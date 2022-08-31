CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who robbed a driver at gunpoint on Route 15 in Camp Hill was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 1. According to Camp Hill Police, on Monday, July 25, Camp Hill Police received a report of a robbery that occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the same day. The victim told police that he was driving northbound on Route 15 in the area of the Route 581 interchange when he was rear-ended.

CAMP HILL, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO