIA, Ill. — Travelers in the Peoria metro area are being reminded about expediency and security as they prepare to launch their Labor Day weekend travel plan. While there are some concerns about the potential for systemic delays in nationwide air travel due in part to traditional holiday travel upticks, the Director of Peoria’s airports Gene Olson says informational picketing by the International Pilots Association at major U.S. airports should not cause any major delays for passengers.
Central Illinois Proud
Extended road closures begin in Normal for bridge repair
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The historic Camelback Bridge in Normal is getting a touch-up, and as a result several closures to roads and trails in the area for the next two months. Virginia Avenue between S. Linden and Hillcrest Streets will close to traffic at 7 a.m. on Tuesday,...
Central Illinois Proud
CI Road Trip: What does the future hold for the Pontiac Correctional Center?
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — For years, there’s been back and forth between city and state officials about the future of the Pontiac Correctional Center. The institution has a long history in Pontiac, dating back to June 1871. In February, the correctional center reduced its inmate population after significant...
hoiabc.com
Bloomington man uses property for homeless encampment, neighbors express concern
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Bloomington man is working to help an encampment of homeless people as they have been pushed out of the place they were staying for almost a year. That man is using his land to offer them a safe space, but neighbors are extremely concerned.
wmay.com
Funeral Home Operator Seeks Liquor License, But Alderman Opposes Request
A Springfield funeral home operator is still pressing for the city to grant her a liquor license… but the alderman for her ward continues to oppose the request. Ruby Davis operates Ruby Funeral Services on East Washington, and is expanding the business to include an adjacent reception hall and community center. Davis would like to be able to serve alcohol during receptions and other events at the facility. But Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory opposes granting the license, saying the neighborhood has been hit by pop-up parties and other problems, and adding another liquor establishment to the area could just add to those problems.
WCIA
One Square Four Sides raising support for Baby TJ
One Square Four Sides is the only known community empowerment agency in Central Illinois. We support pathways for people to learn, engage, and celebrate together. Victory Fest is Friday, November 11, 2022, at 3:00pm. Donation made payable to The Independent Media Center, with “Victory Fest/Crowning Conquerors” in the memo line....
wglt.org
What the hot housing market could mean for your home's assessed value — and tax bill
McLean County’s new supervisor of assessments says the hot housing market means more people might have questions about how their homes are being assessed this year. Tim Jorczak has been on the job about six months. He stepped into the position at a wild time in the McLean County housing market, where new demand from Rivian employees and others are piling into a community that’s historically been buoyed by State Farm, Country Financial, and Illinois State University employees. That’s driven property values up.
