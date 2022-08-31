ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

3 arrested after kids exposed to illegal drugs in North Carolina, deputies say

By Mike Andrews
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rvnob_0hcUc33M00

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people are facing charges after an investigation into children being exposed to illegal drugs at a home in Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies received information on Aug. 25 about minors at a home on Twilight Lane who had been exposed to illegal narcotics.

Investigators said they found the home in disarray and that one of the adults reportedly admitted to authorities that they had sold drugs, deputies said.

3 men in custody after string of Mooresville car break-ins

While searching the home, deputies said Nathan James Prentice, 28, was found hiding under the home with a gun in his possession. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant for felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12FMcA_0hcUc33M00
Nathan Prentice (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

The search also uncovered “numerous items of drug paraphernalia related to the use and sale of illegal narcotics,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said Crystal Rose Winstead, 36, was arrested after the search for an outstanding failure to appear warrant.

Winstead, Prentice and 36-year-old Avery Dale Queen were charged on Aug. 26 with additional felony and misdemeanor charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwm2M_0hcUc33M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s78Z6_0hcUc33M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xa6FI_0hcUc33M00

Winstead was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency.

Queen was charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Prentice was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 15

Universal Justice
3d ago

Our enemies trying to hurt us in every way they can…..from drug cartel to Isis and Talibans. No one from outside can hurt us unless we let them. Time to change our government who let illegal immigrants come in to our nation. If we can get these elements and put them out of their misery, American will be safe.

Reply(8)
2
Maryam Al Fayed
3d ago

My message to Law Enforcement is don't forget to throw away the key once they are convicted! ... BYE 👹

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Mooresville, NC
County
Iredell County, NC
City
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Crime & Safety
Iredell County, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

North Carolina man accused of building pipe bombs

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after pipe bombs were found in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Tyler Yehl, 30, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and extradited from Bladen County to Randolph County. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond. […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: N.C. Correctional Officer Charged For Providing Drugs To Inmates

ALEXANDER CO., N.C. — On Wednesday, a North Carolina Correctional Officer was arrested after detectives discovered she had been providing drugs to inmates. Caroline Lyon, 29, of Statesville was arrested and charged with one count of Felony Providing Drugs to Inmates, according to a news release. Police say this...
STATESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Drug Paraphernalia#Convicted Felon
Fox 46 Charlotte

Find A Fugitive: Suspects wanted in east Charlotte shootout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help finding several suspects wanted for shooting up an east Charlotte neighborhood Wednesday. Surveillance video captured the suspects running away firing guns on Briarhill Drive on Aug. 31st around midnight. According to police reports, an unknown suspect pulled a firearm, shot into an occupied dwelling […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

North Carolina utilities worker dies on way to service call

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over at about 11:30 p.m. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Concord parking lot

Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020. CMS parents and staff review the first...
CONCORD, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

71K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy