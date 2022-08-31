ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz sues FBI for secret files on the band

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17uGxA_0hcUcXCf00

Micky Dolenz, the last surviving member of the 1960s band The Monkees, has filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department to release information the FBI gathered on the group, according to Rolling Stone.

While the agency released a heavily redacted investigative file on the group about a decade ago, Dolenz said he wants to know more about the information the Justice Department withheld.

“If the documents still exist, I fully expect that we will learn more about what prompted the FBI to target the Monkees or those around them,” attorney Mark Zaid, who is representing Dolenz, told The Washington Post.

Dolenz, 77, filed the lawsuit Tuesday.

In the redacted file, an agent reported seeing “subliminal messages” on a screen at one of their concerts, depicting racial-equality protests and “anti-U.S. messages on the war in Vietnam.”

In a 2016 interview, Dolenz told the Rolling Stone that the band’s 1966 hit “Last Train to Clarksville” was an antiwar song about a man going to an Army base and not knowing when he’d return to his girlfriend.

The four members of the band came together in 1966 as the stars of a sitcom, rather than a rock band. The show ran for two seasons. However, the group put out several songs that became hits.

Dolenz filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the documents with the FBI in June, according to Rolling Stone. He asked the FBI to review any redacted material and provide other possible files relating to the band and its members, according to the lawsuit.

Barring “unusual circumstances,” the government has 20 business days to respond to FOIA requests. According to the suit, Dolenz has so far only received acknowledgments of his requests.

“Any window into what the FBI was up to can lead to the opening of another window,” Zaid said. “That’s the beauty of gaining access to these types of files — because there are little nuggets and pieces within them that can lead to a bigger picture in understanding what was going on within the FBI at the time.”

The other members of the band, which broke up in 1970, were Davy Jones, Michael Nesmith and Peter Tork.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Last Surviving Monkees Member Micky Dolenz Sues FBI Over Secret Dossier On 1960s Teen-Band

Micky Dolenz, the last living member of The Monkees, is suing the FBI for access to a secret dossier containing information on him and his former bandmates. Dolenz was the drummer in the made-for-TV band that rocketed to fame in the 1960s, alongside Peter Tork, Mike Nesmith and Davy Jones. The group had hits including I’m a Believer and Last Train to Clarksville, and four No 1 albums in 1967, a record that remains unbeaten. They broke up in 1970. That era saw the FBI’s then director J Edgar Hoover keep files on a catalogue of entertainment stars and other public figures, including Elvis...
ENTERTAINMENT
Salon

Fox News host stunned after DOJ revelation: “These are these are the biggest secrets in the world”

Steve Doocy hosts "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on August 30, 2022 in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The United States Department of Justice filed an extraordinary legal briefing late Tuesday night revealing that it has "multiple sources of evidence" that former President Donald Trump and his confederates "likely" obstructed its investigation into how and why hundreds of documents containing the most sensitive of state secrets were casually stashed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Tork
Person
Micky Dolenz
Person
Michael Nesmith
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju

Uma Pemmaraju, one of the founding Fox News anchors, died at the age of 64 on August 8, per Fox News. No cause of death has been publicly announced. She's survived by her daughter Kirina Alana Devi and her ex-husband Andrew Petkun, per The Focus. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of...
WORLD
The US Sun

Haunting last text of American sniper Chris Kyle who ‘killed 160’ before being shot by pal in murder that stunned world

HE was known as the 'deadliest sniper in US military history' and inspired the blockbuster film American Sniper - but when Chris Kyle was killed, it wasn't on the battlefield. Instead, the 38-year-old father of two - who was credited with more than 160 battle 'career' kills - was shot and murdered on home ground alongside best pal Chad Littlefield, by troubled veteran Eddie Ray Routh.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Longtime TV anchor Leslie Griffith dies at 66 from Lyme disease

Longtime US TV anchor Leslie Griffith has died at the age of 66 at her home in Mexico from the effects of Lyme disease.A family member told KTVU that Griffith, who died on 10 August in Lake Chapala, had developed the disease following a tick bite in Oregon in 2015. The Texas-born journalist began her career working as a reporter for the Associated Press and Denver Post. She moved into television when she joined KTVU in the Bay Area in 1986 as a weekend reporter and anchor.The Emmy Award winner went on to become the co-anchor of the station’s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Band#Secret Files#Monkees#The Justice Department#The Washington Post#The Rolling Stone
Daniella Cressman

Alec Baldwin Just Got Fired from a Movie Due to the Fatal Shooting on the Set of 'Rust'—He's Lost Several Jobs!

"Alec Baldwin reveals that after the devastating shooting on the set of Rust, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, he’s lost several jobs." —Sarah Laudenbach. Baldwin was working on a film by the name of Rust when a horrible tragedy occurred on set in October of 2021: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer—was fatally shot by the actor.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
107K+
Followers
122K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy