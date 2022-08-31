Read full article on original website
Here Are 25 of The Best Places in Maine for Chicken Tenders
Who doesn't like chicken tenders? Well, I suppose if you are a vegan, you may not, but I am speaking to my die-hard-meat-eating-chicky-tender fans!. Try saying that three times in a row. There's nothing tastier then taking a big bite out of a crispy nugget, dipped in whatever sauce you can dream of.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Action for Animals Maine Benefit Music Cruise
Join Action for Animals Maine for a fun and music filled evening aboard the Pink Lady II on Saturday, September 10th!. Papa Tim and the Desperate Man’s Blues Explosion will entertain all the while you enjoy good food and drinks from the cash bar. Great merchandise and services graciously donated by local merchants will be featured during our silent auction and raffle. The best part is that all the money raised benefits Action for Animals Maine, a non-profit that helps pet owners and their pets with veterinary care right here in Lincoln County.
8 Places That You’d Think Would Be in Maine But Are Not
In this day and age, people expect a lot, whether that's being able to go to a store they are used to, or just getting what they want. Moving to Maine, I must admit there were things that I expected to see and go to, but was in for a rude awakening.
penbaypilot.com
Former Big Al’s Super Values in Wiscasset to be Sweetz & More
Heading to Boothbay Harbor this summer like they do every year from home in Holderness, New Hampshire to their standing reservation at Brown’s Wharf Inn, Steve and Ellen Jackson were disappointed to see Big’s Al’s Super Values store on Route 1, Wiscasset was closed and for lease. Ellen, who has taught elementary school 33 years in New Hampshire, always stopped at Big Al’s to stock up on school supplies, her husband said.
Hurry and Try These Route 1 Clam Stand Maine Favorites Before Summer Ends
It seems like we just "opened the gates" for not only the tourist season in Maine, but summer in general. And even though we're still getting blessed with some decent weather (including some humid days earlier this week), the unofficial end to summer is here. It's already time for Labor Day weekend, believe it or not.
Beloved Maine schooner must sell to avoid retirement
CAMDEN, Maine — Each year in Camden, the harbor fills with old, wind-propelled ships, just as it was at the turn of the last century. But through the forest of masts and rope that sprouted on the wharfs for the 2022 Windjammer Festival, a special guest came in to dock.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta funnels frivolity for fall
The fun frolic of the favorite festival of Maine’s Midcoast is forthcoming! Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta is back in full regalia, Oct. 7-9! Enjoy the whimsically embellished giant pumpkins, the beloved Pumpkin Parade, entertainment, food, and the most raucous river relay regatta, using giant pumpkins as vessels, and complete with costumed contenders at the helm!
wabi.tv
Dozens of rescued beagles are coming to Maine
PORTLAND Maine (WMTW) - Nearly 100 beagles rescued from a facility in Virginia are coming to Maine this weekend. Around 4,000 beagles were removed from the Envigo breeding facility earlier this year and they are being distributed to animal welfare organizations across the country. Envigo RMS LLC bred dogs to...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘Five Tuscan Artists’ at Gold/Smith Gallery
The galleristi / owners of Gold/Smith Gallery in Boothbay Harbor, Maine have been spending winter’s in the Tuscany Region of Italy for 31 years. In that very creative time John paints and Karen paints clothing with paints stolen from John’s studio. They have met and represented some truly incredible artists from Tuscany, Italy. They even have swapped their home near Lucca with Boothbay residents here so they’d have places here to use for visiting Italian artist that were exhibiting at their gallery during the summer season.
Portland Downtown Paints Third of Ten Pride Crosswalks in Maine’s Largest City
More and more cities and towns in Maine are celebrating pride by painting a number of their crosswalks in rainbow colors. The Portland Downtown organization has been grabbing paint and rollers and going through the downtown Portland area to create these works of art that recognize and celebrate the LGBT community.
earnthenecklace.com
Mike Slifer Leaving NEWS CENTER Maine: Where Is the WCSH Meteorologist Going?
Mike Slifer has been Portland’s go-to weather guy for three years. However, the young meteorologist is now moving to the next step of his career. Mike Slifer announced he is leaving WCSH 6 and WLBZ 2 in September 2022. Those who have been following Slifer’s forecasts and weather reports at NEWS CENTER Maine had several queries about his announcement. They primarily want to know where the weather anchor is going and if he will stay in Maine. Here’s what Mike Slifer said about leaving NEWS CENTER Maine.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
America’s only glass eel farmer to speak
The Camden Conference, in partnership with the Camden Public Library, presents Sara Rademaker, founder of American Unagi, LLC on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. The global eel business can be notoriously dark and corrupt, and one of Rademaker's goals in founding the company was to provide transparency in the sourcing and raising of glass eels, or elvers, to locally produce the highest quality fish for the billion-dollar eel market. Until the founding of American Unagi, in 2014, Maine's elver fishery had been supplying only overseas aquaculture players and their supply chains. Rademaker has changed the narrative by establishing a domestic aquaculture industry for eels to be raised here on the Maine coast and creating transparency in the supply chain.
There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall
Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Color abounds at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
Brunswick photographer Martin Grassie recorded the late summer blooms at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay during his Sept. 1 visit. “Great to be at the Gardens again!” he wrote when submitting these photos. Glad you did, Martin. Enjoy.
WMTW
What's old is new at Maine's iconic Top of the East
PORTLAND, Maine — For this week's Maine Menu, Jim Keithley takes a trip back in time to the newly transformed Top of the East. The iconic restaurant at the top of the former Eastland Hotel, now the Westin, in downtown Portland, has million-dollar views. The swanky cocktail lounge has been reimagined and designed to reflect the early days of the cocktail boom.
mainebiz.biz
Construction on Vertical Harvest has begun in Westbrook
Vertical Harvest has begun construction on its four-story, 70,000-square-foot building in downtown Westbrook. The construction started in May, and as of Sept. 1, all four stories of steel are up, and the roof is being topped off this week. Westbrook was chosen because of the enthusiasm and outstanding partnership offered...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
The Lincoln Home’s 1920’s Birthday Party a Smashing Success!
What a night to Celebrate and Remember all that the Lincoln Home has meant to so many people over the last 95 years...residents, families, community members, employees! So much fun - dancing to The Boneheads, sampling incredible food by the Lincoln Home Culinary Team, Signature 1920's cocktails served by Newcastle Publick House, playing lawn games, sitting by the fires, photos with great antique cars, bidding on fun auction items....mingling, sharing stories of this great community of residents and caregivers. Thank you to our team for making this evening happen, and to our business presenters; Colby & Gale & Reed Insurance Advisors, sponsors; HM Payson, The Cheney Group, Midcoast Energy, Muscongus Bay Aquaculture, and to our supporters; Sheepscot Bay Physical Therapy, The First Bank, Louis Doe Home Center and Richard and Sally Bartley.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
DAFT OLD BAT CORNER
Mainers are a kind, gentle people. We are from ruddy peasant stock and are hard to get riled. I ran into this article by some dessicated Old Bat from New York City. At first I got riled, but the more I read, the more I thought it was hilarious. How...
themainemag.com
The Gastropub Reviving Maine’s Capital City
In 2019, inspired in part by the city-led revitalization efforts of Water Street in downtown Augusta, longtime bartender Shawn McLaughlin and chef Matt Margolskee decided it was the right time to open a restaurant together. The two friends had met years prior in the midcoast when McLaughlin was managing the Cellardoor Winery tasting room and Margolskee was cooking at farm-to-table pioneer Primo, and they envisioned a neighborhood pub with a variety of handmade ramens and a strong cocktail program. Between the city’s burgeoning restaurant scene and resurging interest in the state’s capital city, it seemed like it was Augusta’s moment.
This Popular Clam Shack in Maine Will Be on a ‘Big Network’ TV Show
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Clamshack in Kennebunk has been providing the masses with delicious seafood since 1968. The iconic restaurant and its adjacent seafood market has been an institution and can't-miss spot for locals, tourists, celebrities, and even presidents.
