Fstoppers
Colorful Bubbles
I decided to try my hand out with a mirror. The glass ball has four circles of bubbles the circle within the glass. The color of the glass is an "Off Yellow" and not clear...I think it is supposed to be with a paperweight or a simple knick-knack. I elevated...
Fstoppers
How to Use Clamshell Lighting for Portraits
Clamshell lighting is one of the most classic and commonly used setups for portrait photography, and when done right, it can produce eye-catching and flattering results. If you have not used it before, check out this great video tutorial that will show you how to create a proper clamshell setup for portraiture.
Fstoppers
Why Every Photographer Should Be Doing Street Photography
Practicing street photography is one of the quickest ways to become a better photographer. Here's why each and every one of you should be hitting the streets with your camera. Street photography can be one of the most challenging yet rewarding genres to work in. While the thought of shooting on the streets will fill many of you with dread, there really is no better place to learn the ropes of photography. I have always dabbled in street photography as a way to keep my "photographer reflexes" sharp. I also really enjoy doing it, which is a bonus. I do, however, think I would still partake in the genre even if I didn't like it. The reason for this is that I generally feel sharper and more alert when I go back into the often slower and more controlled environment of commercial photography. It's like comparing the photographing of a wild bear to capturing a picture of a stuffed teddy.
Fstoppers
From Earlier in the Year
Haven't done much shooting over the last 6 months so here's a couple more from my trip to Lofoten in February. Constructive comments welcome as always.
Fstoppers
How to Create Your Own Golden Hour
For years, photographers have understood that creating the best photograph possible means shooting in the best possible light. For natural light shooters, the best light often comes at a time known as the golden hour. This occurs when the sun is setting and the angle of the sun to the earth causes the light to travel through clouds and air pollution creating soft, diffused light. The color of this light is warm and the look is beautiful on all skin tones.
Fstoppers
A7iii + Jupiter 9 85mm f2.0
Here I used a vintage Jupiter 9 85mm.f1.5 with my A7iii on a tilt adapter at 2 degrees down tilt. Notice how the foreground grass is in focus despite the model also being in focus. Also, the background bokeh is heterogeneous, transitioning from larger bokeh balls at the bottom to small ones on top. The rainbow lens flare is also typical of these soviet lenses. The ghosting most visible around is flowers is because of the weak flare resistance of these early coatings. These rich characteristics aren't seen on modern lenses. If this image were shot on a highly optimized modern lens, I don't believe the result would be as interesting.
