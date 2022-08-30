Heat wave hits East Idaho, likely to last through Labor Day weekend

The National Weather Service in Pocatello is predicting a heat wave with possible near-record heat will hit East Idaho this week.

The hot temperatures hit Tuesday and are expected to continue through Sept. 6. Due to the potential of record-breaking heat, no precipitation is expected during that period.

Temperatures in Pocatello are expected to sit in the high 90s over the next week, with a possible 100-degree day set for Monday, Sept. 5. The last time Pocatello experienced a 100-degree day on Sept. 5 was in 2020.

The mercury will be high in Idaho Falls as well, with temps expected to hover in the mid-90s over the next week and a high of 97 expected on Monday. Idaho Falls also experienced a record high of 97 on Sept. 5 in 2020.

Other affected areas include Burley, Challis and Stanley.

The temperature in Challis over the next week is expected to sit in the low to mid-90s, with a high of 98 degrees on Monday. Temps in Burley are expected to reach the mid to high-90s, with a high of 98 degrees on Monday. In Stanley, the temperature will be a little more moderate, hovering in the high 80s to low 90s with a high on Saturday of 93.

Pocatello’s all-time record high is 104 degrees, which the city experienced four times before, in 2020, 2000, 1990 and 1969. The record in Idaho Falls is 102 degrees, which was last experienced in 1988.

Burley’s record high is currently 107, which was experienced in 2000 and 1934. The record high in Challis is 103, which was experienced in 2000, 1964 and 1961. Stanley’s record high is 96, last experienced in 2018 and 1964.

Dan Valle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pocatello explained that this heat wave is due to strong high pressure system developing across the Great Basin.

“It’s unusual for this time of year to see it about this strong,” he said.

The Associated Press reported the excessive heat wave will cause temps to reach triple-digits in California throughout the week and into the Labor Day weekend. The wave is expected to spread northward into Nevada, Oregon and Idaho.

Experts are concerned the heat wave could cause an uptick in fir activity throughout the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West, according to The Washington Post .

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Sunday “due to the imminent threat of wildfire.”

“With wildfire behavior increasing across the state, and with the threat of fire not likely to recede in the near future, it is imperative that we act now to prevent further loss — of life, property, business, and our natural resources,” Brown said.