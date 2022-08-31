Read full article on original website
Cortland County COVID-19 Wrap-Up for Saturday, Sept. 3
Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department noted as of Sept. 2, the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county is low.
Village of Homer to host DRI meeting next week
Residents and community leaders could have the opportunity to shape the village of Homer’s next Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) application. At a recent Board of Trustees meeting, Village of Homer officials announced they will be seeking community input for their next application to be the recipient of a $10 million state grant to reinvigorate Homer’s downtown.
Local post office worker retires
A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
Next week’s garbage pickup in Cortland & Homer delayed
Garbage and recycling pickup in the City of Cortland and the Village of Homer next week will be delayed due to Labor Day. According to the city’s Department of Public Works, Friday’s pickup will still be the same day. DPW noted that next week there will also be glass-only pickup.
Cortland Weather Outlook: Saturday, September 3
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Saturday, September 3, 2022:. High pressure will continue to dominate the weather today, though some thin clouds will signal the approach of more active weather. These clouds will be especially prevalent during the morning...
Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (September 2nd)
Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Friday’s events:. The Homer Trojans improved to a 1-0-1 record after beating Groton 4-1 at home on Friday. Homer was led by Lance Heyer (1 goal), Kyler Crump (1 goal), Kyrius Townsend (1 goal), Brayden Fox (1 goal, 1 assist & 6 saves), Tristan Allen (1 assist), Evan Butts (2 saves), and Dominick Rosato (2 saves).
City Police: Man arrested for possession of illegal weapon
A Cortland man was arrested earlier this week after he was found to be in possession of an illegal weapon, according to a city police report. The report states that city police responded to a dispute on Rickard Street. During the incident, Shawn M. Schaap was discovered to be in possession of an illegal stun gun.
