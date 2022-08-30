ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Heat wave hits East Idaho, likely to last through Labor Day weekend

By By Maddy Long
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

The National Weather Service in Pocatello is predicting a heat wave with possible near-record heat will hit East Idaho this week.

The hot temperatures hit Tuesday and are expected to continue through Sept. 6. Due to the potential of record-breaking heat, no precipitation is expected during that period.

Temperatures in Pocatello are expected to sit in the high 90s over the next week, with a possible 100-degree day set for Monday, Sept. 5. The last time Pocatello experienced a 100-degree day on Sept. 5 was in 2020.

The mercury will be high in Idaho Falls as well, with temps expected to hover in the mid-90s over the next week and a high of 97 expected on Monday. Idaho Falls also experienced a record high of 97 on Sept. 5 in 2020.

Other affected areas include Burley, Challis and Stanley.

The temperature in Challis over the next week is expected to sit in the low to mid-90s, with a high of 98 degrees on Monday. Temps in Burley are expected to reach the mid to high-90s, with a high of 98 degrees on Monday. In Stanley, the temperature will be a little more moderate, hovering in the high 80s to low 90s with a high on Saturday of 93.

Pocatello’s all-time record high is 104 degrees, which the city experienced four times before, in 2020, 2000, 1990 and 1969. The record in Idaho Falls is 102 degrees, which was last experienced in 1988.

Burley’s record high is currently 107, which was experienced in 2000 and 1934. The record high in Challis is 103, which was experienced in 2000, 1964 and 1961. Stanley’s record high is 96, last experienced in 2018 and 1964.

Dan Valle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pocatello explained that this heat wave is due to strong high pressure system developing across the Great Basin.

“It’s unusual for this time of year to see it about this strong,” he said.

The Associated Press reported the excessive heat wave will cause temps to reach triple-digits in California throughout the week and into the Labor Day weekend. The wave is expected to spread northward into Nevada, Oregon and Idaho.

Experts are concerned the heat wave could cause an uptick in fir activity throughout the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West, according to The Washington Post .

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Sunday “due to the imminent threat of wildfire.”

“With wildfire behavior increasing across the state, and with the threat of fire not likely to recede in the near future, it is imperative that we act now to prevent further loss — of life, property, business, and our natural resources,” Brown said.

Idaho State Journal

Police: Pocatello man in custody following homicide in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has one man in custody following an apparent homicide that occurred late on Saturday night, September 3, 2022. This incident appears to be an isolated incident and it does not appear that there is any threat to the general public at this time. At approximately 10:30 p.m. September 3, the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Communications Center (Dispatch) received a report of...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello artist Ashley Delonas returns to exclusive design conference in Jackson for second year

Last year, Pocatello artist Ashley Delonas reached new heights in her career when she was accepted to an exclusive design show and sold her masterpiece — a 50-pound, five-panel stained glass antler chandelier named “Ascend” — for five digits. That helped set her professional life off in a different direction, and she’s hoping for a repeat this year. The Western Design Exhibit and Sale is held each year in Jackson,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

MOBILE MAMA'S: Local Mexican restaurant to open new food truck

A Pocatello staple in the dining industry is adding a new piece of equipment to its arsenal that will put some of its menu items into the mouths of a much larger audience. The management staff at Mama Inez is planning to open a new food truck that will bring its food to both Pocatello and Idaho Falls, says owner Brandon Burtenshaw. "This is something we've been excited about for...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Post-pandemic, Idaho weddings on the upswing

Although the Knot anticipates a stunning 2.6 million weddings are expected to take place in the United States this year after two years of pent-up pandemic demand, Idaho is seeing perhaps less of a rebound than other states. But the outlook for 2023 weddings is good here in The Gem State. Over 6,000 couples got married in Idaho from January to June of this year, beating the same time frame in 2019 by slightly over 300 marriages, according to Idaho Department of Health & Welfare...
IDAHO STATE
