XIII
3d ago
Wow, they didn't get far, pretty short joy ride. So they stole a vehicle, buy Wtf was their motive?As someone said on here before and I loved it. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. 💯
abc27.com
Pedestrian killed in Dauphin County hit and run
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run in Dauphin County. State Police say troopers responded to the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard around 10:18 p.m. and found a deceased individual on the roadway. Troopers say the investigation is related...
abc27.com
Motorcyclist killed in Dauphin County crash
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed late Friday night while riding on Allentown Boulevard. Pennsylvania State Police say the accident occurred in the eastbound lane on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard when the rider entered the right-hand shoulder and struck the guardrail. The rider,...
1 dead in crash in Dauphin County: police
Update: Police said the crash was not a hit-and-run, but instead a motorcyclist killed. A pedestrian was killed on Friday night in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian, hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township.
WGAL
Juvenile wounded in shooting in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A juvenile was wounded in a shooting in Harrisburg. Police said they responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the 2600 block of North 6th Street for a report of shots fired. At the same time, police said, a juvenile gunshot victim arrived at a hospital. He...
abc27.com
Arrest made in Lancaster shooting incident
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Isreal Ramos of Columbia, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Sept. 2 in connection with a shooting incident that happened on Aug. 29 at around 3:15 p.m. on the 200 block of South Ann Street. Per a police report, Ramos is being charged with one count of...
abc27.com
Man arrested after robbery on Route 15 in Camp Hill
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who robbed a driver at gunpoint on Route 15 in Camp Hill was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 1. According to Camp Hill Police, on Monday, July 25, Camp Hill Police received a report of a robbery that occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the same day. The victim told police that he was driving northbound on Route 15 in the area of the Route 581 interchange when he was rear-ended.
abc27.com
Cumberland Co. man resists arrest by setting self on fire
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Aug. 30, 2022, a jury convicted 55-year-old Alexander Allen of arson and criminal mischief in connection to a June 27, 2021 fire at Churchtown Church of God in Monroe Township. Around 8 p.m. on June 27, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police and fire teams...
Police investigating serious crash in Royersford, Pa.
The view from Chopper 6 showed at least two vehicles involved.
WGAL
Suspect in 1989 disappearance of Tracy Kroh captured in secretly recorded conversation
For the first time, the public is hearing a secretly recorded conversation involving a decades-old missing persons case. Dauphin County teen Tracy Kroh has been missing since 1989. It wasn't until earlier this year that we learned 89-year-old Mark Warfel is a suspect in the case. He has not been...
abc27.com
Lancaster Bureau of Police searching for ghost gun manufacturer
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Back on May 7, 2022, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit and the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant that was high risk and drug related. It led to the discovery of a ghost gun. The search warrant...
WGAL
Driver critically injured in Lancaster County crash
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a serious crash in Lancaster County, east of Kinzers. Troopers said a truck passed stopped traffic in the 5200 block of Newport Road in Salisbury Township on Thursday afternoon. The truck went into the opposite lane and hit a tractor-trailer that was trying to turn left, state police said.
Police search for victim after large pool of blood is found on Pennsylvania street
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mystery has police searching for answers in Pennsylvania. A large pool of blood was found on the street, with no apparent victim of injury or crime to be found. The blood was first found near Cumberland Valley High School, covering an area of...
abc27.com
Manheim man arrested for alleged corruption of minors
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Manheim, Lancaster County has been charged with multiple offenses related to an incident that occurred back in 2019. According to East Hempfield Township Police, 74-year-old Charles Albert Reed was involved in an incident back in November 2019 and which was reported to police in April 2022.
Dauphin Co woman says scammer text her family pictures, death threats, decapitated heads
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Heather Oglesby, Harrisburg, says scammers pulled out all the stops trying to get her to pay thousands of dollars. “I knew that it was a scam, but it still scared me a lot,” said Oglesby. She says it all started with a text that said “Hey”. She didn’t respond because she […]
Missing Dauphin County man could be confused, in danger: state police
A 75-year-old man missing from Hershey could be at special risk of harm or injury, Pennsylvania State Police said. Gerald Maguire was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday on Chocolate Avenue, state police said. He’s believed to be driving a silver GMC Terrain with Maryland registration 59896HT. State police said...
Perry County woman charged in June Carlisle overdose death
A Perry County woman is charged as an accomplice in the drug overdose death of a Delaware man in Carlisle earlier this summer. Brianna N. Billet, 24, of the first block of South 4th Street, Newport, was arraigned Friday on drug delivery resulting in death and other charges stemming from the June 28 death of Marvin Biggs IV, 37, due to fentanyl poisoning. Other arrests are expected in the case.
WGAL
State police: Two men arrested after pursuit in Lebanon, Dauphin counties
Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested two men who led troopers on a chase in a stolen vehicle. Troopers received a call around 11 a.m. Tuesday from a woman who reported her stolen car was traveling into Lebanon County on Interstate 81. State police said they tried to pull the...
abc27.com
Man arrested for attempted homicide in Swatara Township
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested after he was allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting that injured two children on Aug 11. According to police, on Thursday, Aug.11 at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Cumberland Street for a drive-by shooting of a residence. Once officers arrived, they found the two injured children and then evacuated the home. The children were transported to Hershey Medical Center.
local21news.com
Bloody mystery solved by Cumberland County police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — SIlver Spring Township Police have officially closed the case on a mysterious pool of blood found earlier on August 27 in Cumberland County. In an official statement, authorities say that they were contacted by a man who stated that he had suffered a medical issue while walking home from a football game that night.
abc27.com
West Shore Police revive individual from overdose twice in 72 hours
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Regional Police say officers revived the same individual twice in 72 hours after an overdose. Officers used Narcan to revive the individual and say this was the third time the individual had overdosed and received life-saving measures this week. Police did not provide...
